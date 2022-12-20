Patent Issued for Systems and methods for controlled access to blockchain data (USPTO 11514176): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Read full article on original website
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Systems And Methods For Customizing Insurance”, for Approval (USPTO 20220391991): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Wilson, Thomas J. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Today’s consumer is more pressed than ever for time. With increasing time demands placed, many consumers do not have much time to shop, and what time they do have seems to be consumed in reviewing the massive amount of information they encounter in shopping. The pressures attendant the time constraints and information can pervade a consumer’s shopping experience, including shopping for insurance.
Patent Issued for Autonomous vehicle control systems with collision detection and response capabilities (USPTO 11521271): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Gibson, Timothy W. ( Barrington, IL , US), Gore,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Aspects of the disclosure relate to vehicle control and guidance systems that may provide automated and/or remote control of one or more autonomous vehicles. In particular, one or more aspects of the disclosure relate to autonomous vehicle control systems with collision detection and response capabilities.
“System And Method For Processing Medical Claims Using Biometric Signatures” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220392591): Rom Technologies Inc.
-- A patent application by the inventors Arn, Peter ( Roxbury, CT , US); Greene , Jonathan (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Electronic medical record (EMR) systems may be used to generate and maintain an electronic record of health-related information relating to or about individuals within a health care organization. The health-related information may be input by a variety of entities, e.g., the individuals’ health care providers, where such entries may be made by any medically-related entity or its representatives, for example: administrators, nurses, doctors, or other authorized individuals; insurance companies; billing companies; hospitals; testing centers, such as those related to radiologic services, blood and bodily fluid testing services; and psychological service providers, such as psychologists, social workers, addiction and other counselors, and psychiatrists. Each healthcare service may have one or more medical billing codes, for example,
Patent Issued for Computerized content dissemination (USPTO 11521215): United Services Automobile Association
-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11521215, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The exponential growth of electronic data has unfortunately not been coupled with a correlated ability to integrate and effectively utilize all of the data. In particular, telephonic interactions with customers frequently require duplicative and/or unnecessary requests for information.
Patent Application Titled “Granular Data Update Sharing” Published Online (USPTO 20220392590): Apple Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Azimi, Reza (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Electronic devices, especially portable electronic user devices, are quickly becoming ubiquitous in every modern society. Such devices can be used to collect and store personal information, such as health data, about a user.”
Peace Hills General Insurance Company Selects Guidewire to Increase Business Agility and Enhance Broker and Customer Experiences
EDMONTON, Alberta & SAN MATEO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (Peace Hills), a writer of personal and commercial automobile and property insurance across. and the Northern Territories, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that they have selected Guidewire Cloud to power their core systems, engage their policyholders and brokers without limits, adapt to changing market demands, and simplify their IT operations. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Premier member EY Canada will be leading the implementation project.
“Prepaid Bundled Health, Dental, And Veterinary Services With Virtual Payment Distribution” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220391959): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- A patent application by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. ( Brentwood, TN , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services provided to a medical patient. Some medical services may help improve or maintain a patient’s health, based on disease prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. The practice of medicine encompasses medical procedures performed for a patient, which may include both preventive care and treatment. Medical service providers include doctors, hospitals, and health insurers. A provider may offer medical services to patients by provisioning medical resources such as, for example, laboratory, imaging, treatment, or surgical facilities, to provide the services. Some medical services may require specially trained or licensed medical professionals. For example, a medical practice providing diagnosis and treatment for joint pain may provide medical services through the work of an orthopedic specialist. In some scenarios, patient access to a specialized professional or facility may be limited by cost, or availability. Some specialized medical professionals and related facilities may be scarce.
Researchers from University of Michigan Report Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Insurance (The Dynamics of Related Diversification: Evidence From the Health Insurance Industry Following the Affordable Care Act): Insurance
-- Data detailed on Insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Research Summary: We provide a theory of when relatedness will encourage both diversifying entry and post-entry exit. Our formal model reveals two channels through which resource sharing in combination with firm capabilities affects diversifying entry and post-entry exit.”
Do small businesses really need non-compete clauses? Not really
Once upon a time a business would hire an employee and make them sign an employment agreement which would include a “non-compete” clause – a pro-business protection that serves one objective: prohibiting an employee from working for a competitor. But in a period when employers are fighting...
Embedded Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Players Health, OptioPay, Qover: Embedded Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Embedded Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Researchers from Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Provide Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Investment (Health Insurance and Young Adult Financial Distress): Investment
-- Research findings on Investment are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We study how health insurance eligibility affects financial distress for young adults using the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) dependent coverage mandatethe part of the ACA that requires private health insurance plans to cover individuals up to their 26th birthday.”
Biology: Curve bending a little on greenhouse gas emissions, but not on biodiversity loss
The 1992 Earth Summit in Brazil led to two international treaties — "conventions" to reduce human-caused environmental impacts over the past two centuries. The better-known Climate Change convention is beginning to "bend the curve" on global emissions of greenhouse gas and resulting global warming, according to reports at a conference of the 198 signatory parties meeting last month in Egypt. We have not bent that curve enough to achieve zero net emissions by 2050 and hold global...
Shandong Technology and Business University Reports Findings in Sustainability Research (Innovation and financial sustainability in China’s long-term care insurance: An empirical analysis of the Nantong pilot): Sustainability Research
-- New research on Sustainability Research is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Against a backdrop of aging and declining birthrates, the demand for long-term care insurance (LTCI) systems in various countries throughout the world continues to rise. Most traditional LTCI systems only cover a limited group of people, which cannot solve the problem of nursing needs among other groups, and, further, it makes financial sustainability very difficult to achieve.”
Chubb Bolsters Leadership and Advances Digital Strategy in North America Financial Lines Division
WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. , Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has promoted four executives in its North America Financial Lines Division to further elevate its underwriting and service excellence and enhance the digital experience for customers and brokers. Effective immediately,. is Chief Operating Officer;. is Executive Vice President, Private/Not-for-Profit (PNP)...
Bipartisan Policy Center: 'Improving and Strengthening Employer-Sponsored Insurance'
WASHINGTON , Dec. 23 (TNSrep) -- The Bipartisan Policy Center issued the following report on. entitled "Improving and Strengthening Employer-Sponsored Insurance." 13 ... Section I: Increase Transparency in the Health Care System. 20 ... Section II: Empower Employers with Payment and Pricing Tools. 29 ... Section III: Address Market Power...
US farmland escapes real estate slump as prices soar to record
Farmland prices in the Midwest, the nation’ s breadbasket, jumped 20 percent just in the third quarter from a year earlier— bucking a downturn in the residential real estate market, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and the National Association of Realtors. Jim Schultz, who runs Open Prairie, a private equity investment firm in central…
James ends harmful labor practices at top title insurance company
Caribbean Life (Brooklyn, NY) New York Attorney General announced on Thursday a settlement with one of the largest title insurance underwriters,. (Stewart), ending harmful no-poach agreements between Stewart and its competitors and requiring Stewart to pay. $2.5 million. for its wrongdoing. The Office of the Attorney General. (OAG) discovered that...
U.S. House Passes Spanberger-Led Legislation as Part of End-Of-Year Funding Deal, & More Than $22.7 Million Spanberger Secured for 15 Virginia Projects
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Representative today voted with a bipartisan majority of the. to pass an end-of-year government funding bill, which includes her Growing Climate Solutions Act, Wally Bunker HELPS Retirees Improvement Act, Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act, and Computers for Veterans and Students Act. Additionally, the package includes funding Spanberger secured for 15 community projects across all 10 counties of.
Monash University Researchers Describe New Findings in Public Health (The Australian moratorium on genetics and life insurance: evaluating policy compared to Parliamentary recommendations regarding genetic discrimination): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Investigators publish new report on public health. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Objectives and importance of study: Genetic discrimination is a health policy issue of international concern to clinicians, patients, researchers, and policy makers, and threatens the success of genomic medicine. In.
Unemployment benefits and Obamacare subsidies outpace median income in several states, study finds
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) The labor force participation rate was 62.1% last month, notably lower than the 63.4% mark it was at before the coronavirus pandemic struck. There are numerous reasons that unemployed Americans aren't entering the workforce, including ongoing fears of COVID-19, disabilities such as "long COVID," and other care responsibilities. One factor that is contributing to the relatively low labor force participation rate is the combination of unemployment benefits and recently expanded Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, according a new study by the nonprofit.
