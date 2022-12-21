Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Detectives Uncover Gigantic Fraud Scheme - Suspects Preyed on People in Financial Turmoil Across the Country, Acting as a Credit Repair Business
December 23, 2022 - The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed 35 criminal counts against four people involved in a fraudulent scheme that’s victimized people all across the country. It is believed to be one of the largest white-collar crimes in Fresno County history. Suspects:. Marcos Garza,...
thesungazette.com
VPD arrest man for string of Visalia Robberies
VISALIA – Visalia Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit located and arrested a suspect in connection with a string of robberies in Visalia. On Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9:45 a.m., detectives from the Property Crimes Unit located suspect Robert Lingberg, 30, near Caldwell Ave. and Shady St. Lingberg was wanted on a series of commercial burglaries on south Mooney Blvd. and downtown Visalia. The string of burglaries included The Planing Mill, Chubby’s Diner, McDonald’s, Denny’s and Offbeat Boutique.
thesungazette.com
TCSO respond to two school robberies in three days
On Dec. 22 at around 8:45 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore. During their investigation, deputies learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4×8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000. While checking the...
KMPH.com
Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Stop Vehicle Involved in a Fresno Robbery, Passenger Fleeing the Scene Now Faces Multiple Charges Including Kidnapping the Driver
December 24, 2022 - Southwest DST officers located a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in a robbery in Northwest Fresno. Officers initiated an investigative stop at Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue. The vehicle yielded but a passenger immediately fled from the vehicle. He was quickly caught by officers and they located an unserialized, loaded firearm inside of his waistband. 16 additional rounds were located inside of his pocket.
Domestic violence suspect shot by officer in southeast Fresno
A domestic violence suspect has been hospitalized after being shot by a Fresno police officer early Friday morning.
Visalia neighborhood targeted by mailbox break-ins
A Visalia neighborhood is coming together after their community mailboxes have been found open and empty at least three times since October.
rtands.com
CHSRA Opens Three New Structures
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, recently announced the completion of three new high-speed rail structures in Fresno and Kings Counties. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County, the Cairo Avenue structure...
Employees evacuated from Foster Farms in southwest Fresno due to hazmat situation
A hazmat situation at the Foster Farms location in southwest Fresno has forced the evacuation of all employees, according to the Fresno Fire Department.
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
Valley Children’s Medical Group data security incident
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Valley Children’s Healthcare announced Friday a data security incident involving a former vendor. Valley Children’s says Connexin Software, a Pennsylvania-based company had a data breach involving more than 2.2 million people nationwide. Around 65,000 of those impacted by the data security incident are Valley Children’s Medical Group patients and parents/guardians in […]
californiaglobe.com
Former Californian Eastern District Judge Oliver Wanger Released From Jail Following Domestic Violence Allegations
Former U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of California Oliver Wanger was released on bail on Tuesday over domestic violence allegations following an arrest in Fresno during the weekend. A graduate of USC and UC Berkeley, Wanger served as a Deputy District Attorney of Fresno in the late 60’s...
KMPH.com
Man wanted, needs to be identified after breaking into businesses in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you know this man?. According to Madera Police, he’s responsible for breaking into multiple businesses and stealing several items. Anyone with information regarding the suspect can call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Madera city leaders, first responders concerned about impact of Madera Community Hospital closure
State leaders are urgently searching for a solution in hopes of saving a Central Valley hospital.
Valley Children's Medical Group victim of nationwide data breach, officials say
A data breach that has impacted more than 2.2 million people around the country has reached Central California.
Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital
FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
TCSO: 2 found in possession of stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school. During the investigation, deputies say they learned […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in 8-person Fresno County crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was killed in a two-vehicle collision that injured three adults and four children in Fresno County Wednesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, CHP responded to a major injury collision around 10:00 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue and Clovis Avenue. An […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Fresno
Motorcyclist Died in Southeast Fresno Traffic Accident. A man in his 30s was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022. The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. near Armstrong Avenue and Jensen Avenue in Southeast Fresno. According to...
Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
