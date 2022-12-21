Kansas City police investigating after shots fired inside Ward Parkway Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is on the scene Tuesday night after shots were fired inside Ward Parkway Center.

The shots fired call was reported around 6:45 p.m. near Ward Parkway and State Line Road.

Multiple people could be seen being evacuated from the the shopping center.

KCPD called a City Wide Assist, officers responding from as far away as Lee’s Summit and Independence.

“Our officers responded without a hesitation going into these businesses as they are trained to do,” said KCPD Officer Donna Drake.

They then went from store to store and inside movie theaters where the movies stopped and real life drama and searches for suspects took place making sure people were safe.

At this point police say they’ve found only property damage and bullet holes near the movie theater but no injuries. They also are checking at hospitals. They did take at least a couple of people into custody for questioning.

Police praised people for getting to a place where they were safe and waiting for officers during the lockdown as they worked to shut Ward Parkway Center down for the night so they can do a more thorough investigation.

“This is a traumatic experience and we take our loved ones shopping with us,” Drake said. “We shouldn’t be having to worry to about things like this when we are coming into celebrating and being with family but I know there are some people are blessed this isn’t a different outcome for them and their loved ones.”

Ward Parkway Center and the theater will be closed the rest of the night. Police saying it’s very lucky it appears no one was hurt.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.