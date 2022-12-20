ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

No. 11 Carroll women sweep Florida slate as Kamden Hilborn nears career milestone; No. 24 Carroll men go winless in Arizona

 4 days ago
montanarightnow.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Montana

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Montana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state National Guard's mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with firewood and snow removal amid the relentless wind and life-threatening cold that have crippled their reservations in the southwestern corner of South Dakota.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
montanarightnow.com

BLM completes Blackfoot land acquisition

The American public now owns a little bit more land in Montana — 6,576 acres along the Blackfoot River, to be exact. The federal Bureau of Land Management announced Dec. 20 that the agency acquired the property, part of the so-called Ninemile-Woodchuck parcel, as part of a yearslong campaign to bring former industrial timberlands in the public trust. The BLM’s Missoula Field Office, which oversees about 167,000 acres of public land not including the latest acquisition, has added about 37,000 acres of formerly private logging land in the Blackfoot watershed in recent years.
MISSOULA, MT

