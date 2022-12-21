ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

World of Inquiry students hold college march

By Gabriel Veiga
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AcROO_0jpVqbLn00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The senior class at World of Inquiry School No. 58 held their college march Tuesday.

The students are currently mailing letters, declaring their future college and career intentions.
School leaders say the march reminds students of the opportunities open to them after graduation.

The class began the march at City Hall, where students were joined by school officials and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Students also shared a note of gratitude to thank those who supported them during their educational journey so far.

“Our motto is, we are crew not passengers, and today is another example of how the Rochester community and the Rochester village is being part of a crew, right, and celebrating their accomplishments of these young people to let them know that their journey continues on and we are all there to embrace them and support them,” said Principal Kwame Donko-Hanson.

The World of Inquiry class said since many students applied to college online, the letters mailed will be a more personalized way to identify their college and career goals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidenewsny.com

Twenty-one local Firefighters graduate

A Firefighter graduation ceremony was held at the Greece Olympia auditorium. We would like to congratulate the twenty-one newest firefighters that will serve their communities. These Firefighters from Barnard, Brighton, Fishers, Gates, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Lake Shore, North Greece, Ridge Road, and Saint Paul fire districts completed an intensive and educational twelve week Fire academy. The academy was hosted at the Monroe County Public Safety Facility and organized by the Ridge Road Fire District’s Battalion Chief Mark Quill, Captain Christopher Williams, and North Greece Fire District Lieutenant Mike Dorgan.
GREECE, NY
News 8 WROC

Effects of the storm on Rochester homeowners, travelers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas Eve came to Rochester this year after 36 hours of crippling weather, especially to the west of us. The winds are still howling out there and the temperatures remain in the teeth-chattering territory as thousands head into another night without power. This is while the Thruway is off-limits from Henrietta west […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Honeoye Falls celebrates 4th night of Hanukkah

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday marks the fourth night of Hanukkah, and the celebrations around our area have been going strong. Out in Honeoye Falls, folks took to Mendon Town Hall to celebrate with latkes, donuts, and music. Rabbi Yitzi Hein has been working on these celebrations around our area. He says amid a year […]
HONEOYE FALLS, NY
waynetimes.com

Former restaurant on Route 31 in Macedon purchased by investors

The former Empire Grill restaurant, located on Route 31 in Macedon was purchased by a group of investors last week. The decades-old building, once known to old timers as “Turkey Town”, located on 10 acres of prime land, changed hands on Tuesday (12/20). Within a day, a number of dumpsters were on site as workers began clearing out the building and preparing for major renovations.
MACEDON, NY
wxxinews.org

Boil Water Advisory in Rochester has been lifted

The Boil Water Advisory that had affected thousands of people in Rochester has been lifted. City officials made the announcement at about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, noting that the city Water Bureau collected 16 samples throughout the affected area over the past two days and determined the water is safe to drink in all parts of the city.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

NYS Thruway closed from Exit 46 to PA

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York State Thruway is now closed from west of Rochester through Pennsylvania. The Thruway Authority made the announcement Friday afternoon as blowing snow is causing whiteout conditions. There is no travel in either direction from Exit 46 (Henrietta) to the PA state line.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Winter storm: Stay inside and brace for the worst

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power. Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
KAAL-TV

RFD responds to NW Rochester house fire Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a house fire on the city’s northwest side on Thursday morning. RFD said around 11 a.m. Dec. 22, crews were dispatched to a home on the 1000 block of Chippewa Dr. NW on a report of smoke on the main floor.
ROCHESTER, MN
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy