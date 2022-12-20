ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Suspect fires more than a dozen shots at Cleveland Heights home: Police

By Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Heights police are investigating after someone drove by and fired more than a dozen gunshots at a home on Yorkshire Road.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday, just a short time after Pamela Parker returned home from work.

“It sounded like M-80s were in my front yard,” Parker told the FOX 8 I-Team Tuesday. “At first I thought my Christmas lights caught on fire and then I took a deep breath and started noticing all the holes in the walls.”

She said one bullet went flying into her home , as she walked to her kitchen.

She and several neighbors called 911 to report the shooting. Cleveland Heights police arrived and found 14 bullet casings.

Parker and her neighbor, David Clingensmith, said they were stunned the shooting took place in such a quiet neighborhood.

“We lived here for 10 years and there has never been any violence on our block,” Clingensmith said.

Cleveland Heights police say, so far, no arrests have been made, but police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call Cleveland Heights police detectives or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.

