Bismarck, ND

Wrapping up Christmas in Bismarck

By Taylor Aasen
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — With Christmas right around the corner, and also due to the snowstorm, last-minute shopping was cut even closer to the deadline.

If you’re one of those people and don’t have the time to do the wrapping or simply don’t want to, you’re in luck.

The Optimist Club of Bismarck is fundraising by wrapping your gifts for you at the Kirkwood Mall.

Shoppers can leave their presents at the booth and make a donation to the club.

Getting home safely this holiday season in North Dakota

Not only are you getting your gift wrapped for you, but you’re also giving to a good cause.

“People get to see who the Optimist Club is. We have several members volunteer throughout the gift wrap season and a lot of us bring our friends or coworkers with us to gift wrap as well, and this is our largest fundraiser and for all the funds that we raise from this, we’re putting back into the Bismarck-Mandan community,” said Christa Schwartzenberger, a volunteer gift wrapper.

Tuesday, all of the gift wrapping was donated by Gate City Bank, they were the Pay It Forward Doners of the day.

The Optimist Club will be wrapping gifts until Saturday during Kirkwood Mall hours.

