For Multiple Myeloma Patients, Convenience Now an Important Factor in the Treatment Equation

Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation and Strokes: What's the Risk if You Take Eliquis?
Eliquis is an anticoagulant medication that lowers the risk of dangerous blood clots forming in your heart due to atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is the most common arrhythmia and a major risk factor for stroke, especially among older adults. AFib is a heart rhythm disturbance characterized by chaotic and unpredictable...
Florida seniors at risk from unsafe prescription drugs
Critical medicines have been in the news lately, particularly with the nation facing an import-shortage of the antibiotic Amoxicillin. As Florida Sen. Marco Rubio recently observed, this “reliance on foreign nations for critical goods is dangerous and unsustainable.” Rubio is urging fellow lawmakers to bring pharmaceutical manufacturing back to the United States —something that should matter in particular to Florida’s 4.2 million retirees. Roughly 90 percent of Florida seniors take prescription medications each day, which puts them...
When politics and science clash
We note that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has recently embraced COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, and has formed a statewide group to investigate vaccine “wrongdoing.” But in so doing, he is testing the limits of how far political interests can usurp the role of science. First, let's consider how new medical procedures and treatments are...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Most-Read COVID-19 News of 2022
COVID-19 remained to be a hot topic among readers of MHE as it is still affecting thousands, weekly. Articles about COVID-19 that were most-read by our audience resulted with the effects of Paxlovid at the top to the the BA.5 variant. Paxlovid Rebound: Rare But Real. Mayo Clinic researchers reported...
Managed Healthcare Executive
FDA Updates for the Week of Dec. 19, 2022
In a busy week for FDA approvals, the agency cleared several first in class therapies: a treatment for HIV-1 and for follicular lymphoma. Other approvals include: Tymlos for osteoporosis in men; Vraylar for major depressive disorder; Cytalux to identify lung cancer during surgery. In COVID-19 news, the agency approved Actemra for hospitalized patients. The FDA has also accepted a sBLA for Padcev, Keytruda combo for urothelial cancer.
seniorresource.com
The Truth about Age-Related Hearing Loss
Age-related hearing loss—or presbycusis—affects the lives of over 35 million Americans. Many individuals with hearing loss choose to simply grin and bear it. However, quality of life does not have to deteriorate with hearing loss. The Causes Of Hearing Loss. Tiny, hair-like cells that reside within the inner...
infomeddnews.com
Peripheral Neuropathy: What Treatments Are Available?
Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves outside of the brain and spinal cord are damaged. The result is weakness, pain, and loss of sensation often in the hands and feet. Peripheral damage often causes problems in vital organs in the digestive and circulatory systems. People develop peripheral neuropathy after traumatic injuries,...
MedicalXpress
Heart health tip for older adults in 2023: Step it up a bit
The evidence-based health benefits of walking continue to accumulate, according to ongoing research by a University of Massachusetts Amherst physical activity epidemiologist, who leads an international consortium known as the Steps for Health Collaborative. Findings from the latest study led by Amanda Paluch, assistant professor of kinesiology in the School...
Seriously, Though — When Do I Really Need To Get A Colonoscopy?
As we age, we know there are some things we should take care of to ensure our health, and that includes getting a colonoscopy. When do you really need one, though? Is it 40 or 45? Or earlier? Some factors come into play, such as your family history and your poop — regular (and normal-looking) bowel movements are typically a sign of good health. But if you’ve experienced gastrointestinal issues, such as constipation, or noticed blood in your stool, you might need a colonoscopy sooner than recommended.
wdfxfox34.com
What is the Average Age for Cataracts?
Originally Posted On: https://mycorneacare.com/eye-health-and-wellness/average-age-for-cataracts/. If you’re at the average age for cataracts and notice blurred vision and dull colors, it may be time to talk with your eye doctor. A cataract clouds your eye’s natural lens and may cause vision impairment that affects your daily activities. However, with regular...
physiciansweekly.com
Reduced eGFR Linked to Increased Mortality in A-Fib
THURSDAY, Dec. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Moderately-to-severely reduced estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF), specifically among those with lower socioeconomic status (SES), according to a study published online Nov. 24 in the Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Healthcare Trends to Watch in 2023
Healthcare will continue its evolution toward value-based reimbursement models in 2023 as provider organizations, commercial payers and government programs seek more ways to improve health outcomes while reducing costs. Healthcare will continue its evolution toward value-based reimbursement models in 2023 as provider organizations, commercial payers and government programs seek more...
