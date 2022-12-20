Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Peoria cracks down on short-term rentals with new rulesEdy ZooPeoria, AZ
Popular Toy Store Closing Due To InflationStill UnsolvedScottsdale, AZ
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Sixers star Tyrese Maxey and his family's incredible Christmas comeback story
Tyrese Maxey lost his home in a fire last Christmas Eve. Now, his family has a lot to be thankful for. Maxey, 22, has new home, a fresh perspective on life and most importantly, the family has each other.
Warriors' Stephen Curry Out at Least 2 More Weeks amid Rehab from Shoulder Injury
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making "good progress" on his shoulder injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported Saturday. Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation during his team's Dec. 14 game against the Indiana Pacers, which came with a reported recovery timeline of "a few weeks," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Kyle Kuzma Says NBA Has 'Problem with Patience' in Reply to Scottie Barnes Criticism
Recent criticism of Toronto Raptors second-year forward Scottie Barnes has resulted in Washington Wizards veteran Kyle Kuzma speaking up about the lack of patience in the NBA. After Raptors insider Doug Smith said that Barnes "needs to work much harder over the summer to be an NBA elite star," Kuzma responded by saying the NBA has "a real problem with patience."
Top Storylines for 2022 NBA Christmas Day Matchups
If early wake-up calls, piles of gifts and plates full of food aren't enough excitement for you, the NBA is once again providing an escape. We have another loaded slate of action this Christmas Day, with Joel Embiid, the New York Knicks, LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors, Devin Booker and Nikola Jokić on the docket.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Announces New Fortnite Skin in Chapter 4
The Greek Freak's dominance can now extend beyond an NBA court. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has announced a partnership with Fortnite that includes playable skins of his likeness. The game series teased the collaboration Dec. 5 in a trailer for Chapter 4. Antetokounmpo joins an illustrious list of athletes...
NBA Fans Clown LeBron James' Shoe Falling Off on Last Play in Lakers' Loss to Hornets
LeBron James left it all out on the floor in Friday's 134-130 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday—literally. The Lakers star's shoe came flying off on the Lakers' final possession as James drove to the basket in hopes of hitting a game-tying shot, causing him to fall to the ground and send a desperation pass to Dennis Schroder, who missed a go-ahead three with 2.7 seconds remaining.
NBA Rumors: Miles Bridges, Hornets 'Gathering Traction' in Talks Toward New Contract
Despite Miles Bridges' legal situation, he and the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly "gathering traction" on a potential new contract. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "optimism exists that an agreement could come in the relative near future" for the restricted free agent. That would, in turn, set the stage for him to serve a potential NBA suspension that is issued after the league finishes investigating the domestic violence case.
Lakers' Anthony Davis Out Indefinitely with Stress Injury in Foot
The Los Angeles Lakers announced Friday that star Anthony Davis will be out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot. The news release cited "extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists." According to B/R's Chris Haynes, Davis will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. If his...
76ers' Tyrese Maxey 'Close' to Return from Foot Injury, Doc Rivers Says
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has made "great progress" in his recovery from a small fracture in his left foot and is "close" to returning to the court, head coach Doc Rivers told reporters Friday. Rivers also indicated that when Maxey returns, his minutes will be restricted. Maxey suffered the...
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Ripped by NBA Twitter for Blowing Late Lead vs. Bulls
The New York Knicks were tied with or leading the Chicago Bulls for all but four-tenths of a second in the second half Friday. However, that's all the Bulls needed as DeMar DeRozan knocked down the game-winning jumper in the final second to lead his team to a 118-117 road win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Nic Claxton's Shooting Wows NBA Twitter as Kevin Durant, Nets Beat Giannis, Bucks
Have a night, Nic Claxton. The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 118-100 on Friday at the Barclays Center to improve to 21-12 on the season, and it was Claxton who impressed with a remarkable shooting performance. The fourth-year center finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three...
NBA GM Rips Jae Crowder for Not Playing for Suns amid Desire for New Contract
Jae Crowder's ongoing holdout from the Phoenix Suns is reportedly not winning him any fans around the NBA. One anonymous general manager ripped into the Suns forward, saying Crowder has alienated teams by choosing to sit out over frustration with his contract. "He just didn't show up," the general manager...
NBA Rumors: Myles Turner, Pacers Open Talks on New Contract After Lakers Trade Buzz
After spending most of the past year seemingly headed for a divorce, the Indiana Pacers and center Myles Turner are reportedly open to staying together. Per Shams Charania for The Athletic, the Pacers and Turner have "opened up contract extension discussions and are exploring a potential new deal" before he becomes a free agent in the offseason.
NBA Rumors: Suns Rejected Wizards Trade Offer of Rui Hachimura for Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns reportedly rejected a trade offer for Jae Crowder from the Washington Wizards centered around young forward Rui Hachimura, according to a report from basketball insider Marc Stein. Per that report, the Suns wanted a starting-caliber player in return for Crowder. Hachimura reportedly doesn't make the "starter-worthy" cut...
Lakers Rumors: Rival Exec Believes Anthony Davis Injury Could Help LA in Trade Talks
While no one thinks Anthony Davis' foot injury is good news for the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff chances, at least one rival executive thinks it could help them in trade talks. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the executive laid out the rationale for why not having Davis for a period of time can benefit the Lakers as they pursue help for their roster:
Report: Daulton Varsho Traded to Blue Jays from Diamondbacks for Gabriel Moreno, More
The Arizona Diamondbacks are trading outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays for top prospect Gabriel Moreno and more, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Arizona will also receive outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the deal, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Varsho, 26, spent the first three seasons of his...
Review of Bruins' Mitchell Miller Signing Complete; 'No Misconduct' Found
A law firm conducting an independent review into the Boston Bruins' signing of defenseman Mitchell Miller found "no misconduct" in their vetting process but recommended a series of changes in the way the organization researches prospective players. Per Mark Lazerus and other staff members of The Athletic, the law firm...
Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin Passes Gordie Howe for 2nd on NHL All-Time Goals List
Alexander Ovechkin has put together one of the most distinguished careers in NHL history, and he added another milestone to his collection Friday. The 37-year-old scored his 801st and 802nd career goals during the Washington Capitals' 4-1 home win against the Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena, tying and then passing the legendary Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time scoring list.
Bulls Players Who Have to Elevate Their Game in 2023
Two months into the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the Chicago Bulls are going through it. Sure, they've won back-to-back games, but they still have a losing record in December (4-6) and for the season (13-18). They recently allowed the Minnesota Timberwolves, a squad that has similarly disappointed, to net 150 points in regulation. During halftime of that contest, there were "several loud blowups" in the locker room, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Isiah Thomas Airs Out Michael Jordan for Calling Him 'an Assh--e' in 'The Last Dance'
The Last Dance docuseries is two years old, yet it continues to be a source of NBA discourse. Granted, two years isn't that long when talking about the decades-long rivalry between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas. Jordan called Thomas an "assh--e" during the documentary, a remark that still sticks in...
