New Haven, CT

Police: Man passed out in apartment hallway with gun near his hand

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A man who was passed out with a gun near his hand in an apartment building hallway in Shelton faces a list of charges. Joseph Proto, 47, of New Haven, was arrested on Wednesday. Shelton police said the arrest stemmed from an incident that happened at...
SHELTON, CT
Pedestrian fatally injured in Norwich crash

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian in Norwich has died after a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Hickory Street and Golden Street. Police say they responded to the area just after 4:30 p.m. Serious injuries were reported. The victim was transported to W.W. Backus Hospital where he ultimately...
NORWICH, CT
Passenger train crashes into vehicle obstructing tracks in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Traffic is being detoured after a passenger train crashed into a vehicle obstructing the tracks. Meriden police say they responded to Britannia Street for a 2 car motor vehicle accident with minor injuries at around 7:26 p.m. After the crash, one of the vehicles was left...
MERIDEN, CT
Storm brings trees down onto homes in the Hartford area

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Large trees came down onto homes around the state during the storm on Friday. In South Windsor, the report came in on Berle Road. However, a hole in the roof was visible when a Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene. In Manchester, homeowner David...
HARTFORD, CT
Wrong way driver arrested for DUI in New London

NEW LONDON, CT. (WFSB) - If you’re under the influence it’s just better to take an uber. Edizon Chacha was arrested for traveling southbound on I-95 northbound. After Chaha was stopped in a DOT turnaround, he was charged on scene for reckless driving. He was transported to Troop...
NEW LONDON, CT
Danbury firefighters share video of first-floor apartment fire

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Danbury shared video of an apartment fire in the city that broke out on Thursday night. They were called to the scene in the area of Wildman and Austin streets around 8:45 p.m. The first arriving engine company reported smoke and fire that showed...
DANBURY, CT
Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford damaged by high winds

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The roof of the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford has been damaged after Fridays storm. High winds have caused damage across the state with the highest gusts being between 50 and 60 mph. Wallingford police said they responded to the Oakdale Theatre at 5:21 a.m. for a...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Cornwall’s historic covered bridge closed after trailer causes damage

CORNWALL, CT (WFSB) – Cornwall’s historic covered bridge is closed after a trailer hit several wood beams. The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) said a backhoe was towed through the bridge on Friday. The bridge, which is near the intersection of Route 128 and Route 7, suffered serious...
CORNWALL, CT
Stamford police officer arrested on Assault charges

STAMFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A police officer was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from a domestic violence incident. Officer Louis Gonzales was reported in the above incident on December 17. He was charge today with Assault in the 3rd degree and Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd degree,. Gonzales is scheduled...
STAMFORD, CT
Roads closures due to downed wires and tree limbs

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Due to the high impact storm, the following is a list of areas with downed traffic signals, tree limbs, and wires along the roads. West Hartford police reported that a single car motor vehicle accident at Farmington Avenue and South Main Street that caused damage to one of the traffic control signal poles. As a result, all traffic control signals at the intersection are on flash.
HARTFORD, CT
Two men were arrested for cocaine trafficking

WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - Waterbury police said they arrested two men in possession of six kilograms of cocaine. Christopher Jusino-Rodriguez, 30, and Chaddiel Ferrer, 28, also had nine firearms, including an AR-15 rifle and $132,365 in cash. Both men were arrested on state charges on October 20 and released on...
WATERBURY, CT
Warming centers open as Connecticut plunges into below freezing temperatures

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thousands of residents are still without power after a storm and cold snap struck Connecticut. Friday night, several towns opened warming centers for residents. More warming centers opened Saturday as Connecticut continues to plunge into below freezing temperatures. Here is a list of warming centers around...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The road conditions this morning in Bristol and going into Manchester

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said that once the immediate coastal flooding threat ends, there's the possibility for a flash freeze. Here's his Friday noon forecast. Along the shoreline, coastal communities had their hands full with Friday’s storm. Updated: 4 hours ago. Large trees came down onto homes in South Windsor...
BRISTOL, CT
Warming centers open as CT experiences flash freeze

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Temperatures tonight are below freezing. The temps feel like they are in the single digits and are only expected to keep dropping. That is why several areas have opened up warming shelters through the weekend. The warming shelter on Washington Street in Hartford was at capacity...
HARTFORD, CT
VIDEO: Rainy, windy conditions reported in Bristol

President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan gave an update on power outages Friday afternoon. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said that once the immediate coastal flooding threat ends, there's the possibility for a flash freeze. Here's his Friday noon forecast.
BRISTOL, CT

