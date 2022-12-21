ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteca, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Local Muslim group feeds the homeless every Dec. 24

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feeding the unhoused community on Christmas Eve is an annual tradition for several dozen members of the local Muslim community, who come out to Sacramento Loaves & Fishes to prepare and serve a holiday meal. 21-year-old Cal Poly student Sana Iqbal wouldn't normally be up at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Antisemitic fliers found in Modesto during Hanukkah

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police are planning to do extra patrols at a synagogue after antisemitic fliers were distributed earlier this week. According to a statement from the Modesto Police Department, they received an anonymous tip about fliers distributed Wednesday. Police spoke with leadership at Congregation Beth Shalom who...
MODESTO, CA
The Valley Citizen

Homeless: The Saints Who Walk among Us

Those who frequent the streets, alleys, parks and hideaways of the homeless often encounter humble missionaries of hope and charity. These are the people who feed, clothe and comfort the lost and forlorn on an endless mission of hope and charity. Almost always, they are people of modest means who embody the true spirit of Christmas all year long in humble acts of ministering to the poor. Many are faith-based, others are not. The one thing they have in common is their mission of hope and their comprehension of the true nature of grace.
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Family remembers Sherrano Stingley at Sacramento vigil

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is grieving together after the death of 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley. He died one week ago after being arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies earlier this month. The family gathered together for a vigil with Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Friday night. They met on Whisperwillow...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dozens offer temporary homes for dogs as Front Street Shelter shelter runs out of room

SACRAMENTO — Felicia Huddleston just picked up her guest of honor for the holidays, a fluffy German shepherd mix with ears flopped to one side."I grew up with a German shepherd-lab, so this dog is almost identical coincidentally, so it's a perfect match," said Huddleston.She was one of the dozens lining up at Front Street Animal Shelter offering a temporary home so the dogs don't spend the holidays alone in a cage. The shelter has been overwhelmed with so many dogs coming in that they started putting two in one kennel. "We have had so many dogs coming in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Holidays 2022: What's open and closed on Christmas in Northern California?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Christmas weekend approaching, shoppers are preparing for last minute grocery rounds for Christmas dinner. This year, some larger chain stores such as Walmart and Target more will be closed on Christmas Day with limited hours on Christmas Eve. However, if you're local to the Sacramento region, here are a few options for grocery stores that will be open on Christmas Eve in the Northern California area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center is hosting the Taco & Margarita Festival on April 1.  Attendees will be allowed to walk the concourse and arena floor where they can enjoy a variety of tacos and margaritas. The event will also include retail vendors, live professional wrestling, and music, according to the Golden […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Former EG mayor protests replacement of traditional dance

For nearly two decades, fathers were invited to take their daughters to a semi-formal party called, the Father-Daughter Dance, which was held at either the Laguna Town Hall or the Valley Oak Ballroom in Elk Grove. Attendees were treated to a catered dinner, professional portraits, and DJ dance music. For...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable

STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy