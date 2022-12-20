ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

4 suspects wanted in attempted robbery at West Philadelphia gas station: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for four men in an attempted robbery Tuesday.The incident happened in the early morning at a gas station on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia.Police say one man pointed a gun at the store clerk while two others tried to break into an ATM. The fourth man stood guard.They were not able to get into the ATM and ran away.Call the Philadelphia police if you have any information.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Girl Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver Near Olney High School

A teen girl continues to recover after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver just as she was leaving school in North Philadelphia. Samirah Fuggs, 17, had just gotten out of Olney High School Wednesday and was walking across the crosswalk at Duncannon Avenue and Mascher Street with other students around 4 p.m. when a blue car turned and struck her.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Teens Charged in NJ School Fight That Left Student Unconscious

Two teenagers are facing charges following two caught on cam fights at a New Jersey high school that left a student unconscious and two teachers injured. On Wednesday, around 11:15 a.m., police responded to Collingswood High School on 424 West Collings Avenue in Collingswood for a report of an unconscious student in need of medical aid.
phl17.com

ATM explodes after burglary incident in Chestnut Hill

Philadelphia Police are searching for the men responsible for an ATM explosion in Chestnut Hill. On Thursday December 22nd, at 4:05 a.m. Philadelphia Police were called to the West Fargo on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street for two males breaking into an ATM and attempting to blow it up.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police believe attempted burglar shot 7 times in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was reportedly shot seven times just outside of a mini-market in Germantown. Police tell CBS3 they believe the victim was actually trying to burglarize the home above the store when someone inside shot him. It happened on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. The man is at Temple University Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police looking for 4 suspects after assault, robbery in West Philadelphia laundromat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was beaten and robbed in a West Philadelphia laundromat and police are looking for four suspects.Police say a surveillance video shows four men following the victim inside the business at 51st and Market Streets.They allegedly assaulted him, and police say they took his wallet and prescription medication.The incident happened on Dec. 12 around noon.If you have any information about this crime, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Who killed Everett Beauregard? His family is still seeking answers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a little over three months, but there are no arrests in the death of Everett Beauregard. The 23-year-old was shot and killed in September in what police called an "unprovoked attack." His family continues to seek closure.The Beauregards are hoping to get this case back in the spotlight and ultimately, find the person who killed their son.The biggest question they want to know is, why?"We wake up every day. It's what I like to say, we get up and we get through the day," Leslie Beauregard said."If we can get out of bed, it's all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Bullet breaks through Pa. school window, no students injured: report

A stray bullet went through the window of a Philadelphia classroom on Tuesday, sending the school into lockdown, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. No students were injured, according to Virgil Sheppard, president of Hope Partnership for Education, a private middle school and adult education center. The incident...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Investigate Two Double Shootings In Mayfair Area

The second incident happened at 2:07 AM today., Philadelphia Police responded to the 5200 block of Jackson Street for a shooting. Two victims were located inside a 2008 Dodge with gunshot wounds. A 22-year-old black male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left forearm. Victim #2: A 24-year-old black female suffered gunshot wound to the abdomen. PFD-Medic Unit transported both victims to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition. Scene held, no arrest, weapon recovered and vehicle towed by police. The investigation is active and ongoing with Shooting Investigation Group.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force announce major gang bust in SW Philadelphia

ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, in this file photo from Oct. 13, 2022. Pennsylvania state House Republicans on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, introduced a measure to impeach Krasner, claiming he was responsible for the rise of crime across the city. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
