Exclusive: Trump’s former White House ethics lawyer told Cassidy Hutchinson to give misleading testimony to January 6 committee, sources say

Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Tomasky: "No one has damaged the Supreme Court’s reputation more than the Thomases"
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the 1990s, Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Antonin Scalia represented the lunatic fringe of the U.S. Supreme Court. Thomas' far-right social conservatism stood in contrast to the liberalism of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the right-wing libertarianism of Justice Anthony Kennedy and the moderate conservatism of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
Idaho8.com
Zelensky thrusts frontline city and a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance onto the world stage in US visit
Bakhmut rests in the gentle rolling hillocks of the Donbas, a countryside feature that is rare in the Ukrainian steppe. During the past 10 months of Russia’s war on the country, the city has risen to infamy for being regularly referred to as the most contested and kinetic part of the 1,300km (800 mile) frontline in Ukraine.
Idaho8.com
Biden signs vital $858 billion defense bill into law, nixing military’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate
President Joe Biden on Friday signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, a massive defense spending bill with provisions that will give service members a pay raise, fund support for Ukraine and Taiwan and rescind the US military’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate. In a statement following the signing of...
Comments / 0