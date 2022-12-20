Read full article on original website
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole...
1 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock Poised to Provide Big Returns for Investors
Buying shares of a company that makes plastic packaging may not sound like the most exciting investment out there. But there's nothing boring about the kind of returns that Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) could provide to investors over the next few years. The company just initiated its first dividend...
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
Reasons Why Investors Should Retain Sun Life (SLF) Stock Now
Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF is well-poised for growth, driven by mutual fund sales, Hong Kong pension business, business growth, higher new business gains and solid capital position. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $4.54, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. The...
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch This Upcoming Week
Over the past decade, semiconductor stocks have been a hot commodity for investors. Why? Because of their potential for high returns and their use in key technologies like AI, 5G, autonomous driving, and more. But with so many different semiconductor companies out there from industry giants like Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) to smaller players like Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). It can be hard to decide which stocks are worth investing in. Let’s take a look at what you need to know about semiconductor stocks.
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
With the year nearly over, it would be an understatement to say that 2022 wasn't a great year for growth stocks. Spurred by inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic pressures, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains in a bear market and has fallen roughly 32% in this year's trading. Many growth-dependent companies have seen even bigger pullbacks across the stretch.
You Can Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Dividend Raises
Just in time for the dividend-stock lover on your holiday list, numerous companies have declared payout raises in recent days. All three are regular dividend payers, strong cash generators, and book a profit far more often than not. So there are surely more raises to come from this trio in the near future.
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. POOL CORPORATION (POOL) is a large-cap growth stock in the...
Investors Heavily Search Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): Here is What You Need to Know
Hologic (HOLX) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this medical device maker have returned +1.3%, compared to...
What This Dividend Stock Could Learn From Devon Energy
Oil and gas prices can be volatile. Because of that, energy companies have had a difficult time maintaining their dividend payments over the years. Many have had to cut their payouts during pricing downturns to conserve cash, upsetting investors who relied on those fixed payments. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has...
Should Value Investors Buy Forestar Group (FOR) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
2 'Boring' Stocks You'll Wish You'd Watched More Closely in 2023
If you've never heard of Workiva (NYSE: WK) or Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB), you're probably not alone. Both stocks are relatively lightly covered -- The Wall Street Journal tracks just 11 analysts who cover Workiva, and 17 who cover Tenable. Workiva and Tenable are quintessential quiet achievers. They deliver steady, consistent...
Should You Retain Markel (MKL) Stock in Your Portfolio?
Markel Corporation MKL has been gaining momentum given strong policy retention levels, expanded product offerings, lower operating expenses and a solid cash position. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Markel’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $65.87 and $85.48, indicating a year-over-year increase of 11.4% and 29.8%, respectively.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood wasn't buying a lot of stocks earlier this month, but she's been picking up the pace lately. The co-founder, CEO, and principal stock picker of Ark Invest publishes her daily transactions. We know what Ark Invest bought -- and what it sold -- on Thursday. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX),...
Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Nine Energy Service (NINE)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 37.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $12.94 in the previous session. Nine Energy Service has gained 1107% since the start of the year compared to the 29.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the -35.6% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry.
3 Super-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond
There's a lot of uncertainty as we head into 2023. Interest rates have risen sharply to combat high inflation, making investors increasingly worried we could experience an economic downturn in the coming year. That would impact the cash flows of economically sensitive companies, potentially forcing them to reduce their dividends.
Is Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Investor (VMVIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Investors in search of a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund might want to consider looking at Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Investor (VMVIX). VMVIX has no Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, but we have been able to look into other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost. History of Fund/Manager. Vanguard Group is...
Why Tesla Is a Top Semiconductor Stock and Not Just Another Automaker
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), an overview of the various semiconductors it has designed, and why some investors might see this automaker as a semiconductor company. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
