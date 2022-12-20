ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Biden tells Zelenskyy: 'It's an honor to be by your side'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and to press for continued aid in the brutal months to come. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Hutch Post

Title 42 border rules confound Washington, migrants alike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The drawn-out saga of Title 42, the set of emergency powers that allows border officials to quickly turn away migrants, has been chaotic at the U.S.-Mexico border. In Washington, it hasn't unfolded much better. The Supreme Court is weighing whether to keep the powers in place...
WASHINGTON, DC
Hutch Post

Moran votes yes, Marshall no; Senate OKs $1.7T spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress. The bill, which...
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

Black voters, long taken for granted, are being prioritized

Democrats are finally prioritizing Black voters, winning notes or approval from advocacy groups who represent one of the party’s most loyal constituencies — one they say has too often been taken for granted. The ascension of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to lead House Democrats as a successor to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and President Biden’s push to…
GEORGIA STATE
Hutch Post

Read the Jan. 6 panel's final report on the Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Afghanistan’s Taliban stop women from working in NGOs after ‘serious complaints about dress code’

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have asked all NGOs to stop their female employees from working after “serious complaints” about their dress code.The order threatened to stop the operations of the NGOs if they don’t follow the instructions.“There have been serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organisations,” the notification sent to all the NGOs, said.“The ministry of economy... instructs all organisations to stop females working until further notice,” the notification, which was reviewed by AFP, said. The NGO order came in a letter...
Hutch Post

White House: Iran, North Korea give weapons to Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. Russia has also turned to Iran to provide drones to use against Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
Hutch Post

As flu rages, US releases medicine from national stockpile

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctors' offices around the country. This year's flu season has hit hard and early. Some people are...
WASHINGTON STATE
Hutch Post

Pompeo to speak at Kansas Chamber dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Chamber on Wednesday announced that former United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, will be the keynote speaker of the statewide advocacy organization’s 2023 Annual Dinner. Presenting this year’s annual meeting is online retail and web service provider, Amazon. Pompeo served as...
KANSAS STATE
The News-Press

When politics and science clash

We note that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has recently embraced COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, and has formed a statewide group to investigate vaccine “wrongdoing.” But in so doing, he is testing the limits of how far political interests can usurp the role of science. First, let's consider how new medical procedures and treatments are...
FLORIDA STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy