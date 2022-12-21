ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York Governor Promises to Open the State's First Weed Shop

Even after legalization, it takes a while for marijuana in a given state to be sold in stores like any other age-restricted item -- while Colorado has over 1,000 retail and medical marijuana stores across the state, New York has not had a single official store despite legalizing medical cannabis in 2016 and recreational in the spring of 2021.
How Much Marijuana Can You Legally Have At Home In New York State?

The first legal marijuana dispensaries will be opening up in New York State soon. If you haven't already been buying your supply from "off-market" sources, you may be inclined to stock up when they do open. But, how much marijuana can you legally store at home before you get into 'breaking the law territory'?
New York State laws taking effect in 2023

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With 2022 coming to a close, we’ll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023. Minimum wage increase. Minimum wage in upstate New York is set...
Consumer Alert: Attorney General James Warns Against Price Gouging During Winter Storm Elliott

New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday December 23rd, issued an alert reminding consumers and businesses across the state against price gouging during and in the aftermath of Winter Storm Elliott. The powerful storm has already brought heavy wind, ice, snow, and freezing rain to Western New York and other regions throughout the state, and is expected to continue. New York’s price gouging statute prevents businesses from taking advantage of consumers by selling essential goods or services at an excessively higher price during market disruptions or a declared state of emergency.
Marijuana's Black Market Is Undercutting Legal Businesses

Legal weed markets across the country are struggling to compete with nontaxed, illicit businesses, where consumers get better deals, despite potential health risks. In New York City, crackdowns are beginning to contain the "tens of thousands" illicit businesses contending with the state's newly launched legal market. Cannabis company executives are...
Hochul signs Buy American Salt Act Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act on Thursday which will allow New York public agencies and authorities that use rock salt or sodium chloride to make their purchases from salt mines that are here in the United States. "With the Buy American Salt Act, we...
State Of Emergency For New York State

A blizzard warning is in effect for many parts of New York State. As schools are closed and many flights and meetings across New York are canceled, this could be a historic and deadly storm. As the forecast gets more focused on the winds, the power outage map is expected...
According to the New York Civil Liberties Union “Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill to Protect Black and Brown Students from Air Pollution”

Albany — Following Governor Hochul’s veto of the Schools Impacted by Gross Highways Act (SIGH) Act today, which would have prohibited the construction of schools near major roadways, the New York Civil Liberties Union issued the following statement from Executive Director Donna Lieberman:. “Governor Hochul’s veto of the...
Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…

It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
New York's cannabis management director on the burgeoning adult-use industry

New York's budding cannabis industry will hit a major milestone next week with the opening of the state's first legal, adult-use dispensary near Astor Place in Manhattan. The store will be run by the non-profit Housing Works, one of 36 recipients of the dispensary licenses issued so far by the state's Cannabis Control Board. Those licenses are going both to individuals affected by past marijuana convictions and to non-profits who work with the formerly incarcerated.
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?

As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
Gov. Hochul Vetoes Seaweed Bill To Help New York Oyster Farms

Oysters are delicacy enjoyed by people around the world. Whether it's on raw on the half-shell with some lemon, fried to perfection with Old Bay seasoning or sautéed over pasta with wine and garlic, the pearl generating shellfish are loved globally. Oyster farming is nearly a $70 million agriculture industry in New York State. The tasty mollusks also happen to be environmental clean-up dynamos. Currently, tens of millions of the shellfish, not to be consumed by humans, are being used as a natural filter for the polluted waters off of New York City. However, an expansion of a project that has shown to increase the growth of consumable oysters in New York waters has been shelved by Governor Kathy Hochul.
New York State Residents Will Get To End 2022 On A High Note

This holiday season while some New Yorkers may feel low others can go high. The wait is over for many New York State residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced legal sales of regulated adult-use cannabis will start before the end of 2022. Legal Weed Sales Starting Soon...
