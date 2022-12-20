Read full article on original website
4 suspects wanted in attempted robbery at West Philadelphia gas station: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for four men in an attempted robbery Tuesday.The incident happened in the early morning at a gas station on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia.Police say one man pointed a gun at the store clerk while two others tried to break into an ATM. The fourth man stood guard.They were not able to get into the ATM and ran away.Call the Philadelphia police if you have any information.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Girl Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver Near Olney High School
A teen girl continues to recover after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver just as she was leaving school in North Philadelphia. Samirah Fuggs, 17, had just gotten out of Olney High School Wednesday and was walking across the crosswalk at Duncannon Avenue and Mascher Street with other students around 4 p.m. when a blue car turned and struck her.
fox29.com
Man, 20, found dead in the street after West Philadelphia shooting, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old has been shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia. Officers from the 18th Philadelphia Police District were called to the 5800 block of Catharine Street Friday evening, about 7:30, for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old had been shot in...
Philadelphia police investigate homicides in Germantown, Cobbs Creek
A 20-year-old and a 21-year-old were both shot and killed Friday in Philadelphia, police said.
fox29.com
City van, equipment stolen from Parks and Recreation property in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a robbery in which city property was stolen, authorities say. According to police, the robbery occurred on the 4100 block of Montgomery Drive in the city's West Philadelphia area around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Authorities say a property was burglarized and a 2500 express...
Body found in Philadelphia freezer with bag over head and bloody knife nearby
PHILADELPHIA (TCD) -- An investigation is underway after a body was reportedly discovered in a freezer with a bloody knife nearby. According to KYW-TV, the body was found on Friday, Dec. 23, at a home on the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue. Family members reportedly went to the home to check up on other relatives when they made the discovery and called police.
Man shot, 3-year-old girl injured by shrapnel in West Philadelphia
The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. when at least two men rushed the car on South Robinson Street.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Teens Charged in NJ School Fight That Left Student Unconscious
Two teenagers are facing charges following two caught on cam fights at a New Jersey high school that left a student unconscious and two teachers injured. On Wednesday, around 11:15 a.m., police responded to Collingswood High School on 424 West Collings Avenue in Collingswood for a report of an unconscious student in need of medical aid.
North Philly Resident Shoots Robber Climbing Through Window, Cops Say
A north Philadelphia store resident sent a would-be thief to the hospital early on Thursday, Dec. 22, police say.The suspect climbed into a window of a building on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue at around 4:30 a.m., authorities told Daily Voice. Once inside, the resident shot him. Th…
phl17.com
ATM explodes after burglary incident in Chestnut Hill
Philadelphia Police are searching for the men responsible for an ATM explosion in Chestnut Hill. On Thursday December 22nd, at 4:05 a.m. Philadelphia Police were called to the West Fargo on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street for two males breaking into an ATM and attempting to blow it up.
fox29.com
Police: Person of interest in custody after body of man found in South Philadelphia rowhome freezer
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has launched an investigation after officers made a disturbing discovery in a South Philadelphia rowhome. Law enforcement sources first told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that a dead body was discovered in the freezer of a rowhome on the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.
Police believe attempted burglar shot 7 times in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was reportedly shot seven times just outside of a mini-market in Germantown. Police tell CBS3 they believe the victim was actually trying to burglarize the home above the store when someone inside shot him. It happened on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. The man is at Temple University Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police looking for 4 suspects after assault, robbery in West Philadelphia laundromat
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was beaten and robbed in a West Philadelphia laundromat and police are looking for four suspects.Police say a surveillance video shows four men following the victim inside the business at 51st and Market Streets.They allegedly assaulted him, and police say they took his wallet and prescription medication.The incident happened on Dec. 12 around noon.If you have any information about this crime, call Philadelphia police.
fox29.com
Man killed, woman injured after group of suspects open fire on car in Kensington, police say
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured a 21-year-old woman in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the two were sitting inside a car on the 3400 block of H Street Thursday, around 1:45 p.m. Four men approached the vehicle and...
fox29.com
Man, 35, dies after patrol officers rush him to hospital following Philadelphia shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after being rushed to the hospital by patrol officers, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on Tuesday night around 9:18 p.m. Officers who were on patrol in the area of N 27th Street and W Montgomery Avenue were approached by a 35-year-old...
fox29.com
Victims drove themselves to hospital after double shooting in Holmesburg, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were able to get themselves to a nearby hospital after police say they were shot in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood Wednesday. The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot once in the left leg and a 31-year-old man was...
Who killed Everett Beauregard? His family is still seeking answers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a little over three months, but there are no arrests in the death of Everett Beauregard. The 23-year-old was shot and killed in September in what police called an "unprovoked attack." His family continues to seek closure.The Beauregards are hoping to get this case back in the spotlight and ultimately, find the person who killed their son.The biggest question they want to know is, why?"We wake up every day. It's what I like to say, we get up and we get through the day," Leslie Beauregard said."If we can get out of bed, it's all...
PennLive.com
Bullet breaks through Pa. school window, no students injured: report
A stray bullet went through the window of a Philadelphia classroom on Tuesday, sending the school into lockdown, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. No students were injured, according to Virgil Sheppard, president of Hope Partnership for Education, a private middle school and adult education center. The incident...
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Investigate Two Double Shootings In Mayfair Area
The second incident happened at 2:07 AM today., Philadelphia Police responded to the 5200 block of Jackson Street for a shooting. Two victims were located inside a 2008 Dodge with gunshot wounds. A 22-year-old black male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left forearm. Victim #2: A 24-year-old black female suffered gunshot wound to the abdomen. PFD-Medic Unit transported both victims to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition. Scene held, no arrest, weapon recovered and vehicle towed by police. The investigation is active and ongoing with Shooting Investigation Group.
philasun.com
DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force announce major gang bust in SW Philadelphia
ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, in this file photo from Oct. 13, 2022. Pennsylvania state House Republicans on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, introduced a measure to impeach Krasner, claiming he was responsible for the rise of crime across the city. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
