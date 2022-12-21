Read full article on original website
Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews Put on Show for Blackhawks Fans: ‘It Really Never Gets Old'
Kane, Toews put on show for Hawks fans: 'It never gets old' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Going into Friday, Patrick Kane had only two points in his last eight games and just two goals in his last 24. Jonathan Toews had cooled off a bit too, although he did put together a mini three-game point streak recently.
10 Observations: Blackhawks Beat Blue Jackets, Snap 8-Game Losing Streak
10 observations: Hawks beat Blue Jackets, snap losing streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks knocked off the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 at the United Center on Friday to end their losing streak. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. The Blackhawks ended an eight-game losing streak...
15 Thoughts About the Blackhawks Going Into Christmas Break
15 thoughts about the Hawks going into Christmas break originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We've hit the second checkpoint mark of the 2022-23 season. First, it was Thanksgiving. Now, it's Christmas. Next, it's the All-Star Break and then it's the trade deadline. So here are 15 thoughts about the...
NHL All-Time Goals Leaders: Who Are the Top Scorers in Hockey History?
NHL all-time goals leaders: Who are the top scorers in hockey history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are plenty of NHL records set by the great Wayne Gretzky that will never get touched. But in terms of his record for career goals, there’s a particularly skilled Russian who could very well break that milestone.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Fires Back at Trade Rumors With Instagram Clip
DeMar DeRozan fires back at trade rumors on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan has seen the reports. Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls' forward posted a 10-second clip from the movie "Training Day" on his Instagram page that, while ambiguous, appears to represent a defiant response to recent rumors he could soon be a trade candidate.
DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević First Bulls Trio to Achieve This Scoring Stat
'Big 3' first Bulls trio to achieve this scoring stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have had some notable trios in the franchise's decorated history. From the dynasty years, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant spring to mind. As do Jordan, Pippen and Dennis Rodman.
Bears vs. Bills Tickets as Low as $6 for Saturday's Frigid Game
Bears-Bills tickets as low as $6 for Saturday's game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you haven't had the chance to visit Soldier Field to attend a Bears game, Saturday's contest against the Bills provides the easiest chance to do so. According to Kate Chappell, a reporter for NBC...
Drew Smyly, Jameson Taillon Boost Cubs Pitching Depth, Run Prevention
Smyly return, Taillon addition boost Cubs' pitching depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Have the Cubs reassembled a division contender, with nearly two months left before spring training?. At least a division-contending rotation and fielding lineup?. Two years after starting an ownership-driven, payroll-slashing teardown of a 2020 NL Central...
Bulls Continue Streak With DeMar DeRozan Game-Winner Vs. Knicks
10 observations: DeRozan winner continues Bulls' streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time this season, the Chicago Bulls have won three games in a row. In fact, Friday's last-second road victory over the New York Knicks, which came by a score of 118-117, marks the first...
Photos: Chicago Bears Fans Brave Frigid Temperatures at Soldier Field
With subzero wind chills, the Chicago Bears took on the Buffalo Bills Saturday at Soldier Field, and fans bundled up to brave the cold conditions.
NBA Rumors: Domantas Sabonis Suffered Right Hand Injury in Kings-Wizards
Report: Sabonis suffered right hand injury in Kings-Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Kings suffered two major losses Friday. After falling to the Washington Wizards 125-111 at Golden 1 Center, it was determined that star center Domantas Sabonis reportedly suffered a right-hand injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing sources. X-Rays after the game confirmed the injury.
A Record NBA Outburst: 5 Games of 43 or More on the Same Day
The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid...
