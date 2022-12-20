'The Taliban took our last hope': College education is banned for women in Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have asked all NGOs to stop their female employees from working after “serious complaints” about their dress code.The order threatened to stop the operations of the NGOs if they don’t follow the instructions.“There have been serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organisations,” the notification sent to all the NGOs, said.“The ministry of economy... instructs all organisations to stop females working until further notice,” the notification, which was reviewed by AFP, said. The NGO order came in a letter...

42 MINUTES AGO