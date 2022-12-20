Read full article on original website
Related
Reviewing each of Oklahoma State football's past bowl games under Mike Gundy
Oklahoma State holds one of the longest active streaks in the country for consecutive seasons with a bowl appearance. That impressive run extended to 17 straight seasons with another invitation this month as the Cowboys prepare to face Wisconsin at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CT inside Chase Field and will air on ESPN.
247Sports
247Sports Composite four-star QB Mabrey Mettauer commits to Wisconsin
The Woodlands (Texas) High four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer gave Luke Fickell and the new Wisconsin staff an early Christmas present as the 2024 passer announced his pledge to the Badgers on Christmas Eve. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Mettauer also strongly considered opportunities from Kansas State and North Carolina and becomes commit...
247Sports
Auburn in contact with Oklahoma State transfer QB Spencer Sanders
As Hugh Freeze shared this week, Auburn is continuing to peruse the transfer market for prospective quarterbacks. And the Tigers are now pursuing the most experienced passers in the portal. Spencer Sanders, a four-year starter at Oklahoma State, has been in contact with Freeze and Auburn's coaches recently, per a...
Coach: Badgers getting a "deadly" quarterback in Mabrey Mettauer
"I think his ceiling is still high. He's far from a finished product," The Woodlands head coach James Rapp told Badger247. "He's a smart kid that can make plays with his feet.
247Sports
Former Oklahoma State RB Dominic Richardson announces transfer commitment to Baylor
Oklahoma State football has not seen the last of Dominic Richardson. The former starting running back announced his transfer commitment to Big 12 rival Baylor on Thursday. Richardson started in nine of 12 games this season and was the leading rusher for Oklahoma State with 543 yards and eight touchdowns on 149 carries. He also had 22 receptions for 220 yards.
Fast Casual
Pickleman's makes Oklahoma City debut
California-based Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe is continuing its Midwest expansion, opening this week in Oklahoma City at 6001 N. May Ave. It's the fourth Pickleman's in Oklahoma —other locations are in Norman, Stillwater and Edmond — and the seventh run by franchisees Allen and Brittany Wills. "We're thankful for...
kut.org
Texas Longhorn sold at auction for record-breaking $700,000
Kent Harrell and his wife Sandy own a ranch south of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they’ve raised Texas longhorns for more than four decades. The Harrells and folks like them love longhorns. They’re beautiful animals, with their big horns and colorful hides. But they don’t make a steak like an angus or a Hereford. So there was a time when longhorns were persona non grata in the cattle world.
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
KOCO
Dangerous wind chills are expected to remain in Oklahoma following arctic blast
The arctic front hit Oklahoma and the OKC metro, bringing dangerously cold wind chills along with snow and ice to the Sooner State. Below was a live blog of the winter weather conditions. Our coverage has ended. Scr0ll down to see some of the coverage. Open the video player above...
KFOR
Arctic Blast still on track for Oklahoma! Here’s a look at the latest snowfall forecast!
Here’s my latest snowfall forecast. The time line is late Wednesday Night through Thursday Morning and ending Thursday Afternoon to the northeast. There’s still some wiggle room for this to change slightly one way or the other. For OKC cold and wind big story but some light snow / flurries is likely Thursday Morning.
Christmas fun facts from Oklahoma history
The Oklahoma Historical Society has shared some holiday fun facts pulled from Oklahoma's history.
NBC’s Today Show is Coming to Sapulpa, Oklahoma to the Route 66 Christmas Chute
The word has spread far and wide about this incredible one-of-a-kind holiday display and it's now drawn national attention. NBC's Today Show will be coming to Sapulpa, OK. tomorrow (12-23-22) to the Route 66 Christmas Chute. They'll be set up in downtown and everyone is invited to be a part of this special event.
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
KFOR
Bitter Cold Blast bringing some ice and snow to Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Get ready for the bitter cold. That arctic blast that we’ve been expecting for days is here, and you can definitely tell if you go outside. Temperatures are dangerously low with bitter wind chills, so make sure to dress accordingly if you have to go out.
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
Stillwater airport airfield damaged due to unauthorized aircraft landing
Engineers are now assessing any potential long-term damage to the structural integrity of the runway and taxiway.
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
Celebration Of Life To Be Held For OSU Student Found Dead In Dorm
A celebration of life will be held Thursday for an Oklahoma State University student that was found dead in a dorm room over the weekend. Noah Morris' mother posted to Facebook saying she assumed he died from Addison's Disease. At this time, the medical examiner’s office has not released a...
KOKI FOX 23
PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
Comments / 0