This Michigan Luge Course is an Epic Winter AdventureTravel MavenMuskegon, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Shanda Vander Ark: mother found competent in murder trial for son who died of malnourishment and hypothermiaLavinia ThompsonMuskegon, MI
Man charged with open murder in school board member-elect’s killing
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Prosecutors charged a man with open murder in the fatal shooting of Julius Muhammad who was to join the Muskegon Heights Board of Education next month. The defendant, whose name is withheld pending arraignment in Muskegon County District Court, faces a potential life sentence if convicted.
State investigation finds Muskegon Heights schools violated rights of special education students
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – The Muskegon Heights Academy School System was found in violation of state law this fall for not providing adequate services to students with special education needs, according to an Michigan Department of Education (MDE) investigation. Four people have filed official complaints with the state regarding...
Teens selling homemade gifts as part of West Michigan employment training program
KENTWOOD, MI - Teens residing and participating in Wedgwood Christian Services‘ Employment Training program have made a variety of handmade products available for purchase online. The teens in the program have been working to sell handcrafted wood products, candles, pillows and other gift items on their Etsy store since...
Postal truck driver seriously injured after head-on crash in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Police are investigating a crash that left a postal truck driver seriously injured. On Dec. 23, the Michigan State Police Sixth District posted on Twitter that troopers were investigating a head-on crash involving a semi-truck and a U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicle. The crash occurred on 14 Mile Road (M-57) near Shaner Avenue, northeast of Rockford in northern Kent County.
U.S. 131 North shut down in Kent County due to multiple-vehicle pileup, semi rollover
KENT COUNTY, MI — Northbound U.S. 131 was closed early Friday afternoon between 84th and 100th streets due to a multiple-vehicle pileup, involving a rolled-over semi truck and tractor trailer. The crash started as with two vehicles at around 12:20 p.m., Dec. 23, then eight other vehicles became involved,...
The Rapid suspending bus service early because of winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Rapid bus service is shutting down early on Friday, Dec. 23, because of blizzard conditions. The Rapid said it was suspending service at 7 p.m. for the safety and well-being of drivers and passengers. The bus service has not said if service will be available on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Eastbound M-6 closed in Kent County after semi jackknifes
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A freeway in Kent County is closed due to a jack-knifed semi as crews and drivers continue to contend with treacherous road conditions. Eastbound M-6 after M-37, Broadmoor Avenue, is closed until further notice in Kent County due to a crash. At 2:11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Michigan Department of Transportation issued an alert stating that the freeway was closed in Kent County.
‘Do not drive’: Kent County officials warn motorists not to travel on Christmas Eve
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Ongoing snowfall and intense wind have combined to make Christmas Eve a hazardous time to drive in the Grand Rapids area, officials said. “Our message is, once again, do not drive unless you have to drive,” Kent County Road Commission officials advised in a news release on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24.
Grand Rapids business district awarded state grant
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Uptown Grand Rapids, an organization representing four business districts, has received an $8,000 state grant for a local incubator kitchen. The grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation was awarded to Uptown Grand Rapids on behalf of Bee Side Kitchen at 425 Norwood Ave. SE.
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Dec. 23
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Winter break has started early for several school districts across West Michigan with several districts announcing closures across the region on Friday, Dec. 23. With the entire region in a blizzard warning through Saturday night, temperatures in single digits and more than a half foot...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Old Goat provides ‘sensory overload’ meals in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for dinner and a show, The Old Goat in Alger Heights is the perfect dinner spot for you. The Old Goat opened in 2015, at 2434 Eastern Ave. SE. The 6,000-square-foot multilevel restaurant seats nearly 200, including an outdoor patio. Owner Cory DeMint also owns Electric Cheetah and Cheetah’s Soup Shop, both on Wealthy Street SE.
Muskegon police officer nearly struck by vehicle while assisting motorist
MUSKEGON, MI – Authorities are searching for a driver who almost sideswiped a Muskegon police officer with their vehicle. At around 3 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, a Muskegon police officer was stopped near Shoreline and Seaway drives to assist another motorist having vehicle troubles. The officer turned on her...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Station Grill is touted as ‘Muskegon’s favorite burger destination’
MUSKEGON, MI - The Station Grill has been a staple in the Muskegon community since it first opened in 1972, growing in popularity for its mouthwatering burgers and wings. Owner Chris Meyers and his wife Kelly took over the business, 910 W Broadway Ave. in Muskegon, from his parents in 1998.
Holland woman hospitalized after head-on collision
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A head-on collision Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, has closed a portion of East Lakewood Boulevard, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies reported. The roadway is currently open to one lane so crews can clean up from a two-vehicle crash.
Man critically injured in barn explosion
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 37-year-old Allendale Township man was critically injured Friday, Dec. 23, in an explosion in his barn. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies and neighbors found the man in the barn and pulled him out then police provided medical treatment. The man’s name was not released....
Toddler with special needs receives quilt to keep her warm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A very special little girl will feel a little bit warmer this winter with a custom-made quilt made for her by a Holland-based quilt-making ministry. Love Sews Ministry created the quilt for Island Hines, 3, after Hines’ Grand Rapids Community College Fratzke Early Childhood Learn Lab (ECLL) instructor, Julie Sizemore, nominated her.
MDOT traffic cameras show blizzard’s impact on motorists across Michigan
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer activates emergency operations center in response to blizzard. Following the arrival of a major winter storm, road conditions are extremely dicey Friday, Dec. 23. Michigan Department of Transportation road cameras show poor travel conditions, especially in West Michigan along the Lake Michigan shoreline, according to the National...
Video shows multi-vehicle pileup that closed U.S. 131
KENT COUNTY, MI – The northbound lanes of U.S. 131 between 84th and 100th streets reopened Friday, Dec. 23, after a multi-vehicle pileup. State police reported that multiple vehicles, including a semi-tractor trailer that rolled over, were involved in a series of collisions that began around 12:20 p.m. Eight vehicles crashed after an initial two-vehicle collision.
Catholic school sues, says civil rights law with LGBTQ protections prevents practicing faith
A Grand Rapids parish is suing the state because it contends it cannot operate consistent with its Catholic beliefs since the Michigan Supreme Court interpreted civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ people. The state has forced Sacred Heart of Jesus and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to make...
Sheriff’s deputy avoids injury in pileup that closes northbound U.S. 131
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – Northbound U.S. 131 is closed Friday, Dec. 23, at the Wayland exit for multiple crashes, sheriff’s deputies said. The highway is closed to 100th Street in Kent County after the crashes. An Allegan County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car was struck by a semi-tractor trailer...
