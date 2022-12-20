Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees release flame-throwing bullpen arm
The New York Yankees had to clear two roster spots for the signings of Carlos Rodon and Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday afternoon. Surprisingly, they designated lefty bullpen arm Lucas Luetge for assignment, despite coming off two consecutive campaigns with sub 3.00 ERAs. Luetge had been solid for the Bombers, but...
Yardbarker
Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman hints at incoming deal
The New York Yankees have been linked to the trade market consistently over the past few weeks, especially with an opening at the left field position. Having missed out on the majority of top free agent options, trading for a new left fielder seems like the most likely scenario, and general manager Brian Cashman is already hard at work trying to find the right player for the right price.
Yardbarker
Braves named free agent winners despite losing Dansby Swanson
Braves Country has polar opposite opinions on Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs. Some believe Chicago overpaid, and those people have an argument. At $25 million per season for the next seven years, Swanson will have to play at an All-Star-caliber level for the entirety of the deal, which is unlikely. Others believe the Braves are at fault, and they also have an argument. Rolling with Vaughn Grissom is a massive gamble, and it could bite the Braves in the ass. However, what nobody is doing is calling the team winners of the offseason… except for Amy Westbrook…
Yardbarker
Yankees steal high-upside bullpen arm from Braves
The New York Yankees are looking to add high-upside bullpen arms at a reasonable cost, given they just heavily invested in Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. They also signed Tommy Kahnle back on a two-year, $11.5 million deal, despite pitching in less than 15 innings over his last three seasons combined.
Yardbarker
Braves longest-tenured player might surprise fans
Braves Country has seen All-Stars leave Atlanta in back-to-back offseasons. Freddie Freeman, who spent every waking moment of his big league career with the organization before 2022, left for sunny Los Angeles. And now, Dansby Swanson has departed for windy Chicago. Both were fan favorites and had been with the Braves for what felt like a lifetime.
Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Rips Pirates’ Owner Bob Nutting For Horrible Handling Of Franchise
The Pittsburgh Steelers are located in one of the best sports cities in the entire world. Despite being a smaller force in terms of media market, the city is currently ranked 10th all-time with 16 total professional championships without having a team in the National Basketball Association. A big contributor to the Steel City’s titles in the 21st century was former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. He helped to bring two Lombardi Trophies back to Pittsburgh and recently began a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, at the start of his retirement. He had beloved hometown favorite and former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman, Neil Walker on most recently.
Yardbarker
The Yankees could go blockbuster and fill left field with a star
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find a solution in left field, despite management suggesting Aaron Hicks could take over once again in 2023. “We are prepared to go with what we have internally. Aaron Hicks has rehabbed his knee from the injury in the postseason.”. Per Brian...
Yardbarker
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Noah Syndergaard Turned Down More Lucrative Contracts To Sign With Dodgers
With their starting pitching high atop the priority list for the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason, the organization took a step closer to fulfilling their rotation for 2023 on by signing Noah Syndergaard to a one-year contract worth $13 million. Syndergaard, who most notably broke into the Majors as a...
Yardbarker
Former All-Star Reportedly Could Be Trade Target For Shortstop-Needy Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are considering all options at shortstop. After losing out on longtime Boston fan-favorite Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres in free agency the Red Sox now have to figure out who will be taking over the position in 2023. Boston easily could chose an internal option -- likely Trevor Story -- or it could look outside of the organization.
Yardbarker
Report: Carlos Correa's deal with Mets in jeopardy
Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg...
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Yardbarker
White Sox Strike Trade With Giants for RHP Gregory Santos
The Chicago White Sox announced a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. Right-handed pitcher Gregory Santos will come to the White Sox in exchange for minor-league righty Kade McClure. Santos has limited MLB experience, appearing in just five games over the past two seasons. In 5.2 innings, he...
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: MLB Writer Pitches Shohei Ohtani Trade to Division Rival
The offseason is a time to create the identity of your team for the following season, whether that's through free agency, trades, or standing pat. On the subject of trade, Will Laws at SI.com wrote an article about "win-win trades" contending teams could make to bolster their teams. Unfortunately, in...
Yardbarker
Yankees preparing to elevate young bullpen arm into prominent role
The Yankees released two bullpen arms on Wednesday to make room on the roster for Carlos Rodon and Tommy Kahnle. Specifically, they designated Junior Fernandez and Lucas Luetge for assignment, opening up a few spots in the bullpen that need to be filled. However, the team projects that a few...
Yardbarker
Pirates' asking price for Bryan Reynolds trade favors Braves
The Braves have had a relatively quiet offseason outside of the blockbuster deal that sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta from Oakland. Most news regarding the organization surrounds Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs. The roster is nearly complete, but there are still areas of concern. Shortstop will undoubtedly be a position to watch as Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia compete for the starting role. Still, I’d argue left field could be a more significant issue moving forward.
Yardbarker
Steelers Might Have to Wait for Bigger Draft Picks
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have to wait a little longer for some of college football's biggest stars. With the constant change of the NCAA landscape, players are making easier decisions on their future - with a direct impact on teams like Pittsburgh. With NIL money floating around, it's easier than...
Yardbarker
Mets have concerns over Carlos Correa's physical
Just when you thought the Carlos Correa storyline had reached its conclusion, it might have yet another twist. According to a report from the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes on Saturday, the New York Mets are now expressing some concerns over Carlos Correa's physical, which would put their monster 12-year deal in jeopardy.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Rumors: Pirates May Ask For Bobby Miller In Bryan Reynolds Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have continued looking for a center fielder on the trade market, and the top option available is Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates. L.A. would ideally like to add a left-handed or switch-hitter, and Reynolds fits the bill as someone who can bat from either side of the plate. He also requested a trade from the Pirates this offseason, but they are hesitant to move him without an overpay.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign 2 versatile infielders to round out depth
The New York Yankees have plenty of infielders heading into the 2023 season, especially with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson still on the roster. Donaldson is set to earn $21 million next season, but the Yankees have been looking to offload his contract and save a bit to reallocate. Kiner-Falefa signed a new one-year deal worth $6 million, but he’s also been rumored to be on the trade block.
