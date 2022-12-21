Read full article on original website
Susquenita girls’ basketball wins league game over Line Mountain, gains winning record
For its introduction to league play, Susquenita came ready to soar. The Blackkhawks, after starting the season with the Perry County tournament, went into this week’s game against Line Mountain 1-1. Susquenita would have a winning record by the end of the week. The Blackhawks met the Eagles for...
UPDATED: Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Dec. 23, 2022
Shippensburg overcomes double-digit halftime deficit to down Northern in divisional boys hoops showdown
Shippensburg overcame a sizable deficit with a superb second half as the Greyhounds edged Northern 52-42 in Mid-Penn Colonial action Thursday. The Greyhounds trailed 27-16 at the intermission before outscoring the Polar Bears 35-15 in the second half to overtake the lead and seal the ‘W’. Cole Trn...
Blackhawks wrestling faces local teams at Carlisle Christmas Classic, returns 1 champion
Susquenita wrestling got in some good practice for the Perry County Tournament after joining local teams at the Carlisle Christmas Classic. The Blackhawks finished in tenth place overall, which was ahead of fellow Perry County team Newport who placed four spots behind. In the opening round, Mason McLendon got things...
Susquenita boys’ basketball continue on downward spiral; Neiswender tries to save it
Susquenita is still looking for adjustments. After a tough 78-48 loss against Millersburg this week, the Blackhawks are in search of anything that will help pull them out of this dark tunnel. Susquenita simply couldn’t stop Millersburg and allowed scoring margins that were too wide for the Blackhawks to recover...
Penn State’s defense was terrific in November, but can the Lions keep rolling against Utah in the Rose Bowl?
Which Penn State defense will show up Jan. 2 when James Franklin’s 10-2 Nittany Lions face 10-3 Utah in the Rose Bowl?. Will it be the one that was gouged for 418 rushing yards by unbeaten Michigan in the Wolverines’ 41-17 win over PSU in Ann Arbor back on October 15? The one that allowed 452 total yards to Ohio State in a 44-31 home loss a couple of weeks later?
After repeating as PennLive’s Mid-Penn Defensive Player of the Year, Harrisburg’s Terrell Reynolds wants folks to remember his name
Terrell Reynolds never really let himself think about it while he was chasing down quarterbacks for the Harrisburg Cougars, but now that he has played his final high school snap he let himself take a moment this week to reflect. Harrisburg has produced some big-time talent on the defensive side...
Penn State commit Conrad Hussey flips to Florida State after signing day
All but one of Penn State’s committed 2023 prospects made it official on early signing day. “We’ve got one guy that we’ve been recruiting for a long time that still hasn’t signed yet,” James Franklin said at his Wednesday press conference. “We’ll see how that all plays out.”
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
Very cold Christmas Eve ahead for the Harrisburg area
The Harrisburg area is under a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. The National Weather Service issues the advisory when the wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken. The wind chill advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster...
Firefighters battle fire, ice in frigid temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters in York County were called to a fire at a two-story residence at around 1:09 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Rose Fire Company #1. The fire was on both floors of a two-story residence on Waltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township and the home was fully engulfed. All occupants...
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve morning fire in bitterly cold temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters from several departments were called out to an early Christmas Eve morning fire in Dauphin County in frigid cold temperatures. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 2000 block of River Road in Londonderry Township early Saturday morning, according to the Lower Swatara Fire Department. The Londonderry Fire...
Hersheypark Christmas Candylane closing for multiple days due to extreme weather
Due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind in the forecast, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane announced it will be closed over the next several days. On a Facebook post the park said effective Dec. 22 it is shut down through the weekend for the safety of guests and employees. It will reopen on Dec. 26. (The park is always closed on Dec. 25 for Christmas.)
Susquehanna Township home explosion caught on video
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Susquehanna Township family lost their home in a gas explosion last week, just minutes after they were warned to evacuate. The explosion was caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera:. FOX43 spoke to two neighbors who were in their homes when the explosion happened.
This frigid Christmas Eve, central Pa. is under a wind chill advisory
Central Pennsylvania is under a wind chill advisory until 11 a.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. Saturday morning, the temperature will range from 5 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit. It’ll “warm up” a bit this afternoon to about 15 for the rest of the day. The morning wind...
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over field
A Maryland witness at Bel Air reported watching and photographing an unknown, hovering object at about 9:07 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting
York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $67.5M
The price tag was $67.5 million. That’s how much Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. paid for the Lower Paxton Township-based Colonial Commons shopping center, according to Dauphin County records.
Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike
Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
