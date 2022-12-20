Read full article on original website
Christmas Snow Across Southern Minnesota Tonight
Snow will accumulate on Christmas Day from the afternoon into the overnight hours. The Owatonna and Faribault areas can expect a couple of inches of new snow this evening through tomorrow morning. The location of the bulk of the snow will be somewhere between the I-94 corridor and southwest Minnesota.
More accumulating snow coming on Christmas Day
Have you had enough snow yet? Get ready for more ... on Christmas Day. According to the National Weather Service, there is a medium chance for accumulating snow in the Twin Cities on Sunday, while there's a high likelihood for snow on the order of at least 1-3 inches from western into south-central Minnesota.
fox9.com
Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions
(FOX 9) - The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout...
mprnews.org
Gusty winds linger Saturday; roads still closed in parts of southern Minnesota
A strong low-pressure system in southeastern Canada continues to deliver gusty winds to Minnesota and Wisconsin. Many roads in southwestern and south-central Minnesota remained closed (shaded red) Saturday morning:. Here’s the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s road update for south-central Minnesota. Minnesota road conditions can be found here. Wisconsin...
KIMT
Wind Chill alerts, Winter Weather Advisory in effect
NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota) .Weather conditions have improved across the region compared to yesterday, but drifting snow will continue through the afternoon so have a Winter Weather Advisory across western and southern Minnesota. Meanwhile cold wind chills will continue through Sunday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...
mprnews.org
Roads clearer, but ice sticking around
MnDOT cleared state roads well enough to re-open in western and southwestern parts of the state by late afternoon, but many are still snow covered and icy. State agencies continued to advise no travel, especially with temperatures so low and wind chills as low as 30 below. In blizzard conditions...
KIMT
I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
voiceofalexandria.com
Despite the recent cold in Minnesota, relief is coming our way
(Undated)--Despite the cold, snow, and winds that have impacted the Christmas/Holiday Weekend, much warmer air is headed our way as we close-out 2022 and head into 2023. The Climate Prediction Center says that the 6-10 Day Outlook is calling for above normal temperatures for the Upper Midwest. We could see some 30s possible for next week across Minnesota.
Winter storm to pack another punch Thursday with peak blizzard conditions on Friday
Minnesota’s latest winter storm isn’t over quite yet after 7.4 inches of snow fell at MSP, setting a new record for December 21 on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and last well into Friday with subzero temperatures.
Snow Moves Out, Blizzard Conditions Move into Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The snowfall is over but Rochester and the surrounding communities remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 6pm. Thursday. The National Weather Service is reporting 2.7 inches of snow at the Rochester International Airport overnight. A Blizzard Warning is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and last until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Road conditions as of 8 a.m. Thursday
Snow on Wednesday left some roadways across the Twin Cities metro and beyond covered in snow for the Thursday morning commute. But conditions have started to improve as the sun comes up. However, blowing snow will be an issue later Thursday.
willmarradio.com
Snow is over, winds are picking up, bringing poor visibility and drifting
(St. Paul, MN) -- Hundreds of schools, agencies, and government offices are closed as weather conditions worsen in Minnesota. Blowing snow is expected to create blizzard conditions today and tomorrow, making travel difficult to impossible. Dangerous, bitter cold is driving people indoors and into warming centers across the state. Many schools that would have had classes are closed through tomorrow as well.
Officials say roads and highways are still slippery and dangerous, and they mean it
The snow and ice are still clinging to roadways in the bitter cold in Minnesota, and with the wind blowing visibility is almost zero in some areas with several roads closed
valleynewslive.com
Heavy snow affecting Minnesota ice and trail conditions
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Last week’s snowstorm that dropped heavy, wet snow across much of the area has significantly affected ice conditions, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Slush adds weight to the ice and its effects can be unpredictable. The DNR says in some areas,...
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
willmarradio.com
MnDOT road update at 11 am Saturday
(Willmar, MN). – At 11 am Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT released this road information. MnDOT has reopened many state highways throughout southwest Minnesota. However, several road segments remain closed or in a No Travel Advised status due to drifted snow and/or stranded vehicles. Blowing and drifting snow will continue to make travel difficult throughout the day and evening.
KIMT
Blizzard Warning remains in effect: Here's the latest
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Blizzard Conditions Continue Tonight West of the Mississippi River... .Blizzard conditions are ongoing in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. No travel advisories have been issued for northern Iowa. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds may result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief whiteout conditions, but widespread blizzard conditions are no longer forecast. Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota
UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
kscj.com
NO TRAVEL IN MINNESOTA EITHER
YOU CAN ADD MINNESOTA TO THE LIST OF PLACES YOU CAN’T GET TO TODAY. OFFICIALS ARE WARNING AGAINST TRAVEL IN MUCH OF MINNESOTA TODAY. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED TO MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, AND WIND CHILLS IN THE NEGATIVE 30S COULD CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION FOR STRANDED MOTORISTS.
willmarradio.com
Overnight status for road closures in southwest Minnesota
Willmar, MN– At 5:30 pm on Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation released this road closure information. The majority of state highways in the twelve counties of southwest Minnesota District 8 remain closed or in a No Travel Advised status. See the updated listings below, which will remain in effect overnight. Road conditions will be reevaluated in the morning and posted to 511mn.org.
