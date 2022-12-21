$89M renovation of Downtown Sheraton gets boost from City Council

The Memphis City Council approved on final reading Tuesday, Dec. 20, an ordinance that grants the owners of the Downtown Sheraton hotel a 5% tourism surcharge on all goods bought and rooms rented in the convention center hotel.

The revenue from the surcharge goes toward an $89 million renovation of the 600-room hotel.

And the renovation could be completed by mid-2025.

Council members have been focused on the addition of 300 rooms to the hotel that Sheraton owners Starwood Capital Group are tentatively planning beyond the renovation toward an opening of the expansion in 6 to 8 years.

That would begin after the renovation with the hotel remaining open through the renovation.

For the addition, Starwood will venture into bond financing with a 30-year Payment In Lieu Of Taxes already approved by the Center City Revenue Finance Corp. and awaiting state approval.

Chase Carlisle described the bond market as “tumultuous.”

“We want to support this project,” he told the Starwood principals. “We just want to make sure the public gets what they expect out of it.”

And what the public expects, by the comments of several council members in Tuesday committee sessions, is that the renovation of the hotel is followed closely by work on the 300-new rooms.

“The package is the PILOT and the surcharge,” council Chairman Martavius Jones said. “What’s before us is just the surcharge.”

The council doesn’t vote on PILOTs, which has been a recurring issue with Jones.

“We have delegated a lot of our authority,” he said Tuesday. “At some point we have to have some kind of input. You have nonelected people not directly accountable to the people making significant discussions that affect us.’

Meanwhile, council members delayed a vote Tuesday on a 19-story 181-room “Dream Hotel” built atop the existing Royal Furniture building at South Main Street and Gayoso.

The special use permit for the hotel project is now scheduled for a vote at the Jan. 10 council session, the group’s first meeting of 2023.

It faces objections from Belz Enterprises, the owners of the neighboring Tower at Peabody Place high rise, concerning traffic and loading congestion.

In other action Tuesday, the council approved City Court Judge Jayne Chandler as the new administrative judge for the set of three city court judges. Chandler fills the vacancy created when Tarik Sugarmon was elected in August as Juvenile Court Judge. Sugarmon had served as administrative judge for the court.