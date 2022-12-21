Read full article on original website
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
'It's Everything!' Seahawks Blown Out at Chiefs; Carroll's Honest Answer
The Seattle Seahawks playoff hopes are shaken after Saturday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Deion Sanders Reveals Toe Amputation, Leg Scars on Camera for First Time
The Pro Football Hall of Famer showed his amputated foot on a recent podcast with Shannon Sharpe.
Josh Allen Christmas Gifts: Bills Blockers Show Off Personalized Scooters
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the gift-giving mood, so his pals are getting Christmas scooters.
Chiefs-Seahawks prediction: KC should be most concerned about this Seattle strength
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Seahawks game playing out.
Everyone has the same question about Browns announcement
It’s going to be extremely cold in Cleveland, Ohio when the Cleveland Browns host the New Orleans Saints with temperatures not expected to be higher than 16 degrees on Saturday afternoon. As a result, the Browns are allowing fans some special privileges to keep warm. On Friday afternoon, the Browns announced that fans could bring Read more... The post Everyone has the same question about Browns announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tri-City Herald
‘I’m OK!’ Cowboys Car Wreck Video: Rookie OUT vs. Eagles?
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he is “OK” after he was involved in a Thursday afternoon car crash in Plano. But as of Friday morning, the Cowboys have yet to clear him for the weekend’s game, team owner Jerry Jones telling 105.3 The Fan that Williams’ status is dependent on the “concussion question.”
Browns announce extra items fans can bring Saturday to deal with cold
The extra items are to help fans deal with the cold temperatures.
Tri-City Herald
Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl Snub Overshadows Week 16: Bama in the NFL
View the original article to see embedded media. Pro Bowl selections announced Wednesday became the talk of the league on Week 16 of the regular season, especially the omission of the player who had led all the fan voting part of the selection process, Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback...
Washington's Taylor Heinicke benched, position to be reevaluated
Washington coach Ron Rivera benched Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz late in Saturday's loss at San Francisco but said he isn't sure if that's a permanent move.
WATCH: Richard Sherman is gifted an elf that says Russell Wilson's famous phrase
The crew knew exactly what they were doing when they gave Richard Sherman that elf
ETOnline.com
Ciara and Russell Wilson Spread 'Good Cheer' for Kids in Denver Hospital
Ciara and Russell Wilson are spreading some holiday cheer the best way they know how! Earlier this week, the couple paid a visit to Children's Hospital Colorado, where they stopped by the hospital's broadcast media center donated by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and made the most of their time with the children.
