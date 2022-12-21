ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area. The FirstEnergy website said about 25,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie,...
Snow emergency parking ban issued in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — With a major winter storm set to sweep in, the City of Cleveland is issuing a snow emergency parking ban from Thursday night at 11 p.m. until Saturday at noon. Streets affected will have posted red and white signs. Vehicles are barred from stopping, standing or parking on all streets designated as through streets or highways.
Closings for Friday, December 23

ERIE COUNTY – The following offices and places have announced they will be closed on Friday, December 23 due the Winter Storm Elliott. City of Sandusky (Closure announced prior to storm, due to holiday weekend) Village of Milan. Schools. BGSU Firelands. Cedar Fair Resort and Attraction Management. Margaretta Local...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announces extended recreation and warming center hours as a snow blizzard approaches for Christmas in Cleveland and the city's homeless and the poor are at risk....The mayor says the city is ready for the winter

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-As Christmas Day approaches in the largely Black major American city of Cleveland in the midst of an upcoming snow blizzard, freezing cold temperatures and extremely hazardous...
Flights in and out of Cleveland likely to resume Saturday

There likely won’t be any flights going in or out of Cleveland tonight due to the storm. But there is hope that could change tomorrow. Most flights coming to or going out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were canceled today. People likely won’t be able to catch a flight tonight or even early tomorrow, Commissioner of Operations Dan Radosavijevic said.
