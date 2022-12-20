ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Artist Trey Songz Lands in Legal Trouble After Turning Himself In For Alleged Bowling Alley Brawl in October

By Jeroslyn JoVonn
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Judge Who Sentenced Meek Mill To Prison in Legal Trouble: Cases Allegedly Reflect Illegal Sentences

After reportedly mishandling cases, some may argue that karma might be controlling this narrative. The Philadelphia judge who encountered major controversy in 2017 when she sentenced rapper Meek Mill to two to four years in prison after he allegedly violated his probation from an almost decade-old drug and gun case, is facing her own case now.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Black Enterprise

Lil Wayne Sued by Personal Chef: Alleges She Was Fired for Leaving Vegas to Care for Injured Son

Young Money’s Lil Wayne is being taken to court after being accused of firing his personal chef when she had to go care for her son who suffered a head injury.According to TMZ, a wrongful termination lawsuit was filed against Lil Wayne, aka Wayne Carter. His former personal chef, Morghan Medlock, alleges that she was fired after she had to attend to a family emergency regarding her son.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Black Enterprise

Philadelphia Man Who Wrongfully Served on Death Row for 25 Years Fatally Shot at Funeral

An exonerated Philadelphia man who served nearly three decades on Pennsylvania death row was fatally shot while attending a funeral service Friday afternoon. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Christopher Williams, a father of six, was shot in the head while driving as part of a funeral procession for Tyree Little, another formerly incarcerated man, in North Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Black Enterprise

Kevin Hunter Responds to Backlash for Asking if Ashanti Went Under Knife to Gain Weight

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter came under fire after he questioned if Ashanti had her “body done” to achieve her current “weight gain.”. Hunter, 50, was using his Instagram Story as an outlet to pose questions to his followers on Monday, including his observations about another woman’s physical appearance. But the former television executive faced backlash after he posted a throwback photo of singer Ashanti and questioned if she’s had any cosmetic work done.
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion But Seemingly Throws Shade at the Black Community

Amazingly, conservative pundit Candace Owens has come out in defense of Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion. But did she use the trial actually to disrespect the Black community?. Owens’ rants typically slant toward disrespecting Black people and Black culture, and she usually fights for anything that goes against the Black community. She appears on her recent podcast to discuss the Tory Lanez trial. She may be defending Megan but seemingly uses her bully pulpit to once again throw shade toward the Black community to her conservative white audience.
TEXAS STATE
Black Enterprise

Antonio Brown No Longer a Wanted Man, Arrest Warrant Withdrawn

The arrest warrant for former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown is no longer valid. According to The Associated Press, the former NFL player will have no charges filed against him after an alleged domestic incident involving the mother of his children in Florida last month. Prosecutors have stated that after investigators reviewed all evidence presented, they have determined that the misdemeanor battery charges will not be applied to Brown.
TAMPA, FL
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
17K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy