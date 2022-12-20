ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 10

Related
floridianpress.com

Ron DeSantis' Policies Make Florida Fastest-Growing State

Although Florida is famous for snowbirds, not all of them have been heading back north once winter ends. The Sunshine State is the fastest-growing state in the Union for the first time since 1957, attributing the governance of Ron DeSantis (R) as the driver for this milestone. According to the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —12.22.2022 — FL Lawmaker Could Lead Powerful House Ways and Means Committee — Matt Gaetz vs. GOP Establishment—Salazar, Moskowitz, Scott, Rubio—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Is Vern on the Verge of Leading a Powerful House Committee?. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R), an Air Force veteran and successful businessman from Sarasota, Florida, has paid his dues and is considered a lock to be the next chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

'DeSantis Democrats': Why blue voters are switching to red in Florida

"DeSantis Democrats" may have been central to the overwhelming reelection last month of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). He won several Democratic-leaning areas, including Miami-Dade County. Voters who have not considered voting Republican before flipped to DeSantis in 2022, according to a report from the Free Press. Voters cited in the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Gov. Desantis fills Broward School Board seat after Rod Velez missed deadline

FORT LAUDERDALE - Time has run out for Rod Velez to be sworn in to serve on the Broward County School Board. On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a vacancy in the District 1 seat on the board. The issue stems from Velez's felony conviction in 1995. His candidacy led to a legal challenge disputing his qualifications. Florida law change in 2018 and restored a felon's right to vote if they met certain conditions. In 2020, Velez's voting rights were restored, but that didn't guarantee other civil rights, including holding public office. "I...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 new Florida license plates now available

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
TAMPA, FL
orangeandbluepress.com

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.

HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy