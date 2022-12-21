Those who frequent the streets, alleys, parks and hideaways of the homeless often encounter humble missionaries of hope and charity. These are the people who feed, clothe and comfort the lost and forlorn on an endless mission of hope and charity. Almost always, they are people of modest means who embody the true spirit of Christmas all year long in humble acts of ministering to the poor. Many are faith-based, others are not. The one thing they have in common is their mission of hope and their comprehension of the true nature of grace.

MODESTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO