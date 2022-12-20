ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

247Sports

Reviewing each of Oklahoma State football's past bowl games under Mike Gundy

Oklahoma State holds one of the longest active streaks in the country for consecutive seasons with a bowl appearance. That impressive run extended to 17 straight seasons with another invitation this month as the Cowboys prepare to face Wisconsin at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CT inside Chase Field and will air on ESPN.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

247Sports Composite four-star QB Mabrey Mettauer commits to Wisconsin

The Woodlands (Texas) High four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer gave Luke Fickell and the new Wisconsin staff an early Christmas present as the 2024 passer announced his pledge to the Badgers on Christmas Eve. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Mettauer also strongly considered opportunities from Kansas State and North Carolina and becomes commit...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Auburn in contact with Oklahoma State transfer QB Spencer Sanders

As Hugh Freeze shared this week, Auburn is continuing to peruse the transfer market for prospective quarterbacks. And the Tigers are now pursuing the most experienced passers in the portal. Spencer Sanders, a four-year starter at Oklahoma State, has been in contact with Freeze and Auburn's coaches recently, per a...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Former Oklahoma State RB Dominic Richardson announces transfer commitment to Baylor

Oklahoma State football has not seen the last of Dominic Richardson. The former starting running back announced his transfer commitment to Big 12 rival Baylor on Thursday. Richardson started in nine of 12 games this season and was the leading rusher for Oklahoma State with 543 yards and eight touchdowns on 149 carries. He also had 22 receptions for 220 yards.
STILLWATER, OK
Fast Casual

Pickleman's makes Oklahoma City debut

California-based Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe is continuing its Midwest expansion, opening this week in Oklahoma City at 6001 N. May Ave. It's the fourth Pickleman's in Oklahoma —other locations are in Norman, Stillwater and Edmond — and the seventh run by franchisees Allen and Brittany Wills. "We're thankful for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kut.org

Texas Longhorn sold at auction for record-breaking $700,000

Kent Harrell and his wife Sandy own a ranch south of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they’ve raised Texas longhorns for more than four decades. The Harrells and folks like them love longhorns. They’re beautiful animals, with their big horns and colorful hides. But they don’t make a steak like an angus or a Hereford. So there was a time when longhorns were persona non grata in the cattle world.
TULSA, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Bitter Cold Blast bringing some ice and snow to Oklahoma!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Get ready for the bitter cold. That arctic blast that we’ve been expecting for days is here, and you can definitely tell if you go outside. Temperatures are dangerously low with bitter wind chills, so make sure to dress accordingly if you have to go out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
TULSA, OK

