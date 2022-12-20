Eastern Michigan University professor Tsu-Yin Wu awarded Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services grant to improve health insurance disparities among racial and minority groups

Read full article on original website
Whitmer OKs expansion of Michigan’s tuition free college program
A chance to improve a statewide tuition-free college program and create a better job market by way of revising the Michigan Reconnect Grant Act could soon be a reality after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on a pair of bipartisan bills looking to make that happen. House Bills 6129 and...
Health insurance allows you to live in the moment
Post Register (Idaho Falls, ID) Almost 700,000 Idahoans get health insurance through their employer; their employer covers most of the monthly premium cost for them. However, many businesses are not financially able to extend that benefit to the employees’ families. With the high cost of health insurance, that leaves the families without health insurance and access to health care.
Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides; there aren’t many
Chronicle-Tribune (Marion, IN) just needs a little help at home. Sinkovic, born with dwarfism, has an average torso but shortened limbs along with several spinal conditions, including: scoliosis, severe spinal stenosis, kyphosis and lordosis. She could live independently until 2015, when doctors urged her to get a series of back...
michiganradio.org
Michigan population forecasted to grow, but many rural areas will lose people
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades. That growth will likely be concentrated in certain areas. Growth is expected the suburban Detroit area and spreading west. “A band of counties kind of going across from suburban Detroit over to Lake...
Large Louisiana companies band together, launch coalition to address health insurance costs
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Some of south Louisiana's largest private companies, which together provide health-insurance coverage to some 38,000 employees and family members, are forming a new coalition aimed at controlling the cost of health care without reducing its quality. The Employer Coalition of Louisiana. , as the group...
WNEM
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Michigan
(Stacker) - Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
mibiz.com
Rocked by unprecedented cost pressures, Michigan hospitals face ‘very, very challenging’ outlook
Health systems across Michigan head toward 2023 facing major financial headwinds from an intensifying worker shortage that has sharply driven up labor costs that cut hard into their bottom lines. The steep costs for contract labor to fill gaps created by the staffing shortage, especially in nursing, plus the resulting...
Exclusive: DeVos family blamed for injecting less funds in Dixon's campaign, which led to her losing the Michigan race
The DeVos family is being blamed for Dixon losing her election race for the Governor of Michigan, with columnists claiming that the family did not inject heavy cash into her campaign, which led to the poor midterm race.
wdet.org
MichMash: What is the future of Michigan’s right-to-work law after Dems control Lansing?
Michigan adopted a right-to-work law in 2012, which critics say weakened unions in the state. Now that Michigan Democrats control the House, Senate and governor’s seat after November’s midterm elections, the law could be repealed in 2023. In this episode:. Jake Neher from Automotive News (and former MichMash...
More than 500,000 Georgians could begin to lose health coverage by spring if pandemic-era Medicaid relief ends
Griffin Daily News, The (GA) Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The congressional proposal would end the pandemic-era rule requiring states to continue...
Catholic school sues, says civil rights law with LGBTQ protections prevents practicing faith
A Grand Rapids parish is suing the state because it contends it cannot operate consistent with its Catholic beliefs since the Michigan Supreme Court interpreted civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ people. The state has forced Sacred Heart of Jesus and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to make...
Whitmer OK’s massive overhaul to Michigan’s recycling policies
Long-awaited changes to Michigan’s recycling policies are coming after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed into law an eight-bill package which would overhaul the state’s solid waste laws to promote recycling. The legislation – spanning from House Bill 4454 through 4461 – would modernize waste management in Michigan...
Setting the record straight on Medicaid expansion in Alabama
Are you paying more or less for health insurance than you were 10 years ago?. It's an important question, and one that's on the minds of a lot of policymakers as we approach the 10-year anniversary of the implementation of Obamacare. For most Alabamians, the answer is undoubtedly that health care costs have gone way, way up.
Senate Passes Funding Bill with Several Key Ohio Wins Secured by Brown
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Senate passed a funding package that provides funding for essential priorities for American families. to lower costs and invest in healthcare, the environment, science and research, agriculture, public safety, local projects and other priorities for Ohioans. Brown's bipartisan African American Burial Grounds Preservation Act, legislation to establish a program at the.
No Surprises Act; protections gap exposed by ambulance bill
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The No Surprises Act brought sweeping consumer protections to medical billing. Yet, one heart-attack survivor in. tells Contact 6, he's surprised by what the law does not cover. Michael James has grown tired of surprises. First, he survived a heart attack and stent...
Medicare Advantage has bipartisan support for a reason
Beaverton Valley Times (OR) During my time as a state representative and senator one of the most rewarding parts of my job was visiting people in the community and talking to them about the programs and policies that made a meaningful impact in their lives. One program that citizens cite...
dbusiness.com
Largest Hospital Systems in Michigan 2022
Operations: Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital; Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital; Spectrum Health United Hospital; Spectrum Health Special Care Hospital; Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital; Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital; Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital; Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital; Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital; Spectrum Health Lakeland; Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial; Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital; Spectrum Health Pennock; Priority Health.
Federal spending bill ensures one year continuous coverage for Missouri kids in Medicaid, CHIP
Roughly half of the 1.4 million Missourians enrolled in Medicaid are children (Getty Images).Missouri will be required to provide year-long, continuous coverage for anyone under age 19 enrolled in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, as part of a $1.7 trillion spending package expected to be approved by Congress this week. In a move advocates have long pushed for…
Whitmer grants 22 clemency requests, including 4 pardons
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday granted 22 requests for clemency by people convicted of crimes in Michigan, marking the first pardons issued during her first term in office. Of the 22 granted clemency requests, four were pardons, meaning the convictions have been set aside. The rest received commutations — their sentences were reduced and they are now eligible for parole consideration. ...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Child support changes mean families receiving cash assistance may see higher payments
LANSING, Mich. – Some Michigan parents who receive cash assistance will see increases in child support paid to them under a policy change enabled by the state’s fiscal year 2023 budget. The budget allows low-income families that are receiving both cash assistance and child support to receive an...
