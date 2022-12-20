Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensMinneapolis, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Tragedy strikes Mall of America on busy shopping day before Christmas EveEdy ZooBloomington, MN
If you live in Missouri and have a craving for a fresh White Castle burger, you have to drive to Columbia or St. LouisCJ CoombsMinneapolis, MN
Related
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
atozsports.com
The Vikings are doing something they’ve never done before in game vs. Giants
The Minnesota Vikings have crossed off plenty of firsts over its last week or so. The Vikings became the first team in NFL history to mount a comeback win after trailing by 33 points against the Indianapolis Colts last week. In the win, Minnesota clinched its first NFC North title since 2017.
Jameson Williams Acknowledges What Everyone Is Saying
Jameson Williams only received one target against the Panthers.
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
Never mind the Vikings, Bills still own the greatest comeback victory
A few hours before the Bills and Dolphins put on a magnificent show to close out last Saturday’s NFL Network tripleheader, the franchise and its fans took a punch to the gut. Thanks to the mind-numbing and incomprehensible collapse by the pathetic Indianapolis Colts, the Bills no longer own the record for the greatest comeback victory in NFL history. That honor now belongs to the Minnesota Vikings who, without a doubt in my mind, are the worst...
Packers Reportedly Reached Massive Contract Agreement With Star Player
The Green Bay Packers can sometimes be accused of being stingy with free agents. But not when it comes to their offensive linemen. Not anymore at least. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers have agreed to a contract extension for star guard Elgton Jenkins. Per the report, it's a four-year deal worth $68 million in base value and a maximum value of $74 million.
Sixers star Tyrese Maxey and his family's incredible Christmas comeback story
Tyrese Maxey lost his home in a fire last Christmas Eve. Now, his family has a lot to be thankful for. Maxey, 22, has new home, a fresh perspective on life and most importantly, the family has each other.
Vikings announce special guest to sound Gjallarhorn at Saturday's game
The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the New York Giants in a Christmas Eve showdown on Saturday. Since the Vikings are at home, they’ll continue a tradition of sounding the Gjallarhorn, something that they’ve started since the opening of US Bank Stadium in 2016. This Saturday, Minnesota...
Vikings studs and duds from Week 16 win vs. Giants
The story has been a familiar one for the Minnesota Vikings this season. No matter who the opponent is, the Vikings play a close game that won’t be decided until the final moments of the 4th quarter or overtime. That was the case once again in their 27-24 victory...
Yankees add loads of depth before Christmas, sign 3 pitchers, 2 infielders
The Yankees did some stocking stuffing before Christmas. Fresh off the Yankees celebrating their holiday season big-money buys during back-to-back news conferences this week at Yankee Stadium – right fielder Aaron Judge’s return on a $360-million deal on Wednesday, then left-hander Carlos Rodon’s $162-million signing on Thursday — word broke Friday of five free agents signing minor-league deals, three of them pitchers.
Comments / 0