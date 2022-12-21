ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

San Diego Beer Bandit Shoots at 7-Eleven Worker After Being Tackled: SDPD

Three men are at large Thursday after stealing beer and then shooting at a store employee in the Swan Canyon neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers responded at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to a 7-Eleven store at 3105 Fairmount Ave. where they learned three men entered the store, grabbed several cases of beer and attempted to leave without paying for them, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

3 Hospitalized After Pursuit Ends in Ambulance Crash in Oceanside

Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a suspect drove off from deputies and crashed into an ambulance in Oceanside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to calls of an altercation at a Vista home around 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Police ID Officer, Knife-Wielding Man in Chula Vista Walmart Shooting

Authorities Thursday released the names of the Chula Vista police officer who fatally shot a man in a Chula Vista Walmart parking lot last week and the name of the dead man. Officer Alfonso Perdomo, who has been employed by the CVPD for about five years and works as a canine handler, was the lawman who fatally shot 32- year-old Bradley Munroe, a resident of Chula Vista, according to the San Diego Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Babysitter Arrested in Three Molestation Cases; San Diego Police Seek Other Victims

The San Diego Police Department arrested a babysitter charged with a series of child molestation cases and is encouraging other victims to speak out. Detectives with the San Diego Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit arrested 22-year-old Zayne St. Julien of Poway in connection to three separate child molestation cases in the San Diego Region.
SAN DIEGO, CA
knewsradio.com

Smash And Grab Suspects Nabbed In San Jacinto

Burglary suspect Embra Jordan of Hemet Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A Hemet man and 2 teenagers have been arrested San Jacinto and will be charged in two smash and grab burglaries. The first one was on November 21st, 2022, at 5:41 PM. 26 year old Embra Jordan and...
SAN JACINTO, CA
NBC San Diego

Pedestrian Hospitalized After Getting Hit By Train in Old Town

A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after he was struck by a commuter train in Old Town, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The victim was hit by a North County Transit District Coaster around 9:50 a.m. Saturday near the Old Town Transit Station, according to Deputy J. Burk, Sheriff's Department, Transit Enforcement Unit.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Inmate Revived From Overdose by Fellow Inmate, San Diego Sheriff's Deputies at Otay Mesa Jail

An inmate at the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa used the anti-overdose medication Naloxone to help a fellow inmate, the sheriff's department reported Wednesday. The inmate overdosed last Thursday and was given two doses of the medication by a fellow inmate, which was accessible through a Naloxone box within the detention facility's housing unit, the sheriff's department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy