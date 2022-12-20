Artist Trey Songz Lands in Legal Trouble After Turning Himself In For Alleged Bowling Alley Brawl in October

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Judge Who Sentenced Meek Mill To Prison in Legal Trouble: Cases Allegedly Reflect Illegal Sentences
After reportedly mishandling cases, some may argue that karma might be controlling this narrative. The Philadelphia judge who encountered major controversy in 2017 when she sentenced rapper Meek Mill to two to four years in prison after he allegedly violated his probation from an almost decade-old drug and gun case, is facing her own case now.
Lil Wayne Sued by Personal Chef: Alleges She Was Fired for Leaving Vegas to Care for Injured Son
Young Money’s Lil Wayne is being taken to court after being accused of firing his personal chef when she had to go care for her son who suffered a head injury.According to TMZ, a wrongful termination lawsuit was filed against Lil Wayne, aka Wayne Carter. His former personal chef, Morghan Medlock, alleges that she was fired after she had to attend to a family emergency regarding her son.
Philadelphia Man Who Wrongfully Served on Death Row for 25 Years Fatally Shot at Funeral
An exonerated Philadelphia man who served nearly three decades on Pennsylvania death row was fatally shot while attending a funeral service Friday afternoon. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Christopher Williams, a father of six, was shot in the head while driving as part of a funeral procession for Tyree Little, another formerly incarcerated man, in North Philadelphia.
Tory Lanez’ Father Calls Prosecutors ‘Evil’ After Son Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion on Friday, and his father did not take the news well, according to KTLA News. Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan in the foot following a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in Los Angeles back in 2020. A...
Jury Finds Canadian Rapper Tory Lanez Guilty of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
(Reuters) –Daystar Peterson, the Canadian rapper known as Tory Lanez, was found guilty by a Los Angeles jury on Friday of shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in both of her feet after an argument in 2020, prosecutors said. The jury found Lanez, 30, guilty of three felony counts:...
Kevin Hunter Responds to Backlash for Asking if Ashanti Went Under Knife to Gain Weight
Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter came under fire after he questioned if Ashanti had her “body done” to achieve her current “weight gain.”. Hunter, 50, was using his Instagram Story as an outlet to pose questions to his followers on Monday, including his observations about another woman’s physical appearance. But the former television executive faced backlash after he posted a throwback photo of singer Ashanti and questioned if she’s had any cosmetic work done.
Yung Miami Says Diddy’s Baby Announcement Was Old News Because He Told Her ‘Before October’
Yung Miami says she wasn’t at all surprised by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent baby announcement because the hip-hop mogul had already told her about the baby’s impending arrival. Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee, 28, had the script flipped on her when she interviewed rapper G Herbo...
Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion But Seemingly Throws Shade at the Black Community
Amazingly, conservative pundit Candace Owens has come out in defense of Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion. But did she use the trial actually to disrespect the Black community?. Owens’ rants typically slant toward disrespecting Black people and Black culture, and she usually fights for anything that goes against the Black community. She appears on her recent podcast to discuss the Tory Lanez trial. She may be defending Megan but seemingly uses her bully pulpit to once again throw shade toward the Black community to her conservative white audience.
Mother Of Cheslie Kryst Opens Up About Losing Child To Suicide Following Death Of tWitch
The mother of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst is opening up about her daughter’s death following the news that 40-year-old Stephen “tWitch” Boss passed away from suicide on Dec. 13. Kryst died by suicide in January at the age of 30. April Simpkins spoke to Today about...
Proud Polygamist Akon Defends Nick Cannon ‘Spreading His Seed’ With Multiple Women
Musician Akon is a proud polygamist who has openly shared his belief of being able to “afford” to have multiple wives. So no shocker, the singer “100 percent” supports Nick Cannon having almost 12 children with multiple women. Billboard reports the “Smack That” hitmaker appeared on...
Antonio Brown No Longer a Wanted Man, Arrest Warrant Withdrawn
The arrest warrant for former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown is no longer valid. According to The Associated Press, the former NFL player will have no charges filed against him after an alleged domestic incident involving the mother of his children in Florida last month. Prosecutors have stated that after investigators reviewed all evidence presented, they have determined that the misdemeanor battery charges will not be applied to Brown.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
17K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0