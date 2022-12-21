Read full article on original website
4 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 16-year-old boy
Four teenagers were arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, said the Escondido Police Department.
Four juveniles arrested in Escondido shooting death
Four juveniles were arrested on suspicion of murder in the gang-related shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in a flood control channel, the Escondido Police Department said Saturday.
12 arrested at Pacific Beach DUI checkpoint
Authorities arrested 12 people at a DUI checkpoint in Pacific Beach on Friday night, said the San Diego Police Department.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Beer Bandit Shoots at 7-Eleven Worker After Being Tackled: SDPD
Three men are at large Thursday after stealing beer and then shooting at a store employee in the Swan Canyon neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers responded at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to a 7-Eleven store at 3105 Fairmount Ave. where they learned three men entered the store, grabbed several cases of beer and attempted to leave without paying for them, said Officer Robert Heims.
San Diego Police search for 3 men who stole beer, shot at 7-Eleven employee
Three men are at large Thursday after San Diego Police said they stole beer and then shot at a store employee in the Swan Canyon neighborhood.
Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Lemon Grove: CHP
A woman driving on State Route 94 was killed when another driver hit her vehicle and then left the scene, said the California Highway Patrol.
NBC San Diego
3 Hospitalized After Pursuit Ends in Ambulance Crash in Oceanside
Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a suspect drove off from deputies and crashed into an ambulance in Oceanside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to calls of an altercation at a Vista home around 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to...
Man shot, killed by police officer in Chula Vista identified
A man who was killed Sunday as the result of an officer-involved shooting has been identified by authorities.
NBC San Diego
Police ID Officer, Knife-Wielding Man in Chula Vista Walmart Shooting
Authorities Thursday released the names of the Chula Vista police officer who fatally shot a man in a Chula Vista Walmart parking lot last week and the name of the dead man. Officer Alfonso Perdomo, who has been employed by the CVPD for about five years and works as a canine handler, was the lawman who fatally shot 32- year-old Bradley Munroe, a resident of Chula Vista, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Bystander tackles gunman after 7-Eleven robbery
Three thieves, one armed, stole several cases of beer from a 7-Eleven Wednesday night, said the San Diego Police Department.
chulavistatoday.com
Babysitter Arrested in Three Molestation Cases; San Diego Police Seek Other Victims
The San Diego Police Department arrested a babysitter charged with a series of child molestation cases and is encouraging other victims to speak out. Detectives with the San Diego Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit arrested 22-year-old Zayne St. Julien of Poway in connection to three separate child molestation cases in the San Diego Region.
Oceanside Police arrest man who got stuck behind wall at gym
A person described by Oceanside Police as a “wannabe Spider-Man” had to be rescued Thursday night after he fell behind a wall at a gym and could not get out.
San Diego Police: Babysitter arrested, accused in child molestation cases
A 22-year-old man who worked for a babysitting service was arrested on suspicion of molesting children, San Diego Police Department officials said.
Motorcyclist killed in fiery head-on collision in La Jolla identified
A motorcyclist killed in a head-on collision earlier this month in La Jolla was identified Thursday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.
Poway man accused of molesting 3 boys he babysat pleads not guilty
A Poway man accused of molesting three boys he was hired to babysit pleaded not guilty Thursday to six counts of lewd acts on a child.
$1K reward offered for information leading to arrest of hit-and-run suspect
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Mountain View neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.
knewsradio.com
Smash And Grab Suspects Nabbed In San Jacinto
Burglary suspect Embra Jordan of Hemet Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A Hemet man and 2 teenagers have been arrested San Jacinto and will be charged in two smash and grab burglaries. The first one was on November 21st, 2022, at 5:41 PM. 26 year old Embra Jordan and...
NBC San Diego
Pedestrian Hospitalized After Getting Hit By Train in Old Town
A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after he was struck by a commuter train in Old Town, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. The victim was hit by a North County Transit District Coaster around 9:50 a.m. Saturday near the Old Town Transit Station, according to Deputy J. Burk, Sheriff's Department, Transit Enforcement Unit.
NBC San Diego
Inmate Revived From Overdose by Fellow Inmate, San Diego Sheriff's Deputies at Otay Mesa Jail
An inmate at the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa used the anti-overdose medication Naloxone to help a fellow inmate, the sheriff's department reported Wednesday. The inmate overdosed last Thursday and was given two doses of the medication by a fellow inmate, which was accessible through a Naloxone box within the detention facility's housing unit, the sheriff's department said.
Jury finds Solana Beach woman accused of killing her stepfather guilty of 1st degree murder
VISTA, Calif. — After a little over one day of deliberations, a jury in North County found Jade Janks, 39, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her stepdad after finding nude photos of her on the stepfather's computer. The verdict is the end of a week-plus murder...
