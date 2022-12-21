ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

15 Thoughts About the Blackhawks Going Into Christmas Break

15 thoughts about the Hawks going into Christmas break originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We've hit the second checkpoint mark of the 2022-23 season. First, it was Thanksgiving. Now, it's Christmas. Next, it's the All-Star Break and then it's the trade deadline. So here are 15 thoughts about the...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL All-Time Goals Leaders: Who Are the Top Scorers in Hockey History?

NHL all-time goals leaders: Who are the top scorers in hockey history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are plenty of NHL records set by the great Wayne Gretzky that will never get touched. But in terms of his record for career goals, there’s a particularly skilled Russian who could very well break that milestone.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Fires Back at Trade Rumors With Instagram Clip

DeMar DeRozan fires back at trade rumors on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan has seen the reports. Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls' forward posted a 10-second clip from the movie "Training Day" on his Instagram page that, while ambiguous, appears to represent a defiant response to recent rumors he could soon be a trade candidate.
CHICAGO, IL
Drew Smyly, Jameson Taillon Boost Cubs Pitching Depth, Run Prevention

Smyly return, Taillon addition boost Cubs' pitching depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Have the Cubs reassembled a division contender, with nearly two months left before spring training?. At least a division-contending rotation and fielding lineup?. Two years after starting an ownership-driven, payroll-slashing teardown of a 2020 NL Central...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Rumors: Domantas Sabonis Suffered Right Hand Injury in Kings-Wizards

Report: Sabonis suffered right hand injury in Kings-Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Kings suffered two major losses Friday. After falling to the Washington Wizards 125-111 at Golden 1 Center, it was determined that star center Domantas Sabonis reportedly suffered a right-hand injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing sources. X-Rays after the game confirmed the injury.
SACRAMENTO, CA
