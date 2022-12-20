Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NRVNews
Willard, Sr., James William
James William “Jimmy” Willard, Sr, age 65 of Princeton, West Virginia and formerly Pulaski passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born December 21, 1956 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Ivan Ray Willard, Sr and Rilah Willine Mitchell Willard. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ivan Ray Willard, Jr.
NRVNews
Kessinger, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kessinger, age 72, of Blacksburg died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery. He was born in Virginia, on February 10, 1950, to the late Harold Richard and Clarice Opal Fain Kessinger. He was also preceded in death by his son Gregory Alan Kessinger. He is...
NRVNews
Hopkins, Marion O’Dell
Marion O’Dell Hopkins, age 85 of Pulaski, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Wythe County on July 3, 1937, and was the son of the late Emma Collins Hopkins and Charles Vinton Hopkins, Sr. Marion was a member of the...
NRVNews
Meador, Roger Lee
Roger Lee Meador, age 79, of Bozoo, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a short stay in the care of Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, WV, following a long struggle with dementia. Born September 20, 1943, at Pipestem, WV, he was the...
NRVNews
Snider, Nancy Marie
Nancy Marie Snider 60 of Christiansburg, Virginia died Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Nancy is preceded in death by her son Michael Scott Snider. She is survived by her four Grandchildren: Connor Dickerson, Arabella Snider, Kaiden Dickerson, and Abigail Dickerson; Daughter Ashley Snider and Son-in-law David Dickerson; Father Curtis Snider, Sr. of Christiansburg; Mother Sally Duncan of Christiansburg; Sisters Connie Widner of Christiansburg, Linda Snider of Willis, Pat Koran of Roanoke, and Becky Akers of Riner; Brothers Curtis Snider, Jr. of Colorado, and Russell Snider, of Christiansburg.
NRVNews
Miller, William Carlton
William Carlton Miller (“Daddy Bill”) was called home on December 20, 2022, ending a 2½ year experience with cancer and a lifetime of service to his family, friends and the Lord Jesus Christ. He was born on July 11, 1934, in Christiansburg, Va. and was preceded in death by his parents H. Andrew Miller and Helen Dixon Miller, his grandparents Morris, C. Miller and Bertie Miller and brother H. Andrew Miller II (Jackie).
NRVNews
Page, Virgie Thomas
Virgie L. Thomas Page, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home. Born May 8, 1934, in Peterstown, WV, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Sylvia Smith Thomas. Virgie was a homemaker and a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She...
NRVNews
Warming Center in Giles County
Due to ongoing power outages within Giles County and extreme cold temperatures expected to continue. Giles County will be making warming centers available to the public until 10:00 pm December 23rd and from 7am until 10pm on December 24th. Residents needing to use these facilities will need to contact Giles...
wfirnews.com
Former radio personality returns to Roanoke as dog trainer
A Voice of the Valley has returned to Roanoke, now with a new way to serve. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
NRVNews
Couple Sought in Theft of Baby Formula
On Dec. 17, 2022 at approximately 11 a.m., a male and female entered Food City in Pulaski and stole 31 cans of Similac baby formula. The female entered the store and sat in a motorized shopping cart and the male accompanied her to the baby formula aisle. They both loaded the shopping cart basket full of formula. Then the female placed all the cans of formula down into her skirt.
WSLS
Angels of Assisi in Roanoke under fire after disturbing images surface
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you want answers after disturbing images of the Angels of Assisi shelter in Roanoke began circulating online. “My reaction was heartbreaking at first,” Morgan Manetta, an avid dog lover, said. Another image shows damaged walls animals reside in, and another that’s raising red...
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
New Raleigh County Sheriff to be appointed in special meeting of county commission
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An upcoming special meeting of the Raleigh County Commission was announced on Wednesday. The meeting, set to be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, features but a single agenda item aside from the standard procedure practices of Call to Order, Roll Call, New Business, and Adjournment – that being the appointment of a new Raleigh County Sheriff.
Community mourning loss of longtime local figure
HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A longtime Summers County servant is remembered for all of her work within the community. 99-year-old Dorothy Jean Boley died on Tuesday, December 13. Boley spent 43 years working for the Clerical Department of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad. Dorothy Jean is known for her work and organization of Railroad Days in […]
Woman convicted on child neglect charges after sister impregnated by brother
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia woman was convicted of gross child neglect resulting in the risk of serious bodily injury by a Mercer County jury on Wednesday after allowing a juvenile, now adult, to sexually assault a juvenile female. According to Mercer County Prosecutors, Amanda Banes, 41, of...
Appalachian Power asks customers to reduce their use while restoring power
UPDATE 12/24 10:09 A.M.: Appalachian Power says it has crews working to restore power to 36,800 people after Thursday’s storm. They are asking the community who have electricity to help by reducing their use as much as possible. The power company says this because the power grid is under extraordinary demand. They ask customers to […]
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in Roanoke County murder
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Roanoke County Information Office, the Roanoke County Police Department is now conducting a homicide investigation after being called to a structure fire last night. Reports say, just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue answered a call...
WSLS
Christiansburg man arrested in connection with hit-and-run involving head-on crash with officer
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Christiansburg man believed to be involved in two hit-and-run incidents, including a head-on crash with a police officer, has been taken into custody, according to Virginia State Police. At about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police Troopers arrived at the suspect’s home in the...
Comments / 0