Philadelphia police search for suspect wanted in jewelry store burglary

6abc Action News
 7 days ago
Philadelphia police are hoping new video will help lead them to the man behind a jewelry store heist in Chinatown.

The crime happened around 6:17 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at Jade & Art Jewelry Store on the 900 block of Arch Street.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect on Tuesday.

Investigators say the suspect broke a front window to gain entry into the store; the window is now boarded up.

Then they say he went for the jewelry inside of four display cases in the middle of the store.

Another display case in the front was smashed by the suspect when he came into the store.

The owner, who did not want to be identified, says her shop was ransacked and her cases have to be replaced.

"I feel so terrible. We're only a small business, a women-owned business," said the owner.

According to police, the suspect made off with $40,000 worth of jewelry.

The owner adds she's confused about how this went unnoticed in the morning in such a busy area.

But she also told us she's seen just how brazen burglars can be.

She says she's been having to deal with people stealing from her store even when she's there.

"They walk in the store to steal something. It always happens," said the owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

