Nitro, WV

WVNS

Road Closures: Friday, December 23, 2022

(WVNS) — Slick conditions have caused road closures and delays on Friday, December 23, 2022. Make sure to check this article periodically throughout the day to stay aware of road closures in your area! All closures and reopens will be posted here as they come into the station! Road Closures (by county) Fayette County Make […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car on fire near Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a car is on fire near the Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. According to dispatchers, responders just arrived on the scene. Calls started coming into Metro Communications around 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers say responders include Nitro Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Nitro […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
LOGAN, WV
WSAZ

Part of I-64 bridge history comes down

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of Interstate 64 history in West Virginia came down Wednesday, as the main span of the old Nitro-St. Albans Bridge was lowered onto a barge. According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, the section of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge, which...
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Amazon tractor-trailer crashes, closing lanes on I-64 in South Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene of a jackknifed tractor-trailer on interstate 64 in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, it happened Thursday morning on I-64 westbound, near the MacCorkle Avenue exit in South Charleston. Dispatchers tell us an Amazon tractor-trailer crashed, shutting down the middle and fast lanes. Crews with the South Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Polar Vortex woes in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Brutal cold caused most sensible people to stay indoors Friday. At Ashland Central Park, after a snowfall shortly before Christmas, you’d normally expect to find kids playing and families taking in the lights. But, the park appeared deserted Friday evening. JK Patel works at...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Electrical lineman killed during Friday snow storm in southern Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker was killed in an electrical contact incident Friday while working to restore power to cooperative members after Thursday evening’s winter storm. Blake Rodgers, 22, Piketon, an apprentice lineworker with the cooperative, died following an incident that occurred just...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Kanawha County deputies investigate deadly shooting

QUARRIER, W.Va. — An argument between brothers turned deadly Christmas morning in eastern Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said the deadly shooting happened at a residence in the Cabin Creek community of Quarrier at about 8 a.m. There were no charges immediately filed. An investigation is...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

