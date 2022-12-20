Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NRVNews
Meador, Roger Lee
Roger Lee Meador, age 79, of Bozoo, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a short stay in the care of Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, WV, following a long struggle with dementia. Born September 20, 1943, at Pipestem, WV, he was the...
NRVNews
Miller, William Carlton
William Carlton Miller (“Daddy Bill”) was called home on December 20, 2022, ending a 2½ year experience with cancer and a lifetime of service to his family, friends and the Lord Jesus Christ. He was born on July 11, 1934, in Christiansburg, Va. and was preceded in death by his parents H. Andrew Miller and Helen Dixon Miller, his grandparents Morris, C. Miller and Bertie Miller and brother H. Andrew Miller II (Jackie).
NRVNews
Willard, Sr., James William
James William “Jimmy” Willard, Sr, age 65 of Princeton, West Virginia and formerly Pulaski passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born December 21, 1956 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Ivan Ray Willard, Sr and Rilah Willine Mitchell Willard. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ivan Ray Willard, Jr.
NRVNews
Kessinger, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kessinger, age 72, of Blacksburg died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery. He was born in Virginia, on February 10, 1950, to the late Harold Richard and Clarice Opal Fain Kessinger. He was also preceded in death by his son Gregory Alan Kessinger. He is...
NRVNews
Snider, Nancy Marie
Nancy Marie Snider 60 of Christiansburg, Virginia died Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Nancy is preceded in death by her son Michael Scott Snider. She is survived by her four Grandchildren: Connor Dickerson, Arabella Snider, Kaiden Dickerson, and Abigail Dickerson; Daughter Ashley Snider and Son-in-law David Dickerson; Father Curtis Snider, Sr. of Christiansburg; Mother Sally Duncan of Christiansburg; Sisters Connie Widner of Christiansburg, Linda Snider of Willis, Pat Koran of Roanoke, and Becky Akers of Riner; Brothers Curtis Snider, Jr. of Colorado, and Russell Snider, of Christiansburg.
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
NRVNews
Huff, Joyce Ray
Joyce Ray Huff went home to be with the Lord on Dec 17, 2022. He finished the cancer battle well with faith in God’s plan for him. He is seeing the face of Jesus and reunited with the love of his life, Jean. Joyce worked at Fabric Cutters in...
NRVNews
Howard, Judy Knode
Julia (Judy) Edna Knode Howard, age 82 of Pulaski, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her home. She was born in Pulaski on November 8, 1940, and is the daughter of the late Rubie Stover Knode and the late Arvel Monroe Knode. She was a member of the Wesley Memorial...
NRVNews
Hopkins, Marion O’Dell
Marion O’Dell Hopkins, age 85 of Pulaski, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Wythe County on July 3, 1937, and was the son of the late Emma Collins Hopkins and Charles Vinton Hopkins, Sr. Marion was a member of the...
Appalachian Power asks customers to reduce their use while restoring power
UPDATE 12/24 10:09 A.M.: Appalachian Power says it has crews working to restore power to 36,800 people after Thursday’s storm. They are asking the community who have electricity to help by reducing their use as much as possible. The power company says this because the power grid is under extraordinary demand. They ask customers to […]
NRVNews
Couple Sought in Theft of Baby Formula
On Dec. 17, 2022 at approximately 11 a.m., a male and female entered Food City in Pulaski and stole 31 cans of Similac baby formula. The female entered the store and sat in a motorized shopping cart and the male accompanied her to the baby formula aisle. They both loaded the shopping cart basket full of formula. Then the female placed all the cans of formula down into her skirt.
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
NRVNews
Warming Center in Giles County
Due to ongoing power outages within Giles County and extreme cold temperatures expected to continue. Giles County will be making warming centers available to the public until 10:00 pm December 23rd and from 7am until 10pm on December 24th. Residents needing to use these facilities will need to contact Giles...
Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
WSLS
Christiansburg man arrested in connection with hit-and-run involving head-on crash with officer
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Christiansburg man believed to be involved in two hit-and-run incidents, including a head-on crash with a police officer, has been taken into custody, according to Virginia State Police. At about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police Troopers arrived at the suspect’s home in the...
The West Virginia town that was once home to the most millionaires in the nation
BRAMWELL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In the 1880s, when railroads in the West Virginia coalfields were booming as coal was pouring out of the mountains, it brought many people to the area to capitalize off the coal boom. The town of Bramwell in Mercer County, established in 1888 and named...
wchstv.com
Official: Man killed during attempted copper theft in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed while attempting to steal copper cable from an electrical substation Tuesday in Raleigh County, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power confirmed. The incident, which was reported Tuesday morning at the Crab Orchard substation, left about 600 customers without power, according to...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in Roanoke County murder
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Roanoke County Information Office, the Roanoke County Police Department is now conducting a homicide investigation after being called to a structure fire last night. Reports say, just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue answered a call...
WSLS
Crews responding to train derailment in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department and law enforcement personnel are at the scene of a train derailment not far from the Lancer Truck Shop on Fork Road. Fortunately, no one was hurt in this incident and there are no hazards to the community. Drivers are...
WVNT-TV
Raleigh County power outage caused by electrocution after attempted copper theft
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — A power outage in the Crab Orchard area that left nearly 600 customers without power was due to a person who was electrocuted. According to Philip Moye with AEP, the person died after being electrocuted while trying to enter a substation. Materials left at the scene suggest this was the result of an apparent copper theft. Moye said this is the second death in West Virginia due to a copper theft of a substation.
Comments / 0