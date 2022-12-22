ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPS to have full-day of classes Thursday, but no after-school programs due to winter storm

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xjQC_0jpVy6yx00

Chicago Public Schools cancel after care, out of class programs on Thursday 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) – With extreme winter weather arriving ahead of the Christmas weekend, Chicago Public Schools announced it is canceling all after-care and out-of-school-time programming on Thursday.

A mix of heavy snow, strong winds and low temperatures will start moving into the western suburbs by Thursday morning , reaching the city by midday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect starting at noon on Thursday for Cook County .

CPS notified parents on Wednesday that all schools will be open for a full day of classes on Thursday, but all after-school programs will be canceled Thursday due to the weather. Winter break for students begins on Friday, and no classes had been scheduled even before the storm.

Friday is a "school improvement day" for teachers, and sources said teachers have been told they can work remotely.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

CPS students get creative indoors during 'Winterfest' constructing gingerbread houses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A good indoor activity to avoid the winter storm on Thursday: gingerbread house decorating.It's exactly what students at John Hancock College Prep High School did. Armed with icing and candy, gingerbread house "architects" did their best to create the ultimate festive dessert.Thursday's decorating was all part of Chicago Public Schools "Winterfest" activities.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Elgin Fire Department winter gear drive ends Sunday

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A northwest suburban fire station wants to make sure everyone stays warm this winter.The Elgin Fire Department is collecting coats and winter gear to donate to the community crisis center.Items needed include gently used jackets, parkas, boots, gloves, and more. Residents can drop off the items at the front door.The collection ends tomorrow. 
ELGIN, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 10 a.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Wind chill advisory is in place as feels like temperatures are well below zero. Coldest spots are feeling as low as -20 degrees. The sun will shine bright today as the winds remain breezy. Clouds start increasing tonight as snow develops overnight. Minor snow accumulation of an inch and under is expected through Monday morning. The rest of the day holds for a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the 20s. Climbing temperatures continue for the rest of the week. TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND BLUSTERY HIGH: 14TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, SNOW DEVELOPS OVERNIGHT LOW: 10TOMORROW: MAINLY MORNING SNOW CHANCE, DUSTING TO AN INCH ACCUM. HIGH: 23
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Wind Chill Advisory issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Staying cold with blowing snow this morning. Then a dramatic warm-up begins.For today,  Partly cloudy. Blowing snow. Very cold. High 10. Wind chills  -5 to -15.  A Winter Storm Warning has been extended for for Porter County, Indiana from 9:32 a.m. Christmas Eve to  6:00 a.m. CST Christmas Day. A Wind Chill Advisory has also been issued for La Salle County, IL, Kane County, IL, Kankakee County, IL, Newton County, IN, Grundy County, IL, Jasper County, IN, Will County, IL, De Kalb County, IL, Cook County, IL, DuPage County, IL, Kendall County, IL, McHenry County, IL, Lake County, IL, Lake County, IN from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10:00 a.m. CST Sunday.Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with a low of 2 degrees.Sunday, still partly cloudy. High 14 but wind chills to -10 early.Another chance of light snow on Monday, then the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Blowing snow, negative wind chills

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Staying cold with blowing snow this morning. Then a dramatic warm-up begins.For today,  Partly cloudy. Blowing snow. Very cold. High 10. Wind chills  -5 to -15.  Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings continue, but many expire this morning. They may be replaced with various Wind Chill advisories or other warnings.Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with a low of 2 degrees.Sunday, still partly cloudy. High 14 but wind chills to -10 early.Another chance of light snow on Monday, then the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Water main break dampens Christmas spirits in West suburban Bellwood

BELLWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- People in Bellwood will be celebrating the Christmas holiday with potentially unclean water. The entire village is being told to boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. The warning was issued Saturday, but the news came as a surprise to some people who spoke with CBS 2's Noel Brennan. But the village says it posted information on its website and sent an automated call from the mayor to more than 9,000 people, whose Christmas dinner just got more complicated. "Not only am I cooking for my family, I'm cooking food for my sister's house," said...
BELLWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Some businesses press on in Whiting, Indiana despite snow, extreme cold

WHITING, Ind. (CBS) -- Northwest Indiana was being hit hardest by the winter storm that struck the Chicago area Thursday, and it wasn't over in the nighttime hours.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the trip to Northwest Indiana was filled with snow-covered roads, cars inching along, plows trying to make a dent, and salt trucks giving it their best. At 10 p.m., flurries were still coming down – but the temperature drop to the subzero range was the greater concern.City officials were particularly concerned about ice on the roads Thursday night.But in downtown Whiting, Indiana, there was a winter...
WHITING, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago expert details how extremely cold weather affects us

CHICAGO (CBS) – From city workers to homeowners digging out, some don't have an option when it comes to not being outdoors.With the extreme cold, experts are issuing extreme warnings, urging those to take all safety precautions during the extreme cold. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke to experts on what those outside need to know.Frostbite, hypothermia, even a heart attack – those are some of the many dangers lurking when the temperature dips this low. And it's why experts are raising the red flag, especially if you are going to be out in the elements over the next couple of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South Shore Line train service suspended for rest of day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- South Shore Line train service was suspended in both directions Friday.The line connects Millennium Station in downtown Chicago with South Bend, Indiana with stops throughout Northwest Indiana. It blamed mechanical issues, overhead wire issues, and hazardous weather for the suspension.Westbound Train 18 was the last to make a run into Chicago on Friday. Eastbound trains 111 and 119 will depart Millennium Station at 4:02 p.m. and 5:58 p.m., but there will be no more trains after that.Eastbound Train 109 passengers will be bused from East Chicago stations to the east.Updates for service on Saturday will come later.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Winter Storm: snow totals from Thursday and Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Chicagoland will remain in a deep freeze through the Christmas weekend, the snow has stopped falling, with most of the city and suburbs getting only 1 to 3 inches of snow. As expected, the highest snow totals are in northwest Indiana, where La Porte got more than 8 inches of snow, and other parts of the region got 4 to 5 inches of snow.Here are the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Friday morning:11:58 pm CST - 12/22/20221 WNW LA PORTE, IN8.707:00 am CST - 12/23/2022PORTER, IN5.406:30 am CST - 12/23/20222 E CHESTERTON,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Volunteer works to get Chicago's homeless to hotel amid dangerous cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of Chicago's homeless checked into a hotel Friday night to escape the brutal and dangerous subzero cold.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it was all thanks to one man whose good deed may save lives.Jermaine Jordan is proving what it means to give a helping hand. Video showed Jordan assisting a man out of his tent.Jordan said frostbite caused that man to have some of his fingers amputated. As the dangerous cold has ripped through Chicago, Jordan has scoured so-called tent cities and train platforms looking to help the homeless get out of the cold...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City deploys more than 200 snow plows to clear residential streets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's snowplows are now clearing residential streets.The Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed more than 200 snow vehicles to begin clearing residential streets, while the rest of its fleet will continue focusing on main streets and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.Salt spreaders have been clearing streets since Thursday morning. Slick road conditions are expected to continue throughout the day on Friday, and city officials urged drivers to take precautions while traveling.You can follow the city's snow fleet in real-time by visiting chicagoshovels.org.        
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County aims to clear 'every road' as snow falls, official says

CHICAGO (CBS) – Slick streets are a major concern with a winter storm like Thursday's. We've heard from city and state officials in the build up.But several counties and suburbs are also responsible for countless roads we drive. CBS 2 was joined live by Jennifer "Sis" Killen, the superintendent of the Cook County Transportation Department to talk about how the county has been preparing.Her team is responsible for clearing some 1,600 lane miles of pavement.She said her department will have all of their assets dispatched with a 24-hour operation to handle the storm "until we have all of the roadways clear."Killen added it's not so much the amount of snowfall that's the biggest challenge, it's the extremely high winds expected to accompany it."The fact is that we may go down and clear a road, and shortly thereafter with 40 to 50 mile-an-hour winds, that road is going to get covered here yet again," Killen said.She added her crew is also worried about potential flash freezing as temperatures are expected to drop dramatically on Thursday night."We're covering every road across the county big and small," she said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Wind chill advisory for Christmas morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A wind chill advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday in most of the Chicago area. Wind chills in the advisory area could be as cold as -25 degree. Wind chills in Chicago will be between -10 to -20 tonight under a clear sky. Expect increasing clouds for Christmas Day with temperatures in the single digits in the morning, then low teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will be below zero all day. A clipper system will increase clouds for Sunday evening, then increase snow chances Sunday night into Monday...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of cancellations, delays as Chicago airports prepare for winter storm Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- With the season's first major storm coming during a busy holiday travel week, cancellations and delays are being reported at Chicago airports. Airport officials said they're prepared with hundreds of overnight crews. Winter storm warnings are in effect as snow, blizzard-like conditions and frigid temperatures arrive. Will travelers hoping to fly out this morning make it to their destinations? More than 700 flights have already been canceled. Check back here for updates as airlines report flight cancellations at Chicago airports.   CBS 2's Asal Rezaei talked with travelers at O'Hare Airport who have had their flights canceled Thursday morning. One traveler called the process "nerve-wracking." Southwest Airlines is already planning for problems when the storm hits. The airline said there could be service disruptions at O'Hare Airport and in several other cities.Most airlines are allowing customers to rebook without paying any extra charges.United, Southwest and American airlines are waiving change fees and the difference in fares if you are rebooking a flight currently scheduled between now and Sunday.You should prepare to arrive early and check your flight status before heading out.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to.   CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
136K+
Followers
31K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy