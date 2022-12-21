ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Will Hochul let union pawns keep strangling charter schools?

By Peter Murphy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ArLm_0jpVw3gs00

Gov. George Pataki signed into law the New York Charter Schools Act of 1998 one week before Christmas 24 years ago. In the generation since, hundreds of thousands of children across New York City and the state have received a higher quality education.

Academic outcomes consistently confirm this. Charter-school students have outperformed their district-school counterparts on elementary and middle-school assessments, per annual state Education Department data.

Despite this success, charters remain capped and threatened, which poses a challenge — and opportunity — to Gov. Kathy Hochul. Their viability and growth are now in her hands. She might take some lessons from how the law almost never came to be.

Pataki first proposed charter-schools legislation in January 1997, nearly two years before it became law. Both houses of the Legislature, however, had no appetite for the issue for the same reason: New York State United Teachers — including Randi Weingarten, the American Federation of Teachers chief who then headed the New York City chapter — was hotly opposed and effectively leased both political parties, Democrats, who controlled the Assembly, and Republicans, who controlled the Senate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14AaCU_0jpVw3gs00
Gov. George Pataki proposed charter-schools legislation in January 1997 and signed it into law in 1998.
Ukrinform/Shutterstock

The governor nonetheless began legislative negotiations, which on occasion became direct between his and teacher-union staff. This cut out the middleman — that is, the Legislature. It was an early lesson for me of how joined at the hip are lawmakers and teacher unions.

Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver made a counteroffer: a cap of six charter schools with mandatory unionization, which one union official described to me as the “Rhode Island model.” Rhode Island’s population was 1/18th the size of New York’s and had perhaps the nation’s worst charter law.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUP5o_0jpVw3gs00 editorial Hochul should make good on her promise to help NY kids — by backing charter schools

One of the few times I sat in the governor’s actual office in the Albany statehouse, some of us recommended he reject the speaker’s puny, unserious offer and got pushback from a higher-up who desired a press-release victory. Pataki listened intently to both sides and remained laconic, which was typical when junior staff were present.

I’m no expert in negotiations, but it came down to two choices at the 11th hour: Take a fraction of a loaf and hope to build on it somehow; or walk away understanding a bad deal is worse than no deal.

To his great credit, Pataki chose the latter approach — no deal. Accepting a tempting but fatally unworkable charter law would have been a momentary, hollow victory while all but ensuring the issue would never be revisited.

He later told me he would fight again the next year, which he did. The stalemate continued during the 1998 legislative session, but the governor persisted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CxHD2_0jpVw3gs00
Charter schools remain capped which poses a challenge — and opportunity — to Gov. Kathy Hochul to make a change.
Paul Martinka

Pataki was re-elected later that year, as were both legislative majorities. But something did change: Senate Republicans were upset at their teacher-union allies for refusing to support their candidate who unsuccessfully challenged a Democratic senator in Brooklyn. They then passed Pataki’s charter-school proposal in a post-election, lame-duck session in November. It was political payback and jump-started negotiations.

It was cold hard cash that led to a breakthrough. State legislators hadn’t had a pay raise in a decade and were hungry, but the clock was ticking: They had to pass one before year’s end or wait another two years before the next opportunity. Since legislators’ paychecks meant more than teacher-union influence, Pataki exploited this leverage and delivered a robust charter law for New York’s children.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfnEw_0jpVw3gs00 Why we’re giving $50M to charter schools to help kids catch up after the pandemic

Since before the ink dried on that law, it has been under political siege from teacher unions and their robotic allies in the Legislature. Fortunately, Pataki and the subsequent three Democratic governors protected the law and won key expansions including the number of charter schools allowed and space-sharing with New York City district schools.

Charter schools remain threatened with over-regulation, loss of space-sharing and higher costs by lawmakers under pressure from teacher unions. State Sen. Brad Hoylman is pushing a bill that would put added burdens on charters while the United Federation of Teachers plans to use a veto the Legislature gave it in the class-size reduction law to block charter co-locations.

And the legislative refusal to lift the statutory cap on charters in the city, despite overwhelming parental support , is an ongoing disgrace.

Hochul, just elected in her own right, faces a leadership test. Will she follow the path of her four predecessors to ensure viable, growing charter-school options for New York’s children? Or will she acquiesce to the union’s effort to squash this successful education reform?

She could further succeed by empowering non-wealthy parents to choose any school for their children, public or private, as can wealthy parents. But enabling greater equality in education would entail prioritizing children over teacher unions.

We will soon know Hochul’s negotiating mettle.

Peter Murphy, senior adviser to the Invest in Education Coalition, was vice president at the SUNY Charter Schools Institute and New York Charter Schools Association.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Spineless Hochul backs down again

Even though she’s just won in her own right, Kathy Hochul — the first woman elected New York governor — still isn’t standing up to the Legislature. As soon as Democrats won a last state Senate seat, clinching a veto-proof “supermajority” in that chamber as well as the Assembly next year, she reportedly dropped her request that lawmakers rein in the no-bail rules in exchange for her signing off on a huge pay hike for legislators. Has she no spine at all? Even left-leaning outsiders like the Times Union editorial board are calling this pay hike outrageous. And Sen. John Mannion’s...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

How New York City’s affordable housing problem can be solved

Today, The Post kicks off a weeklong series of op-eds offering constructive suggestions on how to improve New York City in 2023. Here, the first column looks at what can be done to solve the city’s problem of affordable housing. New York is in the throes of a “housing crisis” that never seems to end. Both our governor and mayor use the term. But our efforts to address high costs and a lack of affordability focus too narrowly — on how to provide below-market rental units in the five boroughs, whether through tax reductions or regulation of nearly a million “rent-stabilized”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Empire state ‘suffering’ under Arctic blast: Gov. Hochul

A “historic” storm has left the entire state of New York suffering, with 73,000 homes without power Saturday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “There is not one place in the state of New  York  where the temperature is above zero as far as the real feel temperature. That’s what it feels like your skin,” Hochul said during a morning news briefing in Edgemere. “Every part of New York is suffering the effects of this Arctic chill.” Hochul spoke after touring the hard-hit Rockaways, which was swamped by storm surge Friday. “The water literally froze and created something that was reminiscent of a...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Three busloads of migrants dropped at Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve

Three busloads of shivering migrants were dumped in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington D.C. residence on a frigid Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports. The buses, believed to be from Texas, dropped the asylum seekers off in 18-degree weather in front of the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives, late Saturday, according to 7News and CNN. The outlets said the migrants were seen wearing only T-shirts or light sweatshirts in the freezing temperatures. They were given blankets and put on another bus bound for a local church. Video shared by 7 News DC reporter Christian Flores showed the third bus of migrants draped...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Arizona judge rules against Kari Lake in election lawsuit

An Arizona judge has ruled against Kari Lake’s election lawsuit Saturday, all but ensuring that Katie Hobbs will become the next governor of the state. Lake, a prominent Trump supporter and 2020 election denier, similarly refuted her own narrow loss to Hobbs in the state’s closely fought gubernatorial election this year. Lake had asked the court to throw out certified election results in Maricopa County citing long lines and machine malfunctions that she claimed had led to many of her supporters being unable to cast a ballot. The 10-page Christmas Eve ruling from Judge Peter Thompson said there was no “clear and convincing” evidence that any alleged misconduct impacted the result of the vote, Fox10 Phoenix reported. This is a developing story.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Magnitude-5.4 earthquake latest in a series of seismic events to shake Texas

Nearly a month after a magnitude-5.4 earthquake rocked parts of the Lone Star State, residents were again caught off guard Friday evening by another magnitude-5.5 quake centered near the town of Midland. The United States Geological Survey reported the quake took place about 3 miles under the rural Texas terrain, but the shaking was reported over a wide area that stretched from New Mexico through the heart of Texas. Seismologists said small earthquakes are not uncommon in Texas, but larger events are rare. Many of the quakes are linked to oil fracking and the reinjection of fluids underground. “The area is known for oil and gas...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Elite undercover Texas agents disguise themselves as migrants to apprehend smugglers

El Paso, Texas — Wearing baggy blue jeans and hoodies and looking scruffy and unkempt, the state’s elite undercover squad could easily be mistaken for the bedraggled smugglers they are trying to apprehend, or the migrants pouring over the southern border from Mexico. These specially trained members of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety have perhaps the most dangerous job on the border, acting as double agents and facing certain death if their cover is blown. Their mission is to blend in with the migrant hordes, identify and apprehend cartel members, human traffickers and drug...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Frigid weather doesn’t stop hundreds of Santas surfing off Florida coast

For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures on Saturday morning plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state. Parts of the Florida Panhandle had wind chills that dipped into the single digits on Saturday morning, and interior parts of central Florida had temperatures plunging as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit. “It’s a frigid start to your #ChristmasEve across the area,” the National Weather Service in Tallahassee tweeted. Miami was among the last holdouts of warm weather in the...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

35-pound raccoon steals Missouri state record

There are big raccoons, and then there are BIG raccoons. Two brothers appear to have snagged the latter in northern Missouri during hunting season, shattering a new state record. The Missouri Department of Conservation said Couper Simmons harvested a 35-pound raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County. They contacted a conservation agent who weighed the raccoon on a certified scale.  The current Missouri state record raccoon is 28 pounds, 8 ounces.  New records are determined at the end of the hunting and trapping seasons, which end at the end of February. Extended trapping season on private land is from March 1 to April 14. Congratulations, Couper and Hunter! That’s one BIG catch. 
MISSOURI STATE
New York Post

Woman surprises niece, nephews for Christmas by posing as ‘The Elf on the Shelf’ on 10-foot high ledge

A Colorado woman may deserve an award for “best aunt” after surprising her niece and nephews for Christmas in true, festive fashion. Aunt Alex and her sister-in-law, Lauren, told Fox News Digital that they’ve always loved surprising their family in some way, and Alex’s most recent visit was no exception. “The Elf on the Shelf” is a well-loved tradition in Lauren’s home, so they used it for inspiration as Aunt Alex posed just like the “magical” Christmas doll  The two women, who requested their surname be omitted for privacy reasons, said they created and executed the prank in 30 minutes. “It just came to us. It seemed...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
127K+
Followers
69K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy