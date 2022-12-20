Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Big 12 Football: Guaranteed Rate Bowl Preview – Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin
Bowl season is underway. This year, there are 41 bowl games between December 16 and January 2, plus the National Championship Game on January 9. The Big 12 Conference had eight teams qualify, which is one team up from last season. For the second year in a row, two of...
blackchronicle.com
Auburn in contact with Oklahoma State transfer QB Spencer Sanders
As Hugh Freeze shared this week, Auburn is continuing to peruse the transfer market for prospective quarterbacks. And the Tigers are now pursuing the most experienced passers in the portal. Spencer Sanders, a four-year starter at Oklahoma State, has been in contact with Freeze and Auburn’s coaches recently, per a...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Football Names Captains for Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Oklahoma State preparing for a showdown with Big Ten opponent Wisconsin in the upcoming Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 27. Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the team captains for the bowl game. Wide receiver John Paul Richardson and cowboy back Braden Cassity are...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma State Football Transfer Commit Profile: Kenneth Harris
ELIGIBILITY: Immediate (2 years) 247SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL RATING: 3-star (83) | No. 141 CB | No. 69 in Louisiana. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments. Kenneth Harris was a full-time starter for the first time this season with the...
kut.org
Texas Longhorn sold at auction for record-breaking $700,000
Kent Harrell and his wife Sandy own a ranch south of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they’ve raised Texas longhorns for more than four decades. The Harrells and folks like them love longhorns. They’re beautiful animals, with their big horns and colorful hides. But they don’t make a steak like an angus or a Hereford. So there was a time when longhorns were persona non grata in the cattle world.
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
KOCO
Dangerous wind chills are expected to remain in Oklahoma following arctic blast
The arctic front hit Oklahoma and the OKC metro, bringing dangerously cold wind chills along with snow and ice to the Sooner State. Below was a live blog of the winter weather conditions. Our coverage has ended. Scr0ll down to see some of the coverage. Open the video player above...
blackchronicle.com
Suspect Arrested After 4 Killed at Oklahoma Marijuana Farm – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
Family mourning sudden death of OSU student
A metro family is mourning the unexpected death of a college student.
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
blackchronicle.com
Did a chonky Air Force C-17 damage an Oklahoma airport runway?
A regional airport in Oklahoma claims that an Air Force C-17 transport jet damaged its runway due to its immense weight. Airport runways vary in weight limits, and the Stillwater Regional Airport’s 310,000 pound maximum load for dual tandem-wheeled aircraft was about 45 tons below the weight of the 400,000 pound jet when it landed there without permission on Sunday, the city claimed in a press release on Wednesday.
Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa featured on 'Today' show
The Route 66 Christmas Chute is currently located on Dewey Avenue between Main and Elm streets in Sapulpa. It's open through Jan. 1.
KOKI FOX 23
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
Stillwater airport airfield damaged due to unauthorized aircraft landing
Engineers are now assessing any potential long-term damage to the structural integrity of the runway and taxiway.
blackchronicle.com
Sub-freezing temps, light snow expected
A strong cold front moved through central Oklahoma early Thursday, bringing wind chills ranging from minus 10 to minus 25, freezing drizzle and light snow. A winter weather advisory was in effect through noon Thursday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Norman said wind gusts were reaching 35-45 mph...
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
News On 6
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
okcfox.com
Zero Gravity Recliners From Bob Mills Furniture
Home movies just got better now that Bob Mills Furniture offers a new zero gravity recliner that comes complete with all the bells & whistlesWe got all the details from the man himself, Bob Mills. Bob Mills Furniture is located at 3600 West Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City. You can...
okcfox.com
Two sites in Oklahoma receive designation in National Register of Historic Places
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced on Monday that two sites in Oklahoma have received designation from the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). St. Ann's Home for the Aged in Oklahoma County and Alva Municipal Swimming Pool and Bathhouse...
