Authorities Thursday released the names of the Chula Vista police officer who fatally shot a man in a Chula Vista Walmart parking lot last week and the name of the dead man. Officer Alfonso Perdomo, who has been employed by the CVPD for about five years and works as a canine handler, was the lawman who fatally shot 32- year-old Bradley Munroe, a resident of Chula Vista, according to the San Diego Police Department.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO