Santa visits Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Santa stopped by Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital on Tuesday to spread some holiday cheer.

He hopped into a New Haven Fire Department hook and ladder bucket truck while the patients stayed toasty inside. He then went window to window to spread holiday cheer.

“This is amazing,” said Toni Crowell-Petrungaro, the hospital’s director of child life. “We love this event. Kids love this time of year. They’re so excited, and being in the hospital doesn’t stop that excitement. We try to normalize it for them, and this event helps do that. They look forward to it. If they were home, they’d be seeing Santa at the mall or at parties. We bring Santa here on a ladder.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.