ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVCR NEWS

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

Taliban ban Afghan women from attending universities

KABUL, Afghanistan — Female students have been banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan effective immediately and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday in the latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women's...
The Independent

Afghanistan’s Taliban stop women from working in NGOs after ‘serious complaints about dress code’

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have asked all NGOs to stop their female employees from working after “serious complaints” about their dress code.The order threatened to stop the operations of the NGOs if they don’t follow the instructions.“There have been serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organisations,” the notification sent to all the NGOs, said.“The ministry of economy... instructs all organisations to stop females working until further notice,” the notification, which was reviewed by AFP, said. The NGO order came in a letter...
KVCR NEWS

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy plans to visit Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to be in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, according to a congressional and a diplomatic source. He plans to meet with President Biden and congressional leaders, and possibly address a joint session of Congress. Punchbowl News first reported the visit. The Ukrainian president's visit is...
WASHINGTON, DC
KVCR NEWS

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet Biden at the White House today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit President Biden at the White House on Wednesday and will address Congress in a trip aimed at underscoring U.S. support for the country as Russia's war against its neighbor drags on. During the visit, Biden will announce nearly $2 billion in new security aid,...
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy