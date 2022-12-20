ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Democrat and Chronicle

Never mind the Vikings, Bills still own the greatest comeback victory

A few hours before the Bills and Dolphins put on a magnificent show to close out last Saturday’s NFL Network tripleheader, the franchise and its fans took a punch to the gut. Thanks to the mind-numbing and incomprehensible collapse by the pathetic Indianapolis Colts, the Bills no longer own the record for the greatest comeback victory in NFL history. That honor now belongs to the Minnesota Vikings who, without a doubt in my mind, are the worst...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Reached Massive Contract Agreement With Star Player

The Green Bay Packers can sometimes be accused of being stingy with free agents. But not when it comes to their offensive linemen. Not anymore at least. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers have agreed to a contract extension for star guard Elgton Jenkins. Per the report, it's a four-year deal worth $68 million in base value and a maximum value of $74 million.
GREEN BAY, WI
NJ.com

Yankees add loads of depth before Christmas, sign 3 pitchers, 2 infielders

The Yankees did some stocking stuffing before Christmas. Fresh off the Yankees celebrating their holiday season big-money buys during back-to-back news conferences this week at Yankee Stadium – right fielder Aaron Judge’s return on a $360-million deal on Wednesday, then left-hander Carlos Rodon’s $162-million signing on Thursday — word broke Friday of five free agents signing minor-league deals, three of them pitchers.
WASHINGTON STATE

