Windy and cold with snow showers overnight
The wind and cold sticks around overnight and into Saturday. Rich Luterman has the full Metro Detroit weather forecast.
Winter weather, wind chill advisories extended for Metro Detroit as deep freeze refuses to loosen its grip
A Winter Weather Advisory that was set to expire early Saturday morning was instead extended by meteorologists – and a new one added –after experts said bitter cold and high winds in Southeast Michigan continue to pose a “threat to life or property.”
Metro Detroit weather: Blustery and cold as Winter Storm Warning continues into Saturday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Winter Storm Warnings continue for Southeast Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday. It is blustery and very cold. Localized lake-effect snow is likely, especially along I-69. It stays blustery and cold through Saturday and Christmas Sunday. Temperatures will moderate for the middle part of next week...
MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Friday night or Saturday morning, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high...
Michigan road conditions: 'Double whammy' of winds, temperatures making driving 'feel like a snow globe'
(FOX 2) - Southeast Michigan has traded one winter weather demon for another after projections for snow totals started falling overnight. But wind gusts will be blowing around whatever snow ends up falling. According to Diane Cross with the Michigan Department of Transportation, driving around Metro Detroit will "feel like...
Snow on the way as winter storm moves into Metro Detroit
The worst of the winter storm is expected to hit Friday, but rain will transition to snow overnight, making for messy travel. Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit forecast.
Road conditions aren't as bad for ice - but the wind is causing a problem
While less snow is falling than expected, it's the wind that will be pushing it around enough it could still cause problems for drivers. Diane Cross with the Michigan Department of Transportation asked drivers to do their part in making sure the conditions are good enough to travel on. Check Michigan.gov/drive for more info.
Metro Detroit weather: 3-6 inches of snow expected during end-of-week winter storm
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's official – there is a Winter Storm Warning for Southeast Michigan from 7 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Saturday for snow, wind, and cold. Looks like Friday will be the snowiest day; 3-6 inches for the area. Winter Storm Watch vs. Warning: What's the...
Thousands of Metro Detroiters lose power as 'once in a generation' freeze, strong winds slam Michigan
Gusts as high as 55 mph and cold Real Feel temperatures fell to 20 to 30 below zero in Southeast Michigan on Friday morning, plunging thousands of DTE customers into darkness — and outages are only expected to mount as the day continues.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan amid winter storm: 4K in the dark on Dec. 23, 2022
DETROIT – A winter storm has reached Southeast Michigan on Friday, and strong winds could cause power outages. On Friday, Dec. 23, winds will blow at 24-40 mph and will gust to 50-60 mph at times. Such winds can affect power lines, and can knock tree limbs down onto power lines.
How To Keep Your Pipes From Bursting During Upcoming Michigan Winter Storm
West Michigan is going to be under it's first Blizzard warning since the Groundhog's Day Blizzard in 2011. While longtime residents know this could mean freezing temperatures, snow banks piling up high, and strong winds. And that combination can mean hazards of all kinds, including power outages. While losing power...
wrif.com
Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close
Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update
UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. The late morning runs of all the computer models now give us a very good timeline of the snow progression. We also have a fresh look at total accumulations. The blizzard is still just three separate pieces,...
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan at risk of 'Flash Freeze' as Christmas winter storm moves in
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A winter storm is expected to impact Southeast Michigan Thursday evening into Saturday causing dangerous driving conditions. Thursday, we could see a "Flash Freeze" as temperatures plummet near midnight, according to FOX 2 meteorologist Derek Kevra. A "Flash Freeze" occurs when there is a mixture...
fox2detroit.com
Several SMART Bus routes not operating Friday due to winter storm; significant delays expected on other routes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Several SMART Bus routes will not operate Friday, while other routes are expected to have significant delays due to a winter storm that will bring snow and high winds to Metro Detroit. SMART announced Thursday that these routes will not run:. 805 Grand River Park &...
fox2detroit.com
School closings: Metro Detroit Christmas snowstorm prompts Friday closures
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - All of Southeast Michigan is under a winter storm warning starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday and lasting through Saturday morning at 4 a.m. While it may be the start of holiday break for many school districts, not all are done for the semester. Thursday...
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
fox2detroit.com
Winter storm road conditions: How to track Michigan snow plows
DETROIT (FOX 2) - You can track what Michigan Department of Transportation plows are up to on the roads during the winter storm. The Mi Drive Map shows where a truck is, along with what it is doing, such as plowing or applying salt, and includes a photo of the road from the truck.
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan cities declare snow emergencies for winter storm -- Check the list
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Metro Detroit counties are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of Friday and Saturday's winter storm. When snow emergencies are in effect, vehicles cannot be parked on streets, so plows and salt trucks can treat roads. Macomb County. Centerline - in effect 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
Blizzard Warnings expand across Lower Michigan, Southeast Lower goes to Winter Storm Warnings
Latest Update: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Another National Weather Service office has added many counties into the blizzard warning area of Lower Michigan. Earlier today the NWS- Grand Rapids was the first NWS office in Michigan to issue blizzard warnings for the coming storm....
