LIST: Warming centers available in Northeast Ohio during winter storm
CLEVELAND — As Northeast Ohio faces a winter storm and a massive cold front, many cities are opening up warming shelters. 3News has compiled a list of warming centers by county in Northeast Ohio. We will continue to add to this list as we learn of more shelters. LIST:...
Winter weather blog: Dangerous driving conditions
The Winter Storm Warning has been canceled but the Wind Chill Warning remains through 10 a.m.
Winter Storm Elliott arrives in Northeast Ohio: Updates on flight cancellations and road conditions
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott rearranged Northeast Ohio’s Christmas plans, clogging roads and airports, preventing any last-minute shopping excursions and barricading us in our homes. And it looks like the freezing temperatures will stay with us for at least a few more days, even if the snow...
Blizzard warning canceled for portions of Northeast Ohio, but winter storm warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND — A blizzard warning has been canceled for a handful of Northeast Ohio counties as an impactful winter storm continues moving through the region. The blizzard warning — which included Cleveland — was supposed to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday, but was instead called off just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. The following counties are effected:
cleveland19.com
Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area. The FirstEnergy website said about 25,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie,...
Flight tracker: Multiple flights canceled at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport amid winter storm
CLEVELAND — Numerous Northeast Ohioans traveling for the holidays are facing difficulties as many flights heading to and from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport have been canceled or delayed due to the winter storm. INTERACTIVE RADAR: Track the storm. YOUR AREA: Current weather alerts. PICS & VIDEOS: Here's how to...
Why Cleveland Hopkins is turning to private snow plows
The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will need a lot of outside help plowing runways and not just for this week’s severe winter weather.
spectrumnews1.com
Snow emergency parking ban issued in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — With a major winter storm set to sweep in, the City of Cleveland is issuing a snow emergency parking ban from Thursday night at 11 p.m. until Saturday at noon. Streets affected will have posted red and white signs. Vehicles are barred from stopping, standing or parking on all streets designated as through streets or highways.
huroninsider.com
Closings for Friday, December 23
ERIE COUNTY – The following offices and places have announced they will be closed on Friday, December 23 due the Winter Storm Elliott. City of Sandusky (Closure announced prior to storm, due to holiday weekend) Village of Milan. Schools. BGSU Firelands. Cedar Fair Resort and Attraction Management. Margaretta Local...
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
City of Cleveland issues snow parking ban beginning Thursday night until Saturday: See the full list of affected streets
CLEVELAND — With a severe winter storm on its way, the city of Cleveland has announced an emergency snow parking ban going into effect Thursday at 11 p.m. and lasting until at least Saturday at noon. According to Safety Director Karrie D. Howard's order, all "stopping, standing and parking...
Winter storm to hit Northeast Ohio: Snow parking bans issued
SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio — Heads up! If you typically park your vehicle on the street, you may need to be prepared to move it as snow parking bans take effect amid the incoming winter storm. Although only one snow parking ban has been issued so far, we anticipate more...
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-90 at East 72nd Street in Cleveland
A tractor-trailer has jackknifed on westbound lanes of I-90 near East 72nd Street, closing lanes of traffic and causing delays for motorists still out on the roadways in the severe winter storm.
clevelandurbannews.com
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announces extended recreation and warming center hours as a snow blizzard approaches for Christmas in Cleveland and the city's homeless and the poor are at risk....The mayor says the city is ready for the winter
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-As Christmas Day approaches in the largely Black major American city of Cleveland in the midst of an upcoming snow blizzard, freezing cold temperatures and extremely hazardous...
spectrumnews1.com
'This is the worst-case scenario': Ohio couple among thousands struggling to get home for holidays
CLEVELAND — Leslie Porach and her husband, Mike, decided to take a pre-holiday getaway to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as a gift to themselves ahead of the hustle and bustle of Christmas, New Year’s Eve and all that goes along with both of them. What You Need To Know.
ideastream.org
Flights in and out of Cleveland likely to resume Saturday
There likely won’t be any flights going in or out of Cleveland tonight due to the storm. But there is hope that could change tomorrow. Most flights coming to or going out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were canceled today. People likely won’t be able to catch a flight tonight or even early tomorrow, Commissioner of Operations Dan Radosavijevic said.
Unforgettable road trip: 4 strangers drive from Florida to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
Betsy Kling has your winter storm weather forecast, how to prepare for driving and power outages, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 22, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. 3News Chief meteorologist Betsy Kling has your winter storm weather forecast for Friday and Saturday, including when the weather is...
Route 46 in Canfield reopens following downed poles, wires
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m.
Edward "Peel" Coleman Community Center, Refuge of Hope to serve as warming centers in Canton during winter storm
CANTON, Ohio — The City of Canton and Refuge of Hope have announced that they will be offering warming centers for those in need during the upcoming winter storm. SARTA is offering transportation to the centers, and the American Red Cross will provide cots and blankets. Starting Thursday, Dec....
