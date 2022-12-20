Read full article on original website
Related
Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83
Kathy Whitworth set a benchmark in golf no one has ever touched, whether it was Sam Snead or Tiger Woods, Mickey Wright or Annika Sorenstam. Her 88 victories are the most by any player on a single professional tour. Whitworth, whose LPGA Tour victories spanned nearly a quarter-century and who...
Legendary LPGA star Kathy Whitworth dead at 83
Hall of Fame golfer Kathy Whitworth, who won more tournaments than anyone on the LPGA and PGA tours, died Saturday. She was 83. Whitworth won 88 times on the LPGA Tour, six more than fellow Hall of Fame member Mickey Wright. Tiger Woods and Sam Snead have won 82 tournaments on the PGA Tour, according to the Golf Channel.
Comments / 0