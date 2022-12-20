Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis' Policies Make Florida Fastest-Growing State
Although Florida is famous for snowbirds, not all of them have been heading back north once winter ends. The Sunshine State is the fastest-growing state in the Union for the first time since 1957, attributing the governance of Ron DeSantis (R) as the driver for this milestone. According to the...
Union Station: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues
Note: The next edition of Union Station will be on Jan. 6, 2023. Until then, happy holidays!. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) spoke in favor of legislation that would prohibit paycheck deductions for teachers...
House Republican Division Could Leave Florida High and Dry in Congress
With Republicans having won the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Texas Rep. Kevin Brady (R) announcing his retirement from the lower chamber, the chairmanship in the House Ways and Means Committee is vacant and Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan (R) could be in a position to head up the powerful position.
New Florida laws take effect in January, including from recent special session
Multiple laws take effect starting in January. WFLA.com breaks down some of the bigger ones.
DeSantis Ignites Firestorms with Plan to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for the passage of a bill that would allow gun owners to carry a weapon in public without a permit. However, since DeSantis took office, gun violence has been on a vertical rise. Will adding more guns to the mix make the situation any better? Who even cares?
Disaffected Democrats turn to DeSantis over party's intolerance, wokeness: 'Feel condescended to, abandoned'
Ex-Democrats in Florida shared how they support Gov. Ron DeSantis' handling of COVID and inflation, while they rejected their party's progressive politics.
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —12.22.2022 — FL Lawmaker Could Lead Powerful House Ways and Means Committee — Matt Gaetz vs. GOP Establishment—Salazar, Moskowitz, Scott, Rubio—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Is Vern on the Verge of Leading a Powerful House Committee?. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R), an Air Force veteran and successful businessman from Sarasota, Florida, has paid his dues and is considered a lock to be the next chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.
'DeSantis Democrats': Why blue voters are switching to red in Florida
"DeSantis Democrats" may have been central to the overwhelming reelection last month of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). He won several Democratic-leaning areas, including Miami-Dade County. Voters who have not considered voting Republican before flipped to DeSantis in 2022, according to a report from the Free Press. Voters cited in the...
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
Gov. Desantis fills Broward School Board seat after Rod Velez missed deadline
FORT LAUDERDALE - Time has run out for Rod Velez to be sworn in to serve on the Broward County School Board. On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a vacancy in the District 1 seat on the board. The issue stems from Velez's felony conviction in 1995. His candidacy led to a legal challenge disputing his qualifications. Florida law change in 2018 and restored a felon's right to vote if they met certain conditions. In 2020, Velez's voting rights were restored, but that didn't guarantee other civil rights, including holding public office. "I...
Officials examining state law which bans gay marriage in Florida
Gay marriage has been legal nationwide for nearly eight years, and some lawmakers want to know why Florida still has a law on the books banning it. Because of court rulings, it remained, and Republican lawmakers have been hesitant to remove it. But now there is a renewed effort to finally get rid of it.
Florida senator proposes bill to remove same-sex marriage ban in state law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker just filed a bill to remove a section of a law that bans same-sex marriage. While same-sex marriage has been legal in the Sunshine State for nearly eight years because of court rulings, language that includes that ban remains. The bill filed on...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Florida residents
As we all know, Floridians are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, the climate crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Florida could receive a payment of $4,000.
2 new Florida license plates now available
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.
HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
In Florida, 'health freedom' activists exert influence over a major hospital
Earlier this year, three activists who are opposed to COVID vaccines and standard treatment protocols for the illness were elected to the board of Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Most of South Florida moves past 'low' coronavirus transmission
For the first in nearly three months, most of South Florida is no longer designated "low" coronavirus transmission by the CDC, with Miam-Miami-Dade the only state "high."
Florida’s Lack of Public Funding Shines in New State Health Rankings
Florida is 27th in the country when measuring health data, but the annual ranking shows the Sunshine State is behind most other states in funding public health efforts. America’s Health Rankings from United Health Foundation showed Florida is 43rd among states in getting public health funding. Alison Yager, executive...
