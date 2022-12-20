Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Road Closures: Friday, December 23, 2022
(WVNS) — Slick conditions have caused road closures and delays on Friday, December 23, 2022. Make sure to check this article periodically throughout the day to stay aware of road closures in your area! All closures and reopens will be posted here as they come into the station! Road Closures (by county) Fayette County Make […]
Road closed due to church fire in Sissonville, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 23, 2022, at 5:08 p.m.): Martins Branch Road in Sissonville will be shut down for four to six hours, according to Metro 911 and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Responders are currently battling a fire in the 1600 block of the road. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of […]
West Virginia construction zones affect emergency response times
Construction work on any roadway can cause delays. However, on I-64 near the Huntington Mall in Barboursville, in some cases, traffic was at a standstill.
Crews battle house fire, freezing temperatures in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Chapmanville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Logan County on Saturday morning. CFD says crews arrived around 5 a.m. at the structure on Hallmark Drive. Crews dealt with freezing temperatures and a -16 degree wind chill, CFD says. No one was injured in the incident, according to fire […]
Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
Car on fire near Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a car is on fire near the Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. According to dispatchers, responders just arrived on the scene. Calls started coming into Metro Communications around 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers say responders include Nitro Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Nitro […]
Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
WSAZ
Part of I-64 bridge history comes down
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of Interstate 64 history in West Virginia came down Wednesday, as the main span of the old Nitro-St. Albans Bridge was lowered onto a barge. According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, the section of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge, which...
Metro News
Mon Power, Appalachian Power hope to have most power outages restored by Saturday night
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are making progress as a severe batch of winter weather passes through the area. Around 9 a.m. Friday more than 1,000 Monongalia County residents were in the dark and by 5 p.m. that number dropped to 392. “Mon Power crews are still...
Amazon tractor-trailer crashes, closing lanes on I-64 in South Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene of a jackknifed tractor-trailer on interstate 64 in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, it happened Thursday morning on I-64 westbound, near the MacCorkle Avenue exit in South Charleston. Dispatchers tell us an Amazon tractor-trailer crashed, shutting down the middle and fast lanes. Crews with the South Charleston […]
WSAZ
Polar Vortex woes in Boyd County
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Brutal cold caused most sensible people to stay indoors Friday. At Ashland Central Park, after a snowfall shortly before Christmas, you’d normally expect to find kids playing and families taking in the lights. But, the park appeared deserted Friday evening. JK Patel works at...
Car runs off road into house in Milton, West Virginia
MILTON, WV (WOWK)—A car slid off the road, through a fence and into a house in Milton on Friday. The Milton Police Department said that the crash happened on Stewart St. They say officers are on the scene now. There is no word yet on any injuries.
West Virginia authorities rescue chained-up dog in freezing weather
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say charges are pending against a dog owner in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a dog was chained up without any shelter during extreme temperatures on Friday. Deputy Evan Gibson took the dog to the veterinarian where he was checked out and is now in […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Electrical lineman killed during Friday snow storm in southern Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker was killed in an electrical contact incident Friday while working to restore power to cooperative members after Thursday evening’s winter storm. Blake Rodgers, 22, Piketon, an apprentice lineworker with the cooperative, died following an incident that occurred just...
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
268 animals at shelter amid freezing weather in Kanawha County, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The animal shelter in Charleston, West Virginia, says over 260 adoptable animals are available while volunteers work through flurries and frigid temperatures on Friday. Many residents stayed inside to avoid driving and other hazards on Friday, but for some people, the weather meant stepping out into the cold and taking a […]
Man killed when vehicle goes off I-79 in Elkview, West Virginia
UPDATE: (8:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed when a car went over an embankment and into a creek bed. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Deputies said a car traveling north on I-79 near mile marker 9 in Elkview, failed to negotiate a […]
WVNT-TV
Mountain flurries early but sunny skies in store for your Christmas Day afternoon!
Wind Chill Warning for parts of Raleigh, Fayette, & Pocahontas counties until 12 PM December 25th, and then parts of Greenbrier county until 1 PM December 25th- Wind chills will remain dangerous through tonight as they are expected to reach between -10 to 25. Wind Chill Advisory for Tazewell, Bland...
Do You Remember? ‘Turnpike Trapper’ strands hundreds on West Virginia Turnpike
The weather was pretty chilly on this Monday and even colder weather is in store, but it was not a lot of fun for motorists in our region back on December 18th and 19th, 2009.
Metro News
Kanawha County deputies investigate deadly shooting
QUARRIER, W.Va. — An argument between brothers turned deadly Christmas morning in eastern Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said the deadly shooting happened at a residence in the Cabin Creek community of Quarrier at about 8 a.m. There were no charges immediately filed. An investigation is...
Comments / 0