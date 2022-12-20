ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umterps.com

No. 23 Terps Smother Saint Peter’s In 75-45 Win

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The No. 23 Terps were dominant defensively from the opening tip, holding Saint Peter's to just 19 first half points, and cruised to a 75-45 win over the Peacocks on Thursday night in the XFINITY Center. The Terps had their best defensive effort in terms of...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Coming Full Circle

DJ Glaze was hearing the same things that everyone else was—Maryland’s bowl game was almost definitely going to be located in either Charlotte, Phoenix or Detroit. And while Glaze recognized that playing in Charlotte would give him the unique opportunity to play in his hometown for the second time in one season, he’s insistent that he didn’t have a true preference for where the Terps would be sent for their second consecutive bowl appearance.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy