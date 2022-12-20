Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Are the Twins likely to trade the AL batting champ?
The Twins entered this offseason with plenty of money and a relatively depleted farm system -- with that in mind, it’s safe to say that free agency didn’t prove fruitful for the organization, which not only missed on bringing back Carlos Correa but also acquired only Christian Vázquez and Joey Gallo in addition to its earlier trade for Kyle Farmer.
MLB
Thoughts on Giants contract strategies, DeSclafani
Here are three Giants things I’ve been thinking about as 2022 comes to a close:. There are still so many unanswered questions about what exactly caused the Giants to abruptly pull out of their 13-year, $350 million deal with shortstop Carlos Correa. The Giants have not publicly commented on...
MLB
This Cub is ready to lead Japan's outfield at Classic
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Earlier this month, Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki shared an image of the Sloan Park scoreboard on social media. In the post, Suzuki’s name was in the lineup for Japan and his likeness was featured wearing the uniform for his home country. He announced his intention to play in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
MLB
22 biggest reasons baseball was the best in 2022
Baseball delivered in a big way in 2022 -- as it always does. It was a season that strengthened the resumes of stars and introduced impactful rookies who quickly joined those ranks. We marveled at milestone chases and witnessed historic firsts. The postseason was spectacular. In short, baseball was the best, yet again. Here are 22 of the biggest stories of the 2022 season.
MLB
Martinis in Hawaii & hotel room tackles: Inside the Correa stunner
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Mets owner Steve Cohen was vacationing in Hawaii on Tuesday when the first text message landed from Scott Boras, an agent with whom Cohen has developed a rapport since purchasing the Mets more than two years ago.
MLB
Inbox: Revisiting the Hader trade and why it went down
When your front office sabotages the season and you turn around and dump payroll during the offseason, how do you win your fan base back? Just wondering as a former season-ticket holder. -- @crewsin1234. No fuzzy warm-up questions here. Welcome back to the Inbox. We’re off to a bad start...
MLB
Inbox: How will Cleveland solve middle-infield puzzle?
CLEVELAND -- What better way to celebrate the holidays than opening a Guardians Inbox?. What is your grade on the Guardians offseason? Also, do you see a trade that could include Will Benson? He doesn’t seem to fit with the direction of the team moving forward. Thanks! -- @BrianLSnyder216.
MLB
Will anyone ever threaten this Rickey record?
Rickey Henderson is the gift that keeps on giving. On this Christmas Day, Rickey’s 64th birthday, we look back on just one of the numerous incredible feats he accomplished during his Hall of Fame career: setting the single-season stolen base record 40 years ago. On Aug. 27, 1982, Henderson...
MLB
Phils agree to 1-year deal with All-Star closer Kimbrel (source)
PHILADELPHIA -- Dave Dombrowski said this week that he felt no need to respond to the Mets’ reported $315 million deal with Carlos Correa. It did not mean, however, he wasn’t looking for further upgrades to the Phillies’ roster. A source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Friday...
MLB
What's on deck for Red Sox in '23? 3 things to watch for
The Hot Stove season isn’t over yet, despite so many key free agents finding new homes. There is still the trade market, meaning the Red Sox could make some more additions before Spring Training starts. But we’ve already had plenty to digest so far, and here are three things...
MLB
4 reasons to believe in the 2023 Mariners
SEATTLE -- Patience is the word of the hour as the Mariners prepare for what could be a holiday hibernation. It’s perhaps not what fans want to hear, especially with the free agent frenzy recently, but Seattle’s front office recognizes its needs, and its transparency in outlining them typically leads to transactions.
MLB
Where does Miami fit in with FA and trade market?
Marlins fans want moves, and it's hard to blame them, considering what the Mets, Phillies and Braves have done this Hot Stove season. Missing out on center fielder Cody Bellinger and first baseman Josh Bell hurts. Not only would they have brought lefty bats (Bell is a switch-hitter) to a right-handed-heavy lineup, but they also would have filled holes at positions of need on short-term deals. Contracts that last for a decade or more and require a substantial amount of money are more likely to mortgage a smaller market's ability to improve future rosters.
MLB
Harris' strategy taking shape as Tigers enter 2023
Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris looked -- at least on Zoom -- like a happy boss as he discussed the signing of right-hander Michael Lorenzen. It’s the type of signing Harris thrived on as Giants general manager, bringing in an undervalued starter with rebound potential on a short-term contract and then helping the pitcher build a bounceback season.
MLB
3 questions for the Cubs entering 2023
CHICAGO -- The Cubs spent much of the last two years keeping an eye on the future as the franchise underwent a dramatic roster overhaul. This offseason, the front office has stepped up spending as it tries to construct a competitive club, while the kids keep climbing up the farm system.
MLB
Inbox: How confident should fans be in the '23 Royals?
KANSAS CITY -- The holidays are here, so here’s a great gift for you: A Royals Inbox. Let’s jump right into what’s on your mind as we reflect on 2022 and think about what’s to come for 2023. Thanks to everyone who followed along this year -- here’s to much more to come in the new year. Spring Training will be here before we know it.
MLB
Here's a to-do list for Cards before spring camp
Here are three things the Cardinals need to get accomplished before the start of Spring Training in Jupiter, Fla. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Feb. 12, and position players will be in camp by Feb. 15. 1. Plan extensions for a couple starting pitchers. The franchise is...
MLB
Cubs bring back Smyly on 2-year deal (source)
CHICAGO -- Drew Smyly made it clear as last season came to a close that he hoped to still be part of the Cubs’ plans next year. A reunion is indeed in the works. On Thursday night, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that the Cubs and Smyly had reached an agreement on a two-year contract worth $19 million guaranteed. The pact includes an opt-out after the 2023 season. Smyly will earn $8 million in '23 and $8.5 million in '24. There is a $10 million mutual option (with a $2.5 million buyout) for '25.
MLB
Here are the O's bullpen candidates for '23
This story was excerpted from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Orioles got a bit more of their offseason shopping done this week, signing right-hander Mychal Givens to a one-year deal (featuring a mutual option for 2024) and acquiring catcher James McCann in a trade with the Mets. The latter move was unsurprising, considering the team needed a backup to Adley Rutschman, who was previously the lone backstop on the 40-man roster.
MLB
Inbox: Assessing active A's, looking ahead to 2023
The A’s are coming off a busy week, first having traded Sean Murphy to the Braves in a blockbuster three-team deal and later adding needed experience to their roster -- with the signings of Jace Peterson and Aledmys Díaz on the position player side and Trevor May for the bullpen.
MLB
Conforto agrees to 2-year deal with Giants (source)
SAN FRANCISCO -- Three days after their megadeal with shortstop Carlos Correa collapsed, the Giants pivoted to the best remaining hitter on the free-agent market, agreeing to a two-year, $36 million deal with outfielder Michael Conforto, a source told MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand on Friday. Bob Nightengale of USA Today was first to report the agreement, which has an opt-out after the first year.
