Michigan vs. North Carolina, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch women's college basketball

The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to extend their three–game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday night at Spectrum Center. The Tar Heels have been on a roll recently, with an 89–47 victory over South Carolina Upstate in their last outing. Deja Kelly led the way with 20 points for North Carolina, who dominated the game from start to finish.

This will be a great game between these top-ranked teams in women’s hoops, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

#19 Michigan vs. #6 North Carolina

When: Tuesday, December 20

Tuesday, December 20 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

