MSCS' Lucy Elementary goes to Millington for $3M, deals also move forward VA project

With less than two weeks to spare, Memphis-Shelby County Schools and Millington Municipal Schools came to a $3.3 million agreement over Lucy Elementary School, the fourth and final school impacted by a new state law aimed at Shelby County.

Board members for each school district voted unanimously in special called meetings Tuesday evening.

The law requires MSCS to give up any of its school buildings that operate within the bounds of another school district. Germantown lobbied heavily for the enactment of the law, and after a flurry of votes last week will acquire the three schools it sought in a deal that also pulls tens of millions in county funding toward a replacement school for MSCS.

The agreement for Lucy Elementary School won't include an infusion of county dollars, and MSCS will receive the $3.3 million — a sum $2 million less than what MSCS sought last week — from Millington over a period of six years. MSCS has about four years, until summer 2027, to complete the transfer of the building to Millington.

A separate agreement approved 6-0 by MSCS board members Tuesday settles another building issue, paving the way for Millington to complete a lease-to-purchase agreement with a closed school building to the Department of Veteran's Affairs. MSCS will receive nearly $700,000 Millington owes on the building ahead of schedule.

"What’s most important for me is just time for transition," MSCS Interim Superintendent Toni Williams told board members Tuesday evening.

Millington Municipal Schools Superintendent Bo Griffin emphasized the agreements' importance for the town, which boasts a substantial naval base, and its veterans.

"Our veterans... will have opportunity to medical, dental, mental health services along with other services that will be here in the mid-south," Griffin said. "Everybody wins in this, but more importantly our veterans...we're a military town... we get a chance to truly pay back to those who gave everything for us and they need this more than ever."

Agreements support Millington growth as MSCS loses another school building

Lucy Elementary School is located inside Millington, but is an MSCS school attended by 350 students. Documents show the building can accommodate nearly 800 students. Griffin has said the district plans to use the building as a school for preschoolers to fifth graders.

The district's future use of the elementary school will bring Millington's portfolio of schools back up to four, with more capacity for younger students as the town prepares to grow, thanks in part to Ford's BlueOval City project.

Millington's school board recently voted to approve a lease-to-purchase agreement that would make the former E. A. Harrold Elementary School into an outpatient clinic for the Department of Veterans Affairs. The district closed that elementary school in recent years, but still owed MSCS some payments toward it as part of the settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit that allowed Millington to create its district about a decade ago.

According to the agreement MSCS board members signed on to Tuesday, MSCS will receive the hundreds of thousands by mid-January, rather than across payments scheduled over additional future years.

Agreement last in state law aimed at MSCS prompting sale, county fund infusion

While both Millington and MSCS appeared pleased to seal a deal before the deadline, it may not have been exactly how either side hoped.

"This may not be the best deal for Millington Schools but it's surely not the worst deal," Griffin said. "When you negotiate and both sides are a little uncomfortable in the negotiation at the end, that's a pretty good deal."

Stephanie Love, the MSCS board member whose district includes Lucy Elementary, said she was frustrated by the final sale price. MSCS had hoped Millington would pay $5.2 million for the school, which it described as the appraised value, but the new $3.3 million figure accounts for deferred maintenance on the building, Williams said.

"I am not happy with the $3 million, but I am happy that the situation is put at rest," Love said.

The state law prompting the transfer and sale of the school dredged up the lawsuit creating the districts in the first place, both in the spirit of the required transfer and the literal agreement on the E. A. Harrold Elementary School property.

In approving the Germantown schools agreement and the nearly $80 million commitment to an MSCS replacement school last week, some Shelby County Commissioners expressed frustration that new state law wasn't challenged in court or that the law and the resulting negotiations pushed the commission and the county to find at least $78 million in a couple years.

MSCS board member Michelle McKissack looked back to the creation of the six municipalities: "When buildings were just handed over, that was extremely disturbing to me."

Millington board member Cody Childress likened the purchase to of Lucy Elementary School to "buying it again."

"The taxpayers of this area, through their property tax, they made payments on that school," Childress said. "Now, we're having to ask them 'let's pay for it again.'"

Plans for students who currently attend the school and staff who work there were not immediately clear. The board did not review an impact report describing where students may go to school at the end of the four-year transfer period.

"This is not a victory lap," said MSCS board member Kevin Woods, whose district includes families zoned to the Germantown schools. "...We know that over the next many years we'll have to make sure that we continue to wrap our arms around families and students and teachers in this process."

