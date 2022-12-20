ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

blackchronicle.com

Auburn in contact with Oklahoma State transfer QB Spencer Sanders

As Hugh Freeze shared this week, Auburn is continuing to peruse the transfer market for prospective quarterbacks. And the Tigers are now pursuing the most experienced passers in the portal. Spencer Sanders, a four-year starter at Oklahoma State, has been in contact with Freeze and Auburn’s coaches recently, per a...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Football Names Captains for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Oklahoma State preparing for a showdown with Big Ten opponent Wisconsin in the upcoming Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 27. Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the team captains for the bowl game. Wide receiver John Paul Richardson and cowboy back Braden Cassity are...
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma State Football Transfer Commit Profile: Kenneth Harris

ELIGIBILITY: Immediate (2 years) 247SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL RATING: 3-star (83) | No. 141 CB | No. 69 in Louisiana. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments. Kenneth Harris was a full-time starter for the first time this season with the...
STILLWATER, OK
kut.org

Texas Longhorn sold at auction for record-breaking $700,000

Kent Harrell and his wife Sandy own a ranch south of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they’ve raised Texas longhorns for more than four decades. The Harrells and folks like them love longhorns. They’re beautiful animals, with their big horns and colorful hides. But they don’t make a steak like an angus or a Hereford. So there was a time when longhorns were persona non grata in the cattle world.
TULSA, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Suspect Arrested After 4 Killed at Oklahoma Marijuana Farm – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
HENNESSEY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Did a chonky Air Force C-17 damage an Oklahoma airport runway?

A regional airport in Oklahoma claims that an Air Force C-17 transport jet damaged its runway due to its immense weight. Airport runways vary in weight limits, and the Stillwater Regional Airport’s 310,000 pound maximum load for dual tandem-wheeled aircraft was about 45 tons below the weight of the 400,000 pound jet when it landed there without permission on Sunday, the city claimed in a press release on Wednesday.
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Sub-freezing temps, light snow expected

A strong cold front moved through central Oklahoma early Thursday, bringing wind chills ranging from minus 10 to minus 25, freezing drizzle and light snow. A winter weather advisory was in effect through noon Thursday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Norman said wind gusts were reaching 35-45 mph...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

