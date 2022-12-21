Read full article on original website
California witness hanging Christmas lights spots triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereStockton, CA
California witness photographs teardrop-shaped hovering objectRoger MarshModesto, CA
Manteca City Council rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Sikh Information Centre NewsManteca, CA
"My Son is a Hero!" - Teenager Saves Father From Impending DeathAnthony JamesOakdale, CA
Stockton officers and volunteers bring toys, smiles to neighborhoods touched by violence
STOCKTON, Calif. — For a 23rd year Saturday, the sounds and sights of police sirens brought smiles to some Stockton neighborhoods as police officers, volunteers and Santa delivered toys and gifts to nearly 20 families touched by violent crime. The Stockton Police Department's 23rd Annual Officer Matt Smith Christmas...
Local Muslim group feeds the homeless every Dec. 24
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feeding the unhoused community on Christmas Eve is an annual tradition for several dozen members of the local Muslim community, who come out to Sacramento Loaves & Fishes to prepare and serve a holiday meal. 21-year-old Cal Poly student Sana Iqbal wouldn't normally be up at...
Give the gift of time, volunteer at these events this holiday weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several organizations are still looking for volunteers this holiday season. From serving meals to delivering toys, these organizations could use a helping hand. The Salvation Army is one of many organizations hoping to spread some Christmas and holiday cheer this weekend. “It's not always an easy...
Sonora town saves tradition after thieves try to steal Christmas
SONORA, Calif. — A group of volunteers in Tuolumne County are scrambling to keep their 38-year long tradition alive after a Grinch tried to steal Christmas. But thanks to the community, the job is a little easier. Every year a Christmas Eve dinner is held in Sonora to bring...
Antisemitic fliers found in Modesto during Hanukkah
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police are planning to do extra patrols at a synagogue after antisemitic fliers were distributed earlier this week. According to a statement from the Modesto Police Department, they received an anonymous tip about fliers distributed Wednesday. Police spoke with leadership at Congregation Beth Shalom who...
Homeless: The Saints Who Walk among Us
Those who frequent the streets, alleys, parks and hideaways of the homeless often encounter humble missionaries of hope and charity. These are the people who feed, clothe and comfort the lost and forlorn on an endless mission of hope and charity. Almost always, they are people of modest means who embody the true spirit of Christmas all year long in humble acts of ministering to the poor. Many are faith-based, others are not. The one thing they have in common is their mission of hope and their comprehension of the true nature of grace.
Family remembers Sherrano Stingley at Sacramento vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is grieving together after the death of 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley. He died one week ago after being arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies earlier this month. The family gathered together for a vigil with Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Friday night. They met on Whisperwillow...
Dozens offer temporary homes for dogs as Front Street Shelter shelter runs out of room
SACRAMENTO — Felicia Huddleston just picked up her guest of honor for the holidays, a fluffy German shepherd mix with ears flopped to one side."I grew up with a German shepherd-lab, so this dog is almost identical coincidentally, so it's a perfect match," said Huddleston.She was one of the dozens lining up at Front Street Animal Shelter offering a temporary home so the dogs don't spend the holidays alone in a cage. The shelter has been overwhelmed with so many dogs coming in that they started putting two in one kennel. "We have had so many dogs coming in...
Go Jaden! 8-Year-Old Boy Spreads Holiday Cheer With Viral Dance Performance
A South Bay student is spreading a lot of Christmas cheer this season after video of his holiday performance went viral. Jaden Williams said his goal was to make the audience smile and have a good time. That's exactly what the 8-year-old did. Jaden started dancing when he was 2...
Sacramento area businesses swamped with orders of tamales for Christmas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Christmas countdown for tamales is on, but by this close to the holiday, they could be hard to get. On Wednesday, Elk Grove resident Yvonne Ortega visited a Mexican supermarket on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento to pick up the dough she'll need to make her own tamales.
Holidays 2022: What's open and closed on Christmas in Northern California?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Christmas weekend approaching, shoppers are preparing for last minute grocery rounds for Christmas dinner. This year, some larger chain stores such as Walmart and Target more will be closed on Christmas Day with limited hours on Christmas Eve. However, if you're local to the Sacramento region, here are a few options for grocery stores that will be open on Christmas Eve in the Northern California area.
Sacramento family gives away gifts, warm clothes to homeless and families in need for decades
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is giving back to those in need in Sacramento. Sunday afternoon, they passed out gifts to children and families in North Sacramento and spent the night bringing blankets and warm clothes to the homeless community. The family told ABC10 this is something they do...
Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center is hosting the Taco & Margarita Festival on April 1. Attendees will be allowed to walk the concourse and arena floor where they can enjoy a variety of tacos and margaritas. The event will also include retail vendors, live professional wrestling, and music, according to the Golden […]
Former EG mayor protests replacement of traditional dance
For nearly two decades, fathers were invited to take their daughters to a semi-formal party called, the Father-Daughter Dance, which was held at either the Laguna Town Hall or the Valley Oak Ballroom in Elk Grove. Attendees were treated to a catered dinner, professional portraits, and DJ dance music. For...
Police, firefighters light up night sky for children at Shriners hospital
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento area first responders put on a holiday lights show at Shriners Children's Hospital to help raise spirits for kids spending their holidays at the hospital. An air ladder drawn up to the window of the hospital is usually a harrowing sight, but this time, it...
Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable
STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
Why the Grisly Murder of Laci Peterson Remains So Haunting
To look at Scott Peterson before Christmas Eve in 2002 was to see a young, handsome family man, a 30-year-old fertilizer salesman living in Modesto, Calif., who was about to become a first-time...
Two CHP aircraft respond to pursuit from Livermore to Modesto
The California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Air Division was involved in its sixth vehicle pursuit in 48 hours on Friday night. This time, CHP followed a suspect from Livermore all the way to Modesto.
Displaced Stockton elderly face 'tough' holidays after apartment explosion: 'I can’t even think of Christmas'
STOCKTON, Calif. — Spending Christmas alone at a hotel with little to no personal belongings is not what a group of elderly Stockton residents had in mind. But this is their reality after an explosion damaged multiple units at the Inglewood Gardens apartments weeks prior and left them displaced.
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, California
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This small family business strives to create a cultural experience for its guests through its food, from hand-cut fries to handmade tortillas to homemade paletas and ice cream. Their spice level is perfect, and they offer everyday freshness in every dessert.
