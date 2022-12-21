Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Driver slides off icy Hwy 20 and crashes into tree, killing passenger, OSP troopers say
SISTERS, Ore. — A driver lost control and crashed on an icy stretch of Highway 20 in Deschutes County on Friday afternoon, killing a passenger in the car, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. along Highway 20 about three miles east of Sisters.
KATU.com
Suspect seriously injured after shooting involving Clackamas County deputies
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting Thursday night involving Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies. The incident started when deputies were called to reports of a domestic disturbance with a gun in the 21000 block of South Judd Road. At about 7:30 p.m., “Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting.”
