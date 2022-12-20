'The Taliban took our last hope': College education is banned for women in Afghanistan

Read full article on original website
Afghanistan’s Taliban stop women from working in NGOs after ‘serious complaints about dress code’
Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have asked all NGOs to stop their female employees from working after “serious complaints” about their dress code.The order threatened to stop the operations of the NGOs if they don’t follow the instructions.“There have been serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organisations,” the notification sent to all the NGOs, said.“The ministry of economy... instructs all organisations to stop females working until further notice,” the notification, which was reviewed by AFP, said. The NGO order came in a letter...
Guest Column: Attacks on Press Freedom Are an Attack on Democracy
Alfonso Esquivel. Antonio de la Cruz. Armando Lopez. Fredid Roman. Heber Vasquez. Jose Arenas. Juan Lopez. Juan Muniz. Luis Ramirez. Maria Lopez. Roberto Barrera. Sheila Oliveira. Yessenia Falconi. Remember those names. They are the 13 journalists killed this year in Mexico, a country that the Committee to Protect Journalists says has turned into the most dangerous country for journalists. Mexico’s drug cartels pose a particular obstacle to independent journalism. Physical...
Opinion: The light of Hanukkah shines in Ukraine
Many have compared President Zelenskyy's address to a joint session of Congress to the appearance Winston Churchill made 81 years ago. But I was reminded of when Churchill addressed the Canadian House of Commons a few days later. He said French generals who urged surrender to Germany had told their government, "'In three weeks England will have her neck wrung like a chicken.'"
Kurdish people protested in Paris after three were killed in a 'racist' shooting
PARIS — Members of France's Kurdish community and anti-racism activists joined together in mourning and anger on Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack that prosecutors say was racially motivated. The shooting in a bustling neighborhood of central Paris also...
Sikh men can serve in the Marine Corps without shaving their beards, court says
A federal court has ruled that the Marine Corps cannot deny entry to Sikhs because of their unshorn beards and hair. The Marine Corps told three Sikh men that they could serve only if they shaved before going through basic training. Most Sikh men don't cut their hair as a sign of their religious commitment. But to serve in the military satisfies another aspect of their faith.
Russia responds to Zelenskyy's visit by accusing the U.S. of a proxy war in Ukraine
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned from Washington, D.C. — having secured billions of dollars in U.S. aid and multiple standing ovations in Congress — the Kremlin was quick to criticize the trip. The Biden administration announced on Wednesday it would provide an additional $1.85 billion in military...
Shelling kills at least 10 in Kherson, a Ukrainian city the Russians abandoned
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55 in the city that Moscow's troops were forced to abandon last month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just back from his quick trip to Washington, posted photos of...
3 people died when a shooter targeted a Kurdish cultural center in Paris
PARIS — A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in a bustling Paris neighborhood Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said. A 69-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested. The Paris prosecutor said the suspect had recently been released from prison after attacking migrants living in...
These photos show how daily life continues as Kyiv enters its 2nd winter of war
Since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the country has been in a state of flux. Ukrainians have had to recalibrate their idea of what normal is monthly, weekly, daily — or even hourly. In the winter days immediately following the invasion, with a Russian...
