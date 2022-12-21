Read full article on original website
New York Governor Promises to Open the State's First Weed Shop
Even after legalization, it takes a while for marijuana in a given state to be sold in stores like any other age-restricted item -- while Colorado has over 1,000 retail and medical marijuana stores across the state, New York has not had a single official store despite legalizing medical cannabis in 2016 and recreational in the spring of 2021.
How Much Marijuana Can You Legally Have At Home In New York State?
The first legal marijuana dispensaries will be opening up in New York State soon. If you haven't already been buying your supply from "off-market" sources, you may be inclined to stock up when they do open. But, how much marijuana can you legally store at home before you get into 'breaking the law territory'?
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Almost $1,000 In Heating Bill Money Is Available To Help New York State Residents
As the temperature continues to drop around New York State, you may find yourself struggling to pay your heating bill. Many families are struggling due to increased food costs and buying presents for the kids for Christmas. There is help available. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP,...
informnny.com
New York State laws taking effect in 2023
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With 2022 coming to a close, we’ll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023. Minimum wage increase. Minimum wage in upstate New York is set...
urbancny.com
Consumer Alert: Attorney General James Warns Against Price Gouging During Winter Storm Elliott
New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday December 23rd, issued an alert reminding consumers and businesses across the state against price gouging during and in the aftermath of Winter Storm Elliott. The powerful storm has already brought heavy wind, ice, snow, and freezing rain to Western New York and other regions throughout the state, and is expected to continue. New York’s price gouging statute prevents businesses from taking advantage of consumers by selling essential goods or services at an excessively higher price during market disruptions or a declared state of emergency.
Gov. Hochul Signs New Law Making Huge Changes To Voting In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that changes voting laws in New York State. Governor Hochul signed legislation S.2951A/A.8858A, which gives voters more time to register and vote ahead of an election. Now, as long as the board of elections has received a person's registration 10 days prior to the election,...
These 7 Places In New York State Gave Out The Most Traffic Tickets
During the holidays there will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State. In addition to New York State Troopers giving out tickets, these 7 places issued tons of tickets in 2021, so you should be very careful if you have to drive through any of them.
NBC Philadelphia
Marijuana's Black Market Is Undercutting Legal Businesses
Legal weed markets across the country are struggling to compete with nontaxed, illicit businesses, where consumers get better deals, despite potential health risks. In New York City, crackdowns are beginning to contain the "tens of thousands" illicit businesses contending with the state's newly launched legal market. Cannabis company executives are...
New York Residents Now Have a 24-month Extension from the DHS to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Be Allowed to Board a Plane
New York residents now have a postponed or extended deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license. It used to be May 3, 2023. But now the new deadline, according to NY's DMV, is May 7, 2025.
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
WKTV
Hochul signs Buy American Salt Act Thursday
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act on Thursday which will allow New York public agencies and authorities that use rock salt or sodium chloride to make their purchases from salt mines that are here in the United States. "With the Buy American Salt Act, we...
State Of Emergency For New York State
A blizzard warning is in effect for many parts of New York State. As schools are closed and many flights and meetings across New York are canceled, this could be a historic and deadly storm. As the forecast gets more focused on the winds, the power outage map is expected...
urbancny.com
According to the New York Civil Liberties Union “Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill to Protect Black and Brown Students from Air Pollution”
Albany — Following Governor Hochul’s veto of the Schools Impacted by Gross Highways Act (SIGH) Act today, which would have prohibited the construction of schools near major roadways, the New York Civil Liberties Union issued the following statement from Executive Director Donna Lieberman:. “Governor Hochul’s veto of the...
Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…
It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
NY1
New York's cannabis management director on the burgeoning adult-use industry
New York's budding cannabis industry will hit a major milestone next week with the opening of the state's first legal, adult-use dispensary near Astor Place in Manhattan. The store will be run by the non-profit Housing Works, one of 36 recipients of the dispensary licenses issued so far by the state's Cannabis Control Board. Those licenses are going both to individuals affected by past marijuana convictions and to non-profits who work with the formerly incarcerated.
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
Gov. Hochul Vetoes Seaweed Bill To Help New York Oyster Farms
Oysters are delicacy enjoyed by people around the world. Whether it's on raw on the half-shell with some lemon, fried to perfection with Old Bay seasoning or sautéed over pasta with wine and garlic, the pearl generating shellfish are loved globally. Oyster farming is nearly a $70 million agriculture industry in New York State. The tasty mollusks also happen to be environmental clean-up dynamos. Currently, tens of millions of the shellfish, not to be consumed by humans, are being used as a natural filter for the polluted waters off of New York City. However, an expansion of a project that has shown to increase the growth of consumable oysters in New York waters has been shelved by Governor Kathy Hochul.
New York State Residents Will Get To End 2022 On A High Note
This holiday season while some New Yorkers may feel low others can go high. The wait is over for many New York State residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced legal sales of regulated adult-use cannabis will start before the end of 2022. Legal Weed Sales Starting Soon...
Bill would give New York the nation's best-paid legislature
ALBANY, N.Y. — Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators are set to return to the state capital Thursday to give themselves a nice holiday gift: a pay raise that would make them the nation's best-paid state lawmakers. Members of the state Assembly and Senate would make a...
