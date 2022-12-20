Researchers’ Work from Florida State University Focuses on Insurance (Are Health Insurers In Multiple Lines of Business Less Profitable? an Examination of Scope Economies In Health Insurance): Insurance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Leon Co. teachers are pushing back against statements made by Gov. DeSantis on Monday. DeSantis expressed support for a proposal which would prevent union dues from being deducted from teachers’ paychecks. He said the proposal would maximize teachers’ freedom to choose and provide a more accurate reflection of who wants to be part of these unions. Currently, teachers can choose to opt-in for automatic deductions, or choose not to be part of the union at all, and not pay the monthly fee.

