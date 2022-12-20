Read full article on original website
WFAA
Thousands of Texans met with power and gas outages during cold snap, experts share possible reasons
AUSTIN, Texas — With the colder temperatures and strong wind gusts, it's no surprise people may lose power as power lines face the elements. However, around 100,000 Texans faced outages Thursday night into Friday, with many saying they feel it comes down to their specific utility companies. "It came...
Grand Prairie mayor angry at Atmos as gas outages kept residents from heating homes in deep freeze
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Low gas pressure, or in some cases no gas pressure, meant residents across Texas could not heat their homes during dangerously cold temperatures as a pre-Christmas arctic blast descended upon the state. Neither Atmos Energy nor the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the gas industry,...
WFAA
What to do if your pipes freeze
HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
WFAA
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller speaks on livestock safety amid statewide freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, KVUE spoke with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller about the effects this weather could have on livestock across the state. He said that when it gets extremely cold, he has faith that Texas farmers will go above and beyond to take care of their livestock.
WFAA
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
WFAA
No snow, no problem: Dad delivers son's magical wish for white Christmas at Georgia home
ATLANTA — Christmas came early for one Georgia boy, whose magical holiday wish was granted the morning before Santa Claus slides down the chimney. At their Ballground, Georgia, home, temperatures dropped remarkably below freezing -- just like the rest of the state -- on Friday night into the wee hours of Saturday morning. Despite the sub-freezing frigid temperatures, there was no snow in the forecast for any part of Georgia.
WFAA
'It's not too late to get a flu vaccine' according to a Texas physician
AUSTIN, Texas — The first full week of December is considered National Flu Vaccine Week, but local health officials want to remind community members it's not too late to get your vaccine. As people are traveling for the holidays and go to more gatherings, Dr. Ryan McCorkle, emergency department...
WFAA
Fiancé of Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard says he didn't strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas — The fiancée of suspended UT men's basketball coach Chris Beard shared a statement on Friday regarding the alleged domestic violence incident that led to Beard's arrest on Dec. 12. In a statement shared with KVUE's Tony Plohetski, Beard's fiancée, Randi Trew, said Beard did not...
