Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown was taped from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. – The show opened with the Bloodline making their full entrance to the ring. Paul Heyman mentioned the big matches the Bloodline would have over 2 weeks, with the Usos facing Hit Row, Solo Sikoa facing Sheamus; and Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn facing Kevin Owens & John Cena. Roman grabbed the mic to say that he would smash somebody on December 30. Roman said Sami looked a little flustered and irritated before asking him what would happen next week.

