It’s going to be extremely cold in Cleveland, Ohio when the Cleveland Browns host the New Orleans Saints with temperatures not expected to be higher than 16 degrees on Saturday afternoon. As a result, the Browns are allowing fans some special privileges to keep warm. On Friday afternoon, the Browns announced that fans could bring Read more... The post Everyone has the same question about Browns announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO