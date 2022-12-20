Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update
Kris Statlander is currently on the shelf as she rehabs from a torn ACL. Statlander suffered the injury back in August and required surgery. It was believed at the time that her recovery period would be around six to eight months. Statlander took to Twitter today to provide an update...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 23, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown was taped from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. – The show opened with the Bloodline making their full entrance to the ring. Paul Heyman mentioned the big matches the Bloodline would have over 2 weeks, with the Usos facing Hit Row, Solo Sikoa facing Sheamus; and Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn facing Kevin Owens & John Cena. Roman grabbed the mic to say that he would smash somebody on December 30. Roman said Sami looked a little flustered and irritated before asking him what would happen next week.
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Keith Lee’s Mystery Attacker On AEW Dynamite Revealed
Keith Lee finally saw the true colors of Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite this week. The big man was attacked by Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man on the show last night. The two men were soon revealed to be a part of Swerve’s “Mogul Affiliates” stable.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks Potentially Working For AEW
Sasha Banks is one of professional wrestling's hottest commodities right now. Upon reports of Banks' exit from WWE, the multi-time Women's Champion has attracted much attention, as her wrestling bookings are said to open back up on January 1, 2023. While she's reportedly locked in for a series of appearances with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, another exciting possibility has emerged as well.
wrestletalk.com
Matt Riddle Breaks Silence Following WWE Suspension Rumors
WWE star Matt Riddle was written off of WWE television back on the December 5 episode of Raw. Riddle was stretchered out following an attack from Solo Sikoa on the show, with WWE announcing that he would be out of action for six weeks. A report then emerged from Cassidy...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Gauntlet Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from the the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoiler for the show, but we will still have full coverage of tonight’s broadcast at 8pm ET. SmackDown will...
wrestlinginc.com
Another WWE Hall Of Famer Addresses Mandy Rose Situation
Mandy Rose made headlines following her release from WWE due to content posted on her FanTime page. The wrestling world has been divided on it. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his thoughts on the whole ordeal. "Well, I don't know what kind of money she was...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Says Miro Will Return To The Company
A former WWE star has said that they wouldn’t be surprised to see Miro return to the company. Find out who the very well informed source is!. According to someone who knows Miro very well, there is a chance he may return to WWE in the future. Miro’s wife...
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Invites Bayley To A Drinking Session
It appears AEW star Dax Harwood's new podcast won't be devoid of drunken rants. WWE superstar Bayley, among the many wrestlers who reacted to the news of Harwood's podcast, has been invited by the FTR member for a live drinking session once the show hits the airwaves. "You should be...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling’s ‘Before The Bell’ Set To Return In January
Jazwares took to Twitter on Friday, announcing their plans for next year’s new AEW action figures:. Impact Wrestling will be bringing back its “Before The Bell” show for Hard to Kill in January. The company took to Twitter on Friday, announcing that the show will be returning prior to the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Why WWE RAW Will Not Be Live Next Week
WWE will not be airing a live episode of RAW next week as the upcoming show will look at the best of WWE in 2022. According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE will be on their holiday tour, and the production crew will get additional time off if a live episode doesn’t take place next week.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Hospitalized
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware is currently in the hospital. The news was announced on the official Twitter account of The Wrestling Collection, a branding and creative agency owned by Ted Dibiase Jr. that lists Ware as one of its notable clients along with Ted Dibiase Sr., "I.R.S." Mike Rotunda, and the estates of Junkyard Dog and King Kong Bundy.
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson Reveals His Stance On Using Steel Chairs In The Business Today
During the latest edition of his “ARN” podcast, AEW producer Arn Anderson commented on the physicality of working with DOOM, his stance on using steel chairs in the business today, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the physicality of working with...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Name Nearly Fired By Triple H
A report has emerged suggesting that WWE threatened to fire a Hall of Famer if they took an independent booking. D-Von Dudley was all set to be in Bully Ray’s corner at Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Tribute To the Extreme show on December 17. Although D-Von had been advertised...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Fish Recalls His WWE NXT WarGames Experience
Usually held exclusively for wrestlers from WWE’s developmental territory NXT, WarGames finally made its way to the main roster this year as the epic steel cage match headlined the 36th edition of WWE Survivor Series. The inaugural NXT TakeOver: WarGames was held on November 18, 2017, and featured a...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Teases Popular AEW Star’s Potential Jump
A former WWE star has teased a popular AEW star’s potential jump to the company. CJ Perry, better known as Lana during her time in WWE, recently found herself back in the headlines after she revealed her earnings on private content websites following her release from the company. Perry...
wrestletalk.com
New Clue That Another Former WWE Star Is Returning Soon
There has been another new clue that a former WWE star may be on their way back to the company soon. Various former WWE stars have made their return to WWE since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July, the latest being former North American Champion Bronson Reed.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer Criticizes Uncle Howdy Appearance On Smackdown
The look of the mysterious character known as Uncle Howdy on WWE Smackdown has been criticized by a former WWE writer. Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in October at Extreme Rules, there have also been appearances from a new character named Uncle Howdy. For the past two months, Uncle Howdy only appeared on the video screen often issuing warnings about who Bray Wyatt really is and also warning LA Knight, who Wyatt is feuding with.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling To Feature Best Of 2022 Content Next Week
Impact Wrestling has announced that the December 29th episode will be the company’s annual “Best of the Year” special. The upcoming show will also feature the 2022 Year-End Award winners. The “Best Of 2021” special was split over two weeks, and aired on December 23rd and December...
