DJ Glaze was hearing the same things that everyone else was—Maryland’s bowl game was almost definitely going to be located in either Charlotte, Phoenix or Detroit. And while Glaze recognized that playing in Charlotte would give him the unique opportunity to play in his hometown for the second time in one season, he’s insistent that he didn’t have a true preference for where the Terps would be sent for their second consecutive bowl appearance.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO