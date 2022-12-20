ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Stephen Curry Out at Least 2 More Weeks amid Rehab from Shoulder Injury

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making "good progress" on his shoulder injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported Saturday. Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation during his team's Dec. 14 game against the Indiana Pacers, which came with a reported recovery timeline of "a few weeks," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Kyle Kuzma Says NBA Has 'Problem with Patience' in Reply to Scottie Barnes Criticism

Recent criticism of Toronto Raptors second-year forward Scottie Barnes has resulted in Washington Wizards veteran Kyle Kuzma speaking up about the lack of patience in the NBA. After Raptors insider Doug Smith said that Barnes "needs to work much harder over the summer to be an NBA elite star," Kuzma responded by saying the NBA has "a real problem with patience."
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Top Storylines for 2022 NBA Christmas Day Matchups

If early wake-up calls, piles of gifts and plates full of food aren't enough excitement for you, the NBA is once again providing an escape. We have another loaded slate of action this Christmas Day, with Joel Embiid, the New York Knicks, LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors, Devin Booker and Nikola Jokić on the docket.
Bleacher Report

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Announces New Fortnite Skin in Chapter 4

The Greek Freak's dominance can now extend beyond an NBA court. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has announced a partnership with Fortnite that includes playable skins of his likeness. The game series teased the collaboration Dec. 5 in a trailer for Chapter 4. Antetokounmpo joins an illustrious list of athletes...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

NBA Fans Clown LeBron James' Shoe Falling Off on Last Play in Lakers' Loss to Hornets

LeBron James left it all out on the floor in Friday's 134-130 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday—literally. The Lakers star's shoe came flying off on the Lakers' final possession as James drove to the basket in hopes of hitting a game-tying shot, causing him to fall to the ground and send a desperation pass to Dennis Schroder, who missed a go-ahead three with 2.7 seconds remaining.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Miles Bridges, Hornets 'Gathering Traction' in Talks Toward New Contract

Despite Miles Bridges' legal situation, he and the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly "gathering traction" on a potential new contract. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "optimism exists that an agreement could come in the relative near future" for the restricted free agent. That would, in turn, set the stage for him to serve a potential NBA suspension that is issued after the league finishes investigating the domestic violence case.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Anthony Davis Out Indefinitely with Stress Injury in Foot

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Friday that star Anthony Davis will be out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot. The news release cited "extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists." According to B/R's Chris Haynes, Davis will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. If his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

76ers' Tyrese Maxey 'Close' to Return from Foot Injury, Doc Rivers Says

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has made "great progress" in his recovery from a small fracture in his left foot and is "close" to returning to the court, head coach Doc Rivers told reporters Friday. Rivers also indicated that when Maxey returns, his minutes will be restricted. Maxey suffered the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

NBA GM Rips Jae Crowder for Not Playing for Suns amid Desire for New Contract

Jae Crowder's ongoing holdout from the Phoenix Suns is reportedly not winning him any fans around the NBA. One anonymous general manager ripped into the Suns forward, saying Crowder has alienated teams by choosing to sit out over frustration with his contract. "He just didn't show up," the general manager...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Suns Rejected Wizards Trade Offer of Rui Hachimura for Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns reportedly rejected a trade offer for Jae Crowder from the Washington Wizards centered around young forward Rui Hachimura, according to a report from basketball insider Marc Stein. Per that report, the Suns wanted a starting-caliber player in return for Crowder. Hachimura reportedly doesn't make the "starter-worthy" cut...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Rival Exec Believes Anthony Davis Injury Could Help LA in Trade Talks

While no one thinks Anthony Davis' foot injury is good news for the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff chances, at least one rival executive thinks it could help them in trade talks. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the executive laid out the rationale for why not having Davis for a period of time can benefit the Lakers as they pursue help for their roster:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Review of Bruins' Mitchell Miller Signing Complete; 'No Misconduct' Found

A law firm conducting an independent review into the Boston Bruins' signing of defenseman Mitchell Miller found "no misconduct" in their vetting process but recommended a series of changes in the way the organization researches prospective players. Per Mark Lazerus and other staff members of The Athletic, the law firm...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin Passes Gordie Howe for 2nd on NHL All-Time Goals List

Alexander Ovechkin has put together one of the most distinguished careers in NHL history, and he added another milestone to his collection Friday. The 37-year-old scored his 801st and 802nd career goals during the Washington Capitals' 4-1 home win against the Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena, tying and then passing the legendary Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time scoring list.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Bulls Players Who Have to Elevate Their Game in 2023

Two months into the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the Chicago Bulls are going through it. Sure, they've won back-to-back games, but they still have a losing record in December (4-6) and for the season (13-18). They recently allowed the Minnesota Timberwolves, a squad that has similarly disappointed, to net 150 points in regulation. During halftime of that contest, there were "several loud blowups" in the locker room, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL

