CPS to have full-day of classes Thursday, but no after-school programs due to winter storm

Chicago Public Schools cancel after care, out of class programs on Thursday 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) – With extreme winter weather arriving ahead of the Christmas weekend, Chicago Public Schools announced it is canceling all after-care and out-of-school-time programming on Thursday.

A mix of heavy snow, strong winds and low temperatures will start moving into the western suburbs by Thursday morning , reaching the city by midday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect starting at noon on Thursday for Cook County .

CPS notified parents on Wednesday that all schools will be open for a full day of classes on Thursday, but all after-school programs will be canceled Thursday due to the weather. Winter break for students begins on Friday, and no classes had been scheduled even before the storm.

Friday is a "school improvement day" for teachers, and sources said teachers have been told they can work remotely.