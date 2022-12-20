ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Exclusive: Trump’s former White House ethics lawyer told Cassidy Hutchinson to give misleading testimony to January 6 committee, sources say

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Michael Tomasky: "No one has damaged the Supreme Court’s reputation more than the Thomases"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the 1990s, Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Antonin Scalia represented the lunatic fringe of the U.S. Supreme Court. Thomas' far-right social conservatism stood in contrast to the liberalism of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the right-wing libertarianism of Justice Anthony Kennedy and the moderate conservatism of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy