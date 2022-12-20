ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

AM 1390 KRFO

Christmas Snow Across Southern Minnesota Tonight

Snow will accumulate on Christmas Day from the afternoon into the overnight hours. The Owatonna and Faribault areas can expect a couple of inches of new snow this evening through tomorrow morning. The location of the bulk of the snow will be somewhere between the I-94 corridor and southwest Minnesota.
OWATONNA, MN
Bring Me The News

More accumulating snow coming on Christmas Day

Have you had enough snow yet? Get ready for more ... on Christmas Day. According to the National Weather Service, there is a medium chance for accumulating snow in the Twin Cities on Sunday, while there's a high likelihood for snow on the order of at least 1-3 inches from western into south-central Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Gusty winds linger Saturday; roads still closed in parts of southern Minnesota

A strong low-pressure system in southeastern Canada continues to deliver gusty winds to Minnesota and Wisconsin. Many roads in southwestern and south-central Minnesota remained closed (shaded red) Saturday morning:. Here’s the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s road update for south-central Minnesota. Minnesota road conditions can be found here. Wisconsin...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Wind Chill alerts, Winter Weather Advisory in effect

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota) .Weather conditions have improved across the region compared to yesterday, but drifting snow will continue through the afternoon so have a Winter Weather Advisory across western and southern Minnesota. Meanwhile cold wind chills will continue through Sunday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Roads clearer, but ice sticking around

MnDOT cleared state roads well enough to re-open in western and southwestern parts of the state by late afternoon, but many are still snow covered and icy. State agencies continued to advise no travel, especially with temperatures so low and wind chills as low as 30 below. In blizzard conditions...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
ALBERT LEA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Despite the recent cold in Minnesota, relief is coming our way

(Undated)--Despite the cold, snow, and winds that have impacted the Christmas/Holiday Weekend, much warmer air is headed our way as we close-out 2022 and head into 2023. The Climate Prediction Center says that the 6-10 Day Outlook is calling for above normal temperatures for the Upper Midwest. We could see some 30s possible for next week across Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Snow Moves Out, Blizzard Conditions Move into Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The snowfall is over but Rochester and the surrounding communities remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 6pm. Thursday. The National Weather Service is reporting 2.7 inches of snow at the Rochester International Airport overnight. A Blizzard Warning is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and last until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
ROCHESTER, MN
willmarradio.com

Snow is over, winds are picking up, bringing poor visibility and drifting

(St. Paul, MN) -- Hundreds of schools, agencies, and government offices are closed as weather conditions worsen in Minnesota. Blowing snow is expected to create blizzard conditions today and tomorrow, making travel difficult to impossible. Dangerous, bitter cold is driving people indoors and into warming centers across the state. Many schools that would have had classes are closed through tomorrow as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Heavy snow affecting Minnesota ice and trail conditions

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Last week’s snowstorm that dropped heavy, wet snow across much of the area has significantly affected ice conditions, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Slush adds weight to the ice and its effects can be unpredictable. The DNR says in some areas,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
willmarradio.com

MnDOT road update at 11 am Saturday

(Willmar, MN). – At 11 am Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT released this road information. MnDOT has reopened many state highways throughout southwest Minnesota. However, several road segments remain closed or in a No Travel Advised status due to drifted snow and/or stranded vehicles. Blowing and drifting snow will continue to make travel difficult throughout the day and evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Blizzard Warning remains in effect: Here's the latest

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Blizzard Conditions Continue Tonight West of the Mississippi River... .Blizzard conditions are ongoing in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. No travel advisories have been issued for northern Iowa. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds may result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief whiteout conditions, but widespread blizzard conditions are no longer forecast. Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
IOWA STATE
Bring Me The News

Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota

UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
kscj.com

NO TRAVEL IN MINNESOTA EITHER

YOU CAN ADD MINNESOTA TO THE LIST OF PLACES YOU CAN’T GET TO TODAY. OFFICIALS ARE WARNING AGAINST TRAVEL IN MUCH OF MINNESOTA TODAY. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED TO MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, AND WIND CHILLS IN THE NEGATIVE 30S COULD CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION FOR STRANDED MOTORISTS.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Overnight status for road closures in southwest Minnesota

Willmar, MN– At 5:30 pm on Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation released this road closure information. The majority of state highways in the twelve counties of southwest Minnesota District 8 remain closed or in a No Travel Advised status. See the updated listings below, which will remain in effect overnight. Road conditions will be reevaluated in the morning and posted to 511mn.org.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
