Researchers’ Work from Florida State University Focuses on Insurance (Are Health Insurers In Multiple Lines of Business Less Profitable? an Examination of Scope Economies In Health Insurance): Insurance

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dollar General hit with OSHA violations at Thomasville store
THOMASVILLE — Federal workplace safety and health inspectors continue to find workplace hazards, despite levies of more than $15 million in fines since 2017, at Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC facilities exposing their workers to unsafe conditions, this time at a Thomasville retail store. On June 14, 2022,...
WCTV
UPDATE: Wakulla teen continues to raise money for mom, saving up to buy a food truck
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Earlier this year, WCTV brought you the story of a Wakulla Co. teen who sells homemade meals to raise money to pay his mom’s medical bills. 15-year-old Adrion Mancilla has now set his sights on a new goal: raising enough money to buy a food truck.
diehardsport.com
Nation’s Top Transfer, Five-Star FSU Pledge Get Into It On Social Media
In a little back and forth between five-star WR Hykeem Williams and Travis Hunter, the one-time Jackson State DB (announced transfer to Colorado) says that Florida State (where Williams signed, already was trying to recruit him before he hit the transfer portal:
wlrn.org
Two GOP leaders vie to chair the Republican Party of Florida
After a run of successes, the Republican Party of Florida is looking for a new leader. Outgoing party chair Joe Gruters will leave early next year to run for treasurer of the Republican National Committee. Now two high-powered leaders of the state GOP are vying to succeed Gruters -- and to wipe out what’s left of the Florida Democrats.
Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why
State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
WCTV
Former FSU gives back to 30 children early Christmas presents
Warming shelters open across Big Bend and south Georgia ahead of frigid temps. With the colder weather headed our way, local governments and community partners will provide overnight shelters to keep those experiencing homelessness safe. Gadsden community gathers for prayer vigil in wake of Trulieve layoffs. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022...
WCTV
Leon Co. teachers push back against DeSantis targeting union dues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Leon Co. teachers are pushing back against statements made by Gov. DeSantis on Monday. DeSantis expressed support for a proposal which would prevent union dues from being deducted from teachers’ paychecks. He said the proposal would maximize teachers’ freedom to choose and provide a more accurate reflection of who wants to be part of these unions. Currently, teachers can choose to opt-in for automatic deductions, or choose not to be part of the union at all, and not pay the monthly fee.
dukebasketballreport.com
Santa Dropped By Florida State And... Well...
You may have seen this already, but if not, it’s pretty amazing, and not in a good way. Someone down in Tallahassee had the bright idea of having Santa Claus sing the national anthem. That might have worked if Santa Claus was a really good singer, but this particular...
Airport roadway improvement projects taking off
Major projects are in the works to make way for even more passengers at Tallahassee International Airport in the future.
WCTV
Operation Relentless targets “large scale drug dealers” in Big Bend
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nine people have been arrested in what authorities are calling “Operation Relentless.”. The Wakulla County Sheriff announcing the investigation and arrests on his Facebook page Thursday. Sheriff Jared Miller said the months-long undercover operation “was designed to target large-scale drug dealers in the Big Bend...
'Sincere' Connections Led QB Jaden Rashada to Florida
Billy Napier breaks down Jaden Rashada's signing with Florida and what he'll bring to the Gators' quarterback room.
WALB 10
Still no answers, leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
Many are still hitting the road this holiday weekend. Space heater safety is important ahead of frigid temperatures in South Georgia this holiday weekend.
mainstreetdailynews.com
IFAS: Only some plants need covering in cold
With the National Weather Service in Jacksonville predicting lows in the 20s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience...
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
Leon County announces holiday closures and service changes
In observance of the upcoming Christmas and New Year's Day holidays, the Leon County Government has announced holiday closures and changes of services.
WCTV
Tallahassee couple adopts foster kids just in time for Christmas
Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of Burger King. A cold Christmas weekend is in store. Meteorologist Charles Roop talks about the pattern and when temperatures are expected to warm up again. County Commission and Humane Society go head...
WCTV
Tips to protect your pipes from freezing as cooler temperatures move in
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -As we prepare for a chilly Christmas, plumbers are reminding everyone to keep an eye on their pipes!. One of the last things people want to deal with on Christmas day or the days leading up to Christmas are frozen pipes and you can avoid them with a few simple steps.
St. Thomas Aquinas star safety Conrad Hussey picks Florida State over Miami
The Hurricanes tried to make a late move with a local prospect, but he ultimately chose a rival. Florida State flipped St. Thomas Aquinas standout safety Conrad Hussey from Penn State, adding him to the Seminoles’ recruiting class on the second day of the three-day Early Signing Period. Hussey, a Sun Sentinel Super 11 pick, had been committed to the Nittany Lions since April 25, but he flipped ...
WCTV
Jefferson County church damaged during tank explosion
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An early morning explosion shook parts of the Jefferson County community during what officials are calling a routine maintenance cleaning. The incident happened at the Morris Petroleum plant, recently purchased by Eli Roberts and Sons. In a statement to WCTV, vice president of of the company, Joshua Roberts, says a third-party contractor was on sight to clean their tanks for routine maintenance. He says during the process, gas vapors in one of the tanks ignited causing the 14,000-gallon tank to explode.
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
34K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0